The Bagel Table of Burlington Burlington

19 Third Ave

Burlington, MA 01803

Order Again

BAGEL WITH A SCHMEAR

BAGEL W/PLAIN CC

$4.10

BAGEL W/PLAIN LITE CC

$4.10

BAGEL W/CHIVE CC

$4.50

BAGEL W/VEGGIE CC

$4.50

BAGEL W/LOX SPREAD

$5.50

BAGEL W/PEANUT BUTTER

$2.20

BAGEL W/HUMMUS

$3.50

BAGEL W/AVOCADO SPREAD

$4.00

BAGEL W/JAM

$2.40

BAGEL W/BUTTER

$2.60

BAGEL W/SLICED CHEESE

$3.60

BAGEL WITH NO SCHMEAR

$1.70

BAGEL WITH VEGAN CC

$4.30

BAGEL W/STRAWBERRY CC

$4.50

BAGEL SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

FREDDIE FROM CHELSEA

$11.50

MORTY’S ESS GEZUNT

$15.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.20

BACON, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.00

HAM, EGG & CHEESE

$6.00

TURKEY, EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.40

THE FULL TABLE

$9.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF BACON

$1.80

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$1.60

SIDE OF EGG

$1.60

LUNCH SANDWICHES

PASTRAMI SANDWICH

$13.00

ROAST TURKEY SANDWICH

$8.90

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$7.90

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$8.90

2BLT

$7.90

TABL

$12.50

"UN COMMON" HOT DOG

$4.50

BAKERY

MUFFIN

$3.90

SCONE

$3.20

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.20

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$3.40

CUPCAKE

$3.70

BLACK & WHITE

$3.00

BROWNIE

$3.40

WHOOPIE PIE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.80

M & M COOKIE

$2.80

CRUMB CAKE

$3.50

CHALLAH (LOAF)

$7.00

4-PK ENGLISH MUFFIN

$5.00

SNACKS/GROCERY

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

BANANA

$0.70

YOGURT PARFAIT

$4.00

POTATO CHIPS

$1.50

TABLE CHIPS - 6 oz

$4.00

CUPPA CHOCOLATE

$9.00

COFFEE, TEA, COCOA

HOUSE COFFEE MEDIUM

$3.00

DARK ROAST COFFEE MEDIUM

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE MEDIUM

$3.00

ICED COFFEE MEDIUM

$3.40

ICED DECAF COFFEE MEDIUM

$3.40

HOUSE COFFEE LARGE

$3.40

DARK ROAST COFFEE LARGE

$3.40

DECAF COFFEE LARGE

$3.40

ICED COFFEE LARGE

$3.70

ICED DECAF COFFEE LARGE

$3.70

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA MEDIUM

$3.20

ICED TEA LARGE

$3.50

COCOA MEDIUM

$2.90

COCOA LARGE

$3.50

ESPRESSO DRINKS

CAPPUCCINO

$4.30

LATTE

$4.30

AMERICANO

$3.60

ESPRESSO

$2.60

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$3.60

CAPPUCCINO - DECAF

$4.30

LATTE - DECAF

$4.30

AMERICANO - DECAF

$3.60

ESRESSO - DECAF

$2.60

DOUBLE ESPRESSO - DECAF

$3.60

CAFE AU LAIT W/HOUSE

$4.20

CAFE AU LAIT W/ DARK

$4.20

CAFE AU LAIT W/DECAF

$4.20

COLD DRINKS

MILK

$3.20

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.20

ORANGE JUICE

$3.90

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

DR. BROWN'S SODA

$2.60

POLAR/SELTZER

$2.20

SLATE MILK

$4.30

LEMONADE

$3.90

APPLE CIDER

$3.00

SNAPPLE

$2.50

SODA - 12 OZ. CANS

$2.50

NAKED JUICE

$4.00

FLAVORED SHOTS

FLAVORED SHOTS

$0.60

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY BANANA (DAIRY)

$6.40

MANGO (NON-DAIRY)

$6.40

TRIPLE BERRY (NON-DAIRY)

$6.40

CARAMEL MACCHIATO (DAIRY)

$6.40

BAGELS

1 BAGEL

$1.70

HALF DOZEN BAGELS = 6

$9.00

DOZEN BAGELS (13)

$16.50

CREAM CHEESE, ETC.

PLAIN CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.60

CHIVE CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.90

VEGGIE CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.90

LOX SPREAD - 8 OZ.

$6.40

WHITEFISH SALAD - 8 0Z.

$18.00

LOX BOARD - 4 OZ.

$8.50

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE - 8 OZ.

$4.90

SIDE OF CREAM CHEESE

SIDE OF PLAIN CC

$2.40

SIDE OF CHIVE CC

$3.00

SIDE OF VEGGIE CC

$3.00

SIDE OF LOX SPREAD

$4.20

SIDE OF BUTTER

$0.90

SIDE OF PLAIN LITE CC

$2.50

SIDE OF VEGAN CC

$3.00

SIDE OF STRAWBERRY CC

$3.50

TUNA, CHICKEN SALADS

TUNA SALAD - 8 oz

$7.00

CHICKEN SALAD - 8 oz

$7.00

CATERING

BOX OF COFFEE

$20.00

SOUP

CORN CHOWDER

$6.00

BLACK BEAN

$6.00

CHICKEN NOODLE

$6.00

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

TOMATO GARDEN VEGETABLE

$6.00

SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$8.50

GREEK SALAD

$9.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
