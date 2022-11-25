A map showing the location of The Bagel Table Chestnut HillView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels
Sandwiches

The Bagel Table Chestnut Hill

131 Reviews

$

9 Boylston St

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Order Again

BAGEL WITH A SCHMEAR

BAGEL W/PLAIN CC

$3.60

BAGEL W/PLAIN LITE CC

$3.60

BAGEL W/CHIVE CC

$4.20

BAGEL W/VEGGIE CC

$4.20

BAGEL W/BACON CHIVE CC

$4.20

BAGEL W/LOX SPREAD

$5.00

BAGEL W/PEANUT BUTTER

$2.20

BAGEL W/HUMMUS

$3.50

BAGEL W/AVOCADO SPREAD

$4.00

BAGEL W/JAM

$2.20

BAGEL W/BUTTER

$2.20

BAGEL W/SLICED CHEESE

$3.60

BAGEL WITH NO SCHMEAR

$1.50

BAGEL SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

FREDDIE FROM CHELSEA

$11.00

MORTY’S ESS GEZUNT

$15.00

FULL TABLE

$9.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.00

BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.40

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.40

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$5.40

TURKEY, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.40

HAM & CHEESE CROISSANT

$4.40

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF BACON

$1.50

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$1.50

SIDE OF EGG

$1.50

LUNCH SANDWICHES

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$11.00

ROAST TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.00

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$8.50

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$9.00

BACON, LETTUCE & TOMATO SANDWICH

$5.60

BAKERY

MUFFIN

$3.40

SCONE

$3.20

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.20

CUPCAKE

$3.40

BLACK & WHITE

$2.80

BROWNIE

$3.20

WHOOPIE PIE

$2.50

FRUIT BAR

$3.20

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.20

M & M COOKIE

$2.20

RASPBERRY LINZER COOKIE

$2.50

ECLAIR

$3.00

CRUMB CAKE

$3.20

CHALLAH (LOAF)

$6.50

4-PK ENGLISH MUFFIN

$5.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.50

FRUIT TART

$4.00

MISSISSIPPI MUD PIE BAR

$4.00

6" FRUIT PIE

$10.00

SNACKS/GROCERY

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

BANANA

$0.70

YOGURT PARFAIT

$4.00

POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

GRANOLA

$9.00

TABLE CHIPS - 6 oz

$3.50

HONEY - 16 OZ.

$10.00

AUNTIE DALIE'S PASTA

$7.00

DORIS PERUVIAN COOKIES- 8 OZ

$12.00

COFFEE, TEA, COCOA

HOUSE COFFEE MEDIUM

$2.60

DARK ROAST COFFEE MEDIUM

$2.60

DECAF COFFEE MEDIUM

$2.60

ICED COFFEE MEDIUM

$2.90

ICED DECAF COFFEE MEDIUM

$2.90

HOUSE COFFEE LARGE

$3.00

DARK ROAST COFFEE LARGE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE LARGE

$3.00

ICED COFFEE LARGE

$3.40

ICED DECAF COFFEE LARGE

$3.40

HOT TEA

$2.60

ICED TEA MEDIUM

$2.70

ICED TEA LARGE

$2.90

COCOA MEDIUM

$2.80

COCOA LARGE

$3.40

ESPRESSO DRINKS

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

AMERICANO

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$2.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO - DECAF

$4.00

LATTE - DECAF

$4.00

AMERICANO - DECAF

$3.50

ESRESSO - DECAF

$2.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO - DECAF

$3.50

CAFE AU LAIT W/HOUSE

$4.00

CAFE AU LAIT W/ DARK

$4.00

CAFE AU LAIT W/DECAF

$4.00

COLD DRINKS

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.70

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

DR. BROWN'S SODA

$2.50

POLAR/SELTZER

$2.00

SLATE MILK

$4.30

LEMONADE

$3.00

APPLE CIDER

$3.00

SNAPPLE

$2.50

NOBL COLD BREW NITRO

$3.30

YAMACU JUICE DRINK - 12 OZ

$6.00

NAKED JUICE

$4.00

FLAVORED SHOTS

FLAVORED SHOTS

$0.50

BAGELS

1 BAGEL

$1.50

2 BAGELS

$3.00

3 BAGELS

$4.00

4 BAGELS

$5.50

5 BAGELS

$7.00

HALF DOZEN BAGELS = 6

$8.00

7 BAGELS

$9.50

8 BAGELS

$11.00

9 BAGELS

$12.00

10 BAGELS

$13.50

11 BAGELS

$15.00

DOZEN BAGELS (13)

$15.00

14 BAGELS

$15.50

15 BAGELS

$17.00

16 BAGELS

$18.50

CREAM CHEESE, ETC.

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$3.70

CHIVE CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.20

VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.20

LOX SPREAD - 8 OZ.

$5.50

WHITEFISH SALAD - 8 0Z.

$18.00

LOX BOARD - 4 OZ.

$8.00

BACON CHIVE CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.70

SIDE OF CREAM CHEESE

SIDE OF PLAIN CC

$2.20

SIDE OF CHIVE CC

$2.70

SIDE OF VEGGIE CC

$2.70

SIDE OF LOX SPREAD

$3.70

SIDE OF BUTTER

$0.70

SIDE OF PLAIN LITE CC

$2.20

TUNA, CHICKEN SALADS

TUNA SALAD - 8 oz

$7.00

CHICKEN SALAD - 8 oz

$8.00

CATERING

BOX OF COFFEE

$20.00

HOLIDAY DESSERTS

10" APPLE PIE

$14.00

10" APPLE WALNUT PIE

$15.00

10" BLUEBERRY PIE

$16.00

10" VERY BERRY PIE

$16.00

10" PECAN PIE

$16.00

10" PUMPKIN PIE

$14.00

ASSORTED MINI PASTRY PLATTER

$30.00

SOUP

SOUP

$5.50

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$6.50

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$7.70

GLUTEN FREE

GF BAGEL - 4 PK

$8.00

GF CIDER DONUT - 4PK

$8.00

GF POP TART

$7.00

GF WHOOPIE PIE

$4.00

GF CINNAMON ROLL - 2PK

$7.00

PROTEIN BITES - 6 OZ

$8.00

BREAD

CIABATTA

$4.00

RUSTIC OVAL

$3.60

GARLIC OVAL

$4.40

BAGUETTE

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 Boylston St, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Directions

