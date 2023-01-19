  • Home
A map showing the location of The Bagelry - Soquel 4763 Soquel Drive

The Bagelry - Soquel 4763 Soquel Drive

No reviews yet

4763 Soquel Drive

Soquel, CA 95073

Order Again

Sandwiches

Scrambagel

$3.10

Hum and Eggs

$3.00

Turkey 🦃 Sandwich

$4.90

Bagel CREAM CHEESE ONLY

$1.50

Bag o' Bagels

Dozen Bagels

$14.00

Half Doz Bagels

$7.50

One Bagel

$1.50

Two Bagels

$3.00

Three Bagels

$4.50

Four Bagels

$6.00

Five Bagels

$7.50

Day Old Bagel

$4.00

Marked Down Bagel

$3.00

To Go Dairy Spreads 🏃‍♂️

Berry Cream Cheese

$3.00+

Butter

$2.50+

Cheese Louise

$3.00+

Cream Cheese

$2.75+

Egg Salad

$3.00+

Fandango

$3.00+

Honey Almond Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Jalapeno Garlic Artichoke

$3.50+

Jams To Go

$2.75+

Lite Cream Cheese

$2.75+

Luna

$3.50+

Pink Flamingo

$3.50+

Royal Palm (dates, walnuts, cinnamon)

$3.50+

Tomato Herb

$3.00+

Tuna Salad

$4.00+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.00+

To Go Non Dairy Spreads

Guacamole

$4.00+

Hummus

$3.00+

New Delhi

$3.50+

Red Pepper Cashew

$3.50+

Tofu Del Fuego

$3.50+

Tofu Tom

$3.50+

Tofutti

$3.50+

Soup 🍲

Soup

$3.10+

Cookie 🍪

Cookie

$1.50

Day Old Cookie

$1.80

Misc. items

Chips

$1.80

Whole Pickle 🥒

$1.25

3 OZ Lox Pack

$5.95

12 OZ Lox Pack

$19.50

To Go Veggies 🍅

Tomato

$2.00+

Red Onions

$2.00+

Green Onions

$2.00+

Olives

$2.50+

Sprouts

$1.25+

Cucumbers 🥒

$2.00+

Capers

$2.50+

Pickle Slices

$0.85+

Sun dried Tomatoes

Bagel Varieties

Plain

$1.50

Poppy

$1.50

Sesame

$1.50

Onion

$1.50

Garlic

$1.50

Everything

$1.50

3-Seed

$1.50

Tomato Basil

$1.50

Pesto

$1.50

Jalapeno Cheese

$1.50

Raisin

$1.50

OatDate

$1.50

BlueBerry

$1.50

Salt

$1.50

Gluten-Free (Plain)

$2.50

Whole Wheat Plain

$1.50

Whole Wheat Poppy

$1.50

Whole Wheat Sesame

$1.50

Whole Wheat Everything

$1.50

No Bagel

Hot Bev 🍵

Coffee

$2.00+

Decaf Coffee

$2.00+

Chai

$2.50+

Hot Coco

$2.00+

Cider

$2.50+

Mocha

$2.50+

Tea

$2.00

Dirty Chai

$3.00+

Coffee Air pot

$0.00+

Cold Bev 🥤

Yerba Mate

$3.75

Arizona

$1.80

Berry Gizdich

$3.50

Boyland Soda

$2.80

C2O

$3.75

Can Soda

$1.37

Gizdich Large Apple

$3.50

Gizdich Small Apple

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.80

Joe's Tea

$3.00

Large Water

$1.35

Lucky Jack Cold Brew

$3.75

Marquis Tea

$3.35

Martinelli Ball

$2.00

Mexi Coke

$2.06

Milk

$1.25

Natalie's

$4.35

Producers Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Producers OJ

$3.25

Red Bull

$2.80

Rockview OJ

$2.25

Rosa's Milk

$3.95

Sm Naked

$2.75

Small Water

$1.00

Snapple

$2.00

Spark Martinelli

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$1.35

Starbucks

$2.80

Synergy

$4.45

V-8

$1.85
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4763 Soquel Drive, Soquel, CA 95073

Directions

