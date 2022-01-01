Main picView gallery

The Bagel Shop - Winter Park, FL 211 West Fairbanks Ave

211 West Fairbanks Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789

Popular Items

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese
The Regular + Protein
The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

Pastries and Sides

Chips

$2.00Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

Side LOX

$4.00Out of stock

Side Bacon

$2.00
Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.12

Enough for 1 Bagel

Side Egg

$2.41

Coffee& Tea

Small Nitro Cold Brew

$4.90

Medium Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Small Cold Brew

$4.80

Medium Cold Brew

$5.20
Small HOT Coffee

Small HOT Coffee

$2.75

12 oz Hot Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

Medium HOT Coffee

$3.15

16 oz Hot Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

$3.50

24 oz Hot Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

Small ICED Coffee

$3.35

16 oz Iced Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

Medium ICED Coffee

$3.99

24 oz Iced Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

Large ICED Coffee

$4.25

32 oz Iced Coffee

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.25

12 oz Hot Coco

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.58

16 oz Hot Coco

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.99

24 oz Hot Coco

Small Hot Tea

$2.03

12 oz Tea

Medium Hot Tea

$2.58

16 oz Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.06

24 oz Tea

Small Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.19

12 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Medium Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$2.74

16 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Large Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.27

24 oz Hot Coco w/peppermint

Small Ice Tea

$3.02

16 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Medium Ice Tea

$3.46

24 oz Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Large Ice Tea

$3.84

32 oz Fresh brewed Iced Tea

Medium Shaken Iced Tea

$3.56Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Large Shaken Iced Tea

$4.11Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea unsweet with lemonade

Bagels and Speads

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.

Bagel W/ Butter

Bagel W/ Butter

$2.80

Bagel Choice with Butter

Bagel w/ Just Avocado

$4.50

Bagel Choice with Just Avocado

Hot n Smokey

Hot n Smokey

$5.75

Choice of Bagel, with Jalapeño cream cheese, warm bacon, and Siracha.

The NOVA

The NOVA

$10.25

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cream Cheese

SUPER NOVA

SUPER NOVA

$12.28

Nova lox, Tomato, Onion, Lettuce, Cucumber, Choice of Cream cheese

Half Dozen

$11.26

6 Bagels of Choice (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Dozen Bagels

$22.53

12 Bagels, Choose up to 4 variations (Bagel Selection is not guaranteed).

Bagel As Is

Bagel As Is

$1.88

Bagel the way it is. NO CREAM CHEESE INCLUDED

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

$6.75

Enough for 6 bagels

1 LB Cream Cheese

1 LB Cream Cheese

$9.10

Enough for 12 bagels

Side Cream Cheese

Side Cream Cheese

$2.12

Enough for 1 Bagel

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

The Regular (Egg & Cheese)

$5.50

Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional add ons for an extra charge

The Regular + Protein

The Regular + Protein

$7.00

Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

The Regular (EGG WHITE & Cheese)

$5.50

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese. Additions add ons for an additional charge.

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

The Regular (EGG WHITE + Protein)

$7.50

Egg White with choice of bagel and cheese + proteins/add ons

The Hangover

The Hangover

$8.25

Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese

The Walk of Shame

The Walk of Shame

$7.75

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Choice of Cheese, Bacon, Sausage

No Regrets

No Regrets

$8.10

Choice of Bagel, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Choice of Cheese

Hot Dotty

Hot Dotty

$7.65

Choice of Bagel, Chorizo, Egg, Siracha, Hot sauce, Choice of Cheese

The Veg Out

The Veg Out

$8.00

Egg Whites, Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes, Choice of Cheese

Breakfast Build Your Own

$6.00

Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!

Lunch Sandwiches

The Favorite

The Favorite

$10.25

Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Chuncky Chick

The Chuncky Chick

$10.25

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Notorious B.A.L.T

Notorious B.A.L.T

$10.25Out of stock

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato

B.L.T

B.L.T

$8.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Chicken BLT

Crispy Chicken BLT

$12.50Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.25

Choice of Wrap, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips, and Caesar Dressing.

The Wicked Tuna

The Wicked Tuna

$10.25

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

The Blazin' Buffalo

The Blazin' Buffalo

$10.25

Buffalo Chicken Salad, lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese

Lunch Build Your Own

$4.75

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99

Bottle Water

$2.35

Nakéd Juice

$4.15

Apple Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.25

Gatorade

$2.99Out of stock

Bubbly Seltzer

$2.35Out of stock

Coconut Water

$4.15
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bagel Shop is a locally owned bagel and coffee shop. We currently own an operate 4 locations in Massachusetts, with our expansion currently into the Florida Market. We thrive to offer you an authentic New York Style Bagel, and unique freshly brewed coffee flavors. We love to serve our local community and are blessed to be able to do so.

Location

211 West Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

