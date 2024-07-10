This restaurant does not have any images
The Bakehouse & Co 412 Whitney Lane
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy breakfast, lunch, crepes (sweet and savory options), warm cinnamon rolls and many more items baked from scratch!
412 Whitney Lane, Sheridan, WY 82801