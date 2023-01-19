The Baked Bean 400 Wyandotte Avenue

A map showing the location of The Baked Bean 400 Wyandotte AvenueView gallery

Biscuits and Wraps

Bagel

$3.30

Bagel sandwich

$3.85
Burrito No Hash

Burrito No Hash

$3.75

Burrito w/ Hash

$3.95

Cream cheese

$0.50

Croissant sandwich

$3.85

Large BG

$4.50
Sausage roll

Sausage roll

$2.25
Sausage-Egg Biscuit

Sausage-Egg Biscuit

$3.35

Small BG

$2.75

Steak egg burrito

$6.39

Breakfast bomb

$3.25

Dz sausage rolls

$25.00

Brisket burrito

$6.59

Single

Long John

$1.65

Bismark

$1.75

Regular Holes

$2.05

Fried cinnamon

$2.05

M. Pecan Cinnamon

$2.35

Any Small Round

$1.15

Twists

$1.65

Apple fritter

$2.05

Bear claw

$2.05

Baked cinnamon roll

$2.35

Bacon long john

$2.35

BB holes

$2.30

Mixed holes

$2.15

Dozen

Dz Glazed/Plain

$10.50

Dz Large Mix

$21.00

Dz Valentines

$10.00

Dz Baked Cinn Rolls

$25.00

Birthday Cake

HBD w/Name

$35.00

Burgers

Burger

$7.99

Jr Burger Basket

$6.99

Jr Burger

$5.99

Hot Hamburger

$8.99

Jr Hot Hamburger

$7.99

Double Meat Double Cheese

$9.89

Jalapeño bacon burger

$6.99

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

$5.59

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.29

BLT

$6.99

Pulled Pork BBQ

$8.09

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.09

Chicken Sandwich

$7.09

Chicken/Salads/Specials

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

$7.24

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$6.24

2 Piece Chicken Tenders

$5.99

House Salad

$5.74

Chicken Salad

$8.74

Taco Salad

$8.74

Chicken Fried Rice

$9.74

Chicken Fajitas

$12.74

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.74

Cheesy Goulash

$9.74

Spaghetti

$9.74

Chicken Alfredo

$11.74

Catfish

$12.74

Pot Roast

$10.74

Beans & Cornbread

$9.74

Chili Cheese Coney Each

$2.75

Coney Meal (3+side)

$9.24

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.89

Indian Taco

$10.74

Steak for 2

$55.00

Steak for 1

$27.00

Beef Stew & Cornbread

$10.74

Carnita Special No Substitutions on meat

$8.74

Hamburger Steaks & Pork Chops

Hamburger Steak

$8.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$8.95

Tex-Mex

Philly Cheese Steak Nachos

$9.49

Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos

$9.49

Quesadilla

$6.99

3 Street Tacos

$5.49

A la carte Street Taco

$2.00

Enchilada Dinner

$11.49

Hamburger nachos

$9.49

Chicken nachos

$9.49

Taco Tuesday

Tuesday tacos

$1.50+

2 tacos

$3.00

4 tacos

$6.00

5 tacos

$7.50

3 tacos

$4.50

Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Tator Tots

$1.99

Onion Strings

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Side Salad

$1.99

Add Cheese (Fries & Tots)

$0.75

Dressing/.50 Donuts

$0.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Cup of ice

$0.25

Cream cheese

$0.50

Happy Hill Small

Small Dozen

$6.50

Large Dozen

$14.50

CV/Barnsdall School Small Dozen

Small Dozen

$6.00

Gift Cards

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

Movie

25 Dozen Mixed Donuts

$200.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Soda

$1.65+

Coffee

$1.00+

Milk

$2.15

Cappucino

$1.75+

Hot Chocolate

$1.75+

Bottle Pop

$1.85

Assorted Juice

$2.15

Bottle Water

$1.00

Monster/NOS

$2.60

Coffee Carafe

$17.00

Refill

$0.93

Kids

Kade Minor Special

$5.74

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

2 Piece Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Size

1 flavor

$0.25

2 flavors

$0.50

Fusion

$0.25

Lotus cream

$0.25

16 oz

$4.60

20 oz

$5.15

24 oz

$5.70

32 oz

$6.80

Size

24 oz

$4.60

32 oz

$8.17

Size

24 oz

$5.31

32 oz

$8.61

Lunch specials

Monday Jalapeño bacon ranch burger

$6.99

Tuesday tacos

$1.50+

Wednesday Donut Burger

$6.75

Thursday crispy Buffalo chicken sandwich

$7.50

Size

16 oz

$5.15

20 oz

$5.70

24 oz

$6.25

32 oz

$6.80

Size

16 oz

$4.76

20 oz

$5.09

24 oz

$5.42

32 oz

$6.19

Flavor

$0.25

Whip

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Wyandotte Avenue, Ramona, OK 74061

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

