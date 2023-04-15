Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Baker's Grove

524 Broad Street

Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Food

Pastries

Boston Cream Brioche

$6.00

Brioche filled with vanilla bean custard, topped with dark chocolate glaze

Fruit & Cream Brioche

$6.00

Brioche dough with creme fraiche filling and seasonal fresh fruit.

Cream Brioche

$5.50

Pearl Sugar Brioche

$4.00

Coconut Cream Doughnut

$6.00

Brioche donut, seasonal filling.

Butter Croissant

$4.85

Classic, traditional all butter croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Virginia ham, Gruyere cheese

Chocolate Croissant

$5.50

Valrhona chocolate

Everything Croissant

$5.50

Cream cheese filling and topped with everything bagel seasoning

Brambleberry Bar

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Brioche dough, cinnamon sugar filling, vanilla glaze.

Scone

$5.00

Seasonally inspired flavors.

Seasonal Muffin

$4.50

Seasonally inspired flavors.

Snacking Cake

$8.00

Carrot cake and cream cheese frosting.

Almond Croissant

$5.75

Brownie

$6.00

Made with Valrhona cocoa and Callebaut chocolate.

Lemon Poppy Loaf Slice

$4.75

Mini Butter Croissant

$3.50

Mavs Top Buns

$10.00

Citrus Croissant Loaf

$15.00

Monkey Muffin

$5.00

Croissant dough, cream cheese frosting, brown sugar, pecan crumble.

Double Chocolate Loaf Slice

$5.00

Mini Chocolate Croissant

$3.85

Mini Ham & Gruyere Croissant

$4.50

Everything Muffin

$5.00

Jam & Custard Croissant

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Croissant

$6.00

Broccoli Cheddar Croissant

$5.50

Crumb Cake

$5.00

Peppermint Cheesecake Brownie

$5.75

Mini Brambleberry Bar

$2.75

Butternut Squash Danish

$6.75

Pulled Chicken Croissant

$6.75

Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut

$6.00

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.50

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Brioche

$6.50

Lemon Meringue Croissant

$6.50

Citrus Cheese Danish

$5.75

Cardamom Bun

$6.00

PB&J Danish

$6.50

Mav's Mini Bun

$5.00

Hamantaschen

$3.00

Cookies And Cream Croissant

$6.50

Cookies

Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Dark chocolate chunks topped with sea salt.

(Bag) Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$18.00

Dark chocolate chunks topped with sea salt.

Iced Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Creamy peanut butter cookie, salted peanuts.

Peanut Butter Strawberry Cookie Sandwich

$3.75Out of stock

Creamy peanut butter cookie, salted peanuts.

(Bag) Lemon Shortbread

$12.00Out of stock

Bite sized lemon scented butter cookies. 10 each

Oatmeal Craisin Cookie

$2.00

(Bag) Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

$15.00Out of stock

House made Granola

$12.00

Macaron

$3.75

Mini Cookie Platter (1 lb.)

$25.00

Shortbread Cookie Single

$0.75Out of stock

Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Single Gingerbread Cookie Decorated

$3.50

Platter Charge

$5.00

Christmas Cookie Platter

$50.00

Decorated Christmas Cookie

$3.50

Iced Lantern Cookie

$4.00

Conversation Heart Cookie

$4.50

Love Berry Marshmallows

$10.00

Mini Sweet & Salty Cookie

$1.50

Hamantaschen

$3.00

Iced Shamrock Cookie

$4.50

Easter Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Desserts

Key Lime Tart

$8.00+

Buttery graham cracker crumb crust filled with key lime custard and garnished with swirls of vanilla whipped cream.

S'mores Tart

$9.00+

Buttery graham cracker crumb crust filled with layers of solid dark chocolate and creamy chocolate ganache, topped with toasted marshmallow meringue.

Seasonal Panna Cotta

$9.75

Seasonal Tartlette

$5.00+

Flaky & buttery pastry shell filled with tart lemon cream, topped with toasted Swiss meringue.

NJ Pie Girl Slice

$8.00

NJ Pie Girl Whole Pie

$48.00

Tiramisu

$9.50

Frozen Key Lime Popsicle

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$9.50Out of stock

Cherry Blossom Eclair

$9.00

Rhubarb Tart Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Trifle

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Raspberry Almond Galette

$9.00Out of stock

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Tart 6"

$24.00Out of stock

Wineberry Tartlet

$5.85Out of stock

Concord Grape Tart slice

$8.00Out of stock

Candy Corn Panna Cotta

$9.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chai Meringue Tart

$45.00

Christmas Macaroon Kiss

$4.50Out of stock

Black Forest Parfait

$9.75

Holiday Key Lime Tart

$9.75+

2023 Orange Meringue Tartlet

$6.00Out of stock

Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Citrus Key Lime Tart Slice

$9.00

MIni Bunny Carrot Cake Cupcakes

$3.50

Mini Citrus Cheesecake

$9.50

Macaroon Kiss

$4.50

Orange Shortbread

$3.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$4.50

Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle

$3.25

Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Cream Tartlet

$6.00

Mini Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cakes

Carrot Cake (6")

$48.00

Moist carrot cake made with pineapple and walnuts. Filled with and covered with traditional cream cheese frosting garnished with toasted chopped walnuts.

Coconut Cake (6")

$48.00

Vanilla cake brushed with coconut rum simple syrup and filled with coconut cream. Frosted in vanilla bean whip cream and coated with toasted coconut.

Double Chocolate Cake (6")

$48.00

Devil’s food cake brushed with a cold brew coffee simple syrup, filled, and coated with a chocolate crème fraiche frosting.

Bundt Cake Slice

$5.00

Creme fraiche cake layered with brown sugar pecan crumble

Bundt Cake Whole

$48.00

Upside Down Slice

$8.00

Mini Cheesecake

$9.75

Cake Slice

$9.75+

Smores Cake

$50.00

Chocolate Chip Cake

$5.25

Black Forest Slice

$10.00

Passion Fruit Champagne Cake

$50.00

Creamsicle Cake Slice

$8.00

9" Apple Galette

$45.00

Chocolate Strawberry Slice

$8.00

Chocolate Vanilla Cake Slice

$8.00

Pre Order Cakes (48 Hour Notice) & Fathers Day

All cake orders must be placed no less than 48 Hours in advanced.

Double Chocolate Cake

$48.00+

Devil’s food cake brushed with a cold brew coffee simple syrup, filled, and coated with a chocolate crème fraiche frosting.

Coconut Cake

$48.00+

Vanilla cake brushed with coconut rum simple syrup and filled with coconut cream. Frosted in vanilla bean whip cream and coated with toasted coconut.

Carrot Cake

$48.00+

Moist carrot cake made with pineapple and walnuts. Filled with and covered with traditional cream cheese frosting garnished with toasted chopped walnuts.

Banana Cake

$48.00+

Tropical Passion Cake

$50.00+

(GF) Chocolate Truffle Cake

$50.00+

Seasonal Cheesecake

$50.00+

Vanilla Cake

$48.00+

Peaches And Cream Cake

$45.00+Out of stock

Naked vanilla or chocolate cake filled and topped with vanilla bean whipped cream & fresh strawberries.

Lemon Meringue Tart (9")

$45.00

Passionfruit Meringue Tart (9")

$45.00

Coconut Cream Tart (9")

$45.00

Chocolate Cream Tart (9")

$45.00

Smores Tart (9")

$45.00

Key Lime Tart (9")

$40.00

Fresh Fruit Tart (9")

$45.00Out of stock

Holiday Key Lime Tart

$40.00

Savory

Soup (Quart)

$18.00

Served with grilled cheese croutons.

Tortellini Pasta Salad(Quart)

$18.00

Baker's Grove Salad

$14.00+Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Chicken sandwich

$10.00

Roasted mixed mushrooms, cream cheese, and scallions.

Benchmark Breads Sourdough Loaf

$14.00

Quinoa Salad

$8.75

Focaccia

$8.00+

Sourdough Fig And Brie Toast

$8.75

Cheese Twist

$5.00

Savory Croissant Loaf

$10.00Out of stock

Semolina Ring

$10.00Out of stock

Semolina Mini Rolls

$3.50

Potato Salad

$10.00Out of stock

PieGirl Quiche Slice

$8.00

tomato goat Cheese Tart

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken Potato Brioche

$6.75Out of stock

Creamy Mushroom Brioche

$6.50

Farm Fresh Roots Graze Board

$45.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken BLT Sandwich

$18.00

Cheesy Garlic Brioche

$3.75

Cold Press Juice

$13.50

Butternut Squash Brioche

$6.75

Focc Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Extra

$24.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Mac Cheeses With Bn Squash

$9.50Out of stock

Foccia Sandwich

$10.75Out of stock

Butternut Squash Danish

$6.75

Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry

$4.75

Breakfast Croissant Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Cheesey Chicken Bacon Brioche

$6.50

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Puff Pastry

$5.00

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.00

BBQ Pulled Chicken Brioche

$6.75

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$18.00

Easter

GF Coconut Cake

$50.00+

Carrot Cake

$48.00+

Lemon Meringue Tart

$45.00

Key Lime Tart

$45.00

1# Assorted Cookies

$25.00

Brioche Round

$20.00+

Bunny/Chick Mini Cupcake

$3.75

Iced Easter Sugar Cookie

$3.50

2# Assorted Cookies

$50.00

Drinks

Beverages

Baker's Blend Coffee

$3.50

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.00

Poland Spring Water

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Cara Cara OJ

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.75

Cold Pressed Juice

$13.50

Retail

Retail Items

Fair Mountain Coffee "Baker's Blend"

$24.00

Fair Mountain "No Wake Decaf"

$24.00

From The Garden Honey

$10.00

Local raw honey from Freehold, NJ.

Brambleberry Jam

$9.00

Made with blackberries and black currents.

Tote Bag

$18.00

Mug

$15.00

Baker's Blend Black Tea

$12.50

Hibiscus Green Tea

$12.50

Vanilla Rooibos Tea

$12.50

Tea Infuser

$5.00

Stainless steel tea infuser for loose leaf tea.

Angie Lambert Card

$8.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seasonal sweet & savory delights

Website

Location

524 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

Directions

