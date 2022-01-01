Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bakeristor Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

221 West St. Georges Ave

Linden, NJ 07036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Sandwich
Bakeristor Fries
Regular fries

Sandwiches, Toasts and Wraps

Guacamole & Greens Sandwich

Guacamole & Greens Sandwich

$15.50

Guacamole, feta cheese, red onion, and greens

Flounder Fish Wrap

Flounder Fish Wrap

$15.50

Breaded flounder with lettuce and truffle mayo

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

Create Your Sandwich

Create Your Sandwich

Garden Vegetable Wrap

$16.50

Open Avocado Toast

$16.50

Cream Cheese And Lox

$17.50

Soups

French onion

French onion

$8.50

Sugar free

Vegetable soup

Vegetable soup

$8.50Out of stock
Butternut Squash

Butternut Squash

$8.50Out of stock

Cream of Spinach Dairy

$8.95Out of stock

Mushroom Barley

$8.50Out of stock

Cream of Cauliflower

$8.50Out of stock

Cream of Zuchinni Dairy

$8.50Out of stock

Split Pea Soup Dairy

$8.50Out of stock

Split Pea Soup Parve

$8.50Out of stock

Spinach Soup Parve

$8.50Out of stock

Cream Of Mushroom Dairy

$8.50

Cream Of Carrot Dairy

$8.50Out of stock

Cream Of Broccoli

$8.50Out of stock

Mushroom Soup Parve

$8.50Out of stock

Creamy Dairy Tomato Soup

$8.50

Chick Pea Soup Parve

$8.50Out of stock

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.95

Served with house made marinara sauce

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$15.95

With peppers, green beans, onions and a mix of cheeses on a spinach wrap

Bakeristor Fries

Bakeristor Fries

$8.95

served with parmesan cheese, herbs and truffle mayo

Sweet potato fries

$8.95

Served with Parmesan cheese, herbs and truffle mayo

Spicy fries

$8.95

Regular fries

$6.95
Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.95

Mushroom Ravioli

$14.50

Cheese Ravioli

$14.50

Sweet Potato Ravioli

$14.50

Broccoli Calzone

$13.95

Mushroom Calzone

$13.95

Grilled Vegetable Calzone

$13.95

Spinach Calzone

$13.95

Falafel Balls With Sourkraut and Tahini

$6.95

Cheesy Garlic Knots

$7.95

Pizza Rolls

$7.95

Vegetable Pockets

$9.95

Falafel Platter

$16.95

Mushroom and Sauteed Onion Calzone

$15.95

Vegetable Eggrolls

$9.50

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.95

Housemade Hearty Rice Balls

$17.95Out of stock

Heimishe Potato Latkes

$13.95

Vegetable Primavera

$13.50

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.95

Pita and Falafel

$9.95

Fresh Salad

Bakeristor bowl

$17.95

Handpicked mix of greens, roasted sweet potato and beets, toasted spiced walnuts, honey cider vinaigrette

Avocado salad

$16.95

Crisp greens, cucumber, carrots, avocado, ginger dressing

Greek salad

$16.50

Mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, olives, feta cheese

Farm bowl

$18.95

Quinoa, squash, sweet potato, feta cheese, chickpeas, baby spinach, arugula, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar salad

$13.95

Lettuce, cucumber, onion, croutons, Caesar dressing

Create your own salad

$15.95

Tuna and veggie plate

$15.00

Tuna and Egg Salad Plate (Scoops)

$10.50

Egg Salad and Tuna Plate

$10.50

Chef's Tropical Salad

$16.50

Pear Salad

$16.50

Pizza

Artisan vegetable Pie

$22.50

Roasted seasonal vegetables

Classic Margarita Pie

Classic Margarita Pie

$19.50

Fresh mozzarella, house made marinara sauce and parmesan

Green Pizza

$19.50

Cilantro jalapeño sauce and cheese. With or without fresh jalapeño

Greek style pizza

$22.50

Mushroom Deluxe Pie

$22.50

Gluten Free Pizza

$19.50

Panini

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$15.00

Fresh cheese paired with gently grilled vegetables, wrapped in a panini bread

Cheese Pizza Panini

$13.00

pizza sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese on a housemade pita

Tuna Melt

$16.00

tuna, mozzarella cheese and Dill dressing on a housemade pita

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$16.00

Roasted eggplant, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, wrap

Cheddar Avocado panini

Cheddar Avocado panini

$17.00

Panini bread, avocado, tomato, red onion and cheddar cheese

Portobello Mushroom Panini

$17.00

Pasta

Eggplant Parm pasta

$19.00
Linguini Mushroom Alfredo

Linguini Mushroom Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccini with a creamy sauce

Penne Ala Vodka

$16.00

Sauteed fresh tomatoes in a light and creamy sauce

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Pasta, house made pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Fettucine Salmon Alfredo

$26.95

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Ravioli

$17.50

Fish

Freshly Grilled Salmon

Freshly Grilled Salmon

$26.95

Served with rice pilaf or grilled vegetables

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.50

Tuna Steak

$36.00

Seared Sea Bass

$44.00Out of stock

Seared Bronzini

$44.00

Flonder Fish Wrap

$15.50

Kids Fish Sticks and Chips

$9.95

Hot drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.65

Machiato

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Nutella Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Americano

$3.95

Tea

$3.75

Shot of espresso

$3.50

Chai Latte

$4.75

Affogato

$6.50

Iced drinks

Iced Latte

$6.50

Iced Cappuccino

$6.50

Iced Mocha

$6.95

Cold brew iced coffee

$5.95

Salted Caramel Cold Brew + Ice Cream

$7.50

Blended Iced Lemonade

$8.95

Blended Iced Strawberry Lemonade

$8.95

Iced Lemonade

$6.50

Iced Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Iced Limonana

$6.50

Blended Limonana

$8.95

Cold Brew Iced Tea

$5.50

Milk Shakes

Vanilla milkshake

$9.95

Chocolate Milkshake

$9.95

Caramel Milkshake

$9.95

Nutella Milkshake

$9.95

Lotus Milkshake

$10.50

Peanut butter Milkshake

$9.95

Cold brew milkshake

$9.95

Strawberry shortcake milkshake

$9.95

Oreo milkshake

$10.50

Ice cream cup

$4.50

Coldbrew Razzle

$10.50

Peanut Butter Razzle

$10.50

Bakeristor Razzle

$10.65

Real Fruit Smoothies

Real Strawberry Banana With Chia Smoothie

$10.50

Real Strawberry Pineapple With Chia Smoothie

$10.50

To Go Drinks

Water

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Snapple

$2.95

Sportscap Water

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.95

JJ Cappuccino

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Diet Snapple

$2.95

Devash Fruit Punch

$2.50

Golden Flow Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Can Coke

$2.95

Leben

$2.00

pastries

Parve Muffin

$3.50

Cheese stick

$4.50

Flaky Chocolate Danish

$3.50

Cinnamon Danish

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Turnover

$3.75Out of stock

Cheese Ring

$4.50

Kokosh Cake Chocolate

$5.65Out of stock

Rasberry Tart

$1.50Out of stock

Rugalach Bag (small)

$3.26Out of stock

Cupcake

$1.95Out of stock

Sugar Free Muffin

$3.65Out of stock

Cinnamon Bun

$2.50

Mini Blueberry, Apple or Cherry Danish

$1.50Out of stock

Dairy Muffin

$4.25Out of stock

Mini Cheese Delkalach

$1.10Out of stock

Small Round Cheese Cake

$25.00Out of stock

Mini Apple Turnover

$2.25Out of stock

Mini Cheese Danish

$1.95Out of stock

Cookies

Dairy Butter Cookies

$2.95

Napolean

$3.00Out of stock

Black & White

$2.75Out of stock

Choc. Chip Cookies

$2.50

Donuts

Custard

$2.00Out of stock

Sprinkles

$2.00Out of stock

Jelly

$2.00Out of stock

Dairy Oreo Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Dairy Cookie Crumb Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Dairy Lotus Donut

$3.00Out of stock

Lunch Packages

Basic Lunch (Wraps And Drinks)

$26.50

Standard Lunch

$29.95

Deluxe Lunch

$49.50

Lunch Upgrade

$8.50

Choson Kallah Brunch

$100.00

Move-in Lunch For 2

$65.00

Add-on Lunch For 2

$26.00

Bris Package Per Person

$13.00

Get Well (2 Sanwiches, 2 Pastries Boxed)

$20.00

Corporate Gift Box

$44.00

Airplane Package

$65.00

Corporate Setup Large

$50.00

Wrap platter

12" assorted wrap platter

$95.00

14" assorted wrap platter

$135.00

Large Wraps Platter

$165.00

Cream Cheese and Lox Platter

$135.00

Warm Dishes

Mozzarella Sticks

$130.00

Quesadilla

$120.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$95.00

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$95.00

Penne la vodka 9x13

$89.50

Potato Kugel 9x13

$45.00

Salmon Fish 9x13

$65.00

Grilled Veggie's

$75.00

Waffles

$126.00

French Toast

$65.00

Pizza Squares Sheet Pan

$95.00

Cheese blintz platter

cheese blintz platter

$65.00

cheese blintz platter (14)

$95.00

Pastry platters

12” assorted pastry platter

$75.00

Medium Pastry Platter

$95.00

Individually Wrapped Muffins

$4.10

Muffins

$3.95

Birthday Cake

$65.00

Cheese Cake

$65.00

Large Pastry Platter

$110.00

Individually Wrapped Cookies

$1.85

Large Birthday Cake

$85.00

Crepe Creme Cake

$130.00

Domed Chocolate Ice Cream Birthday Cake

$45.00

Drinks

Pitcher cold coffee (Large)

$36.00

Pitcher orange juice

$15.00

Pitcher Cold Brew Coffee (Medium)

$26.00

Gallon Milk

$7.50

Plain Orange Juice

$7.50

Pitcher Iced Lemonade

$26.00

Large Almond Milk

$8.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$4.50

Salads

Caesar salad

$65.00

Greek salad

$85.00

Garden Salad

$65.00

Fruit Cup

$6.50

Vegetable Cups

$6.50

Farm Bowl

$85.00

Avocado Salad

$95.00

Vegetables Platter

$55.00

Tuna Salad And Fresh Lox Platter

$65.00

Corporate Salad Box

$95.00

Pastas

Baked ziti 9x13

$70.00

Mac n cheese 9x13

$65.00

Penne la vodka 9x13

$75.00

Linguini mushroom Alfredo 9x13

$80.00

Cheesy Garlic Knots 9x13

$75.00

Pasta

Linguine mushroom alfredo 9x13

$95.00

Baked ziti 9x13

$85.00

Penne la vodka 9x13

$89.50

Mac and cheese 9x13

$75.00

Ravioli 9x13

$110.00

Appetizers

Cheese blintzes 9x13

$85.00

Bakeristor fries 9x13

$65.00

Spicy fries 9x13

$55.00

Sweet potato fries 9x13

$65.00

Steamed vegetables 9x13

$65.00

Grilled vegetables 9x13

$65.00

Breaded Cauliflower

$85.00

Cheese Pancakes

$65.00

Cheese Pancakes

$85.00

9x13 Scrambled

$55.00

Cheesy Garlic Knots 9x13

$85.00

Fish

10 slices salmon

$85.00

10 breaded flounder fish

$65.00

Soup

Mushroom barley soup 64 oz.

$40.00

Vegetable soup 64 oz.

$40.00

Parve butternut squash soup 64 oz.

$40.00

Salad

Bakeristor bowl 9x13

$75.00

Avocado salad 9x13

$75.00

Farm bowl 9x13

$85.00

Greek salad 9x13

$65.00

Caesar salad 9x13

$55.00

Tuna Salad By The lb.

$10.99

Egg Salad By The lb.

$9.99

Bread

12 Everything bagels

$18.00

12 Sesame bagels

$18.00

12 whole wheat bagels

$18.00

12 regular baguettes

$18.00

12 whole wheat baguettes

$18.00

12 rustic baguettes

$18.00

12 ciabatta breads

$18.00

Kugel

9x13 potato kugel

$25.00

Roaster pan potato kugel

$45.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 4:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 12:30 pm, 12:31 pm - 4:30 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cafè Bãkeristör will be September 15 Erev Yom Kippur. We will be open regular hours on Friday and will be selling fresh Challos iyH. We will be open on Sunday with later hours and Monday until 2pm iyH.

Website

Location

221 West St. Georges Ave, Linden, NJ 07036

Directions

Gallery
The Bakeristor Cafe image
The Bakeristor Cafe image
The Bakeristor Cafe image
The Bakeristor Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chop Spot BBQ - 889 North Stiles Street
orange starNo Reviews
889 North Stiles Street Linden, NJ 07036
View restaurantnext
Craven BBQ - Linden
orange starNo Reviews
1137 W. ST. GEORGE AVE LINDEN, NJ 07036
View restaurantnext
Johnny Tequila's
orange starNo Reviews
586 Raritan Rd Roselle, NJ 07203
View restaurantnext
Humble Brick Oven - 1120 E Saint Georges Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1120 E Saint Georges Avenue Linden, NJ 07036
View restaurantnext
Meson Tropical - 23 E Elizabeth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 E Elizabeth Ave Linden, NJ 07036
View restaurantnext
Cubanu
orange starNo Reviews
1467 Main St Rahway, NJ 07065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Linden

Wing It On! - Linden, NJ
orange star4.0 • 152
1600 E St Georges Ave Linden, NJ 07036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Linden
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Staten Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston