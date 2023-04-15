- Home
The Baker's Grove
524 Broad Street
Shrewsbury, NJ 07702
Food
Pastries
Boston Cream Brioche
Brioche filled with vanilla bean custard, topped with dark chocolate glaze
Fruit & Cream Brioche
Brioche dough with creme fraiche filling and seasonal fresh fruit.
Cream Brioche
Pearl Sugar Brioche
Coconut Cream Doughnut
Brioche donut, seasonal filling.
Butter Croissant
Classic, traditional all butter croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Virginia ham, Gruyere cheese
Chocolate Croissant
Valrhona chocolate
Everything Croissant
Cream cheese filling and topped with everything bagel seasoning
Brambleberry Bar
Cinnamon Roll
Brioche dough, cinnamon sugar filling, vanilla glaze.
Scone
Seasonally inspired flavors.
Seasonal Muffin
Seasonally inspired flavors.
Snacking Cake
Carrot cake and cream cheese frosting.
Almond Croissant
Brownie
Made with Valrhona cocoa and Callebaut chocolate.
Lemon Poppy Loaf Slice
Mini Butter Croissant
Mavs Top Buns
Citrus Croissant Loaf
Monkey Muffin
Croissant dough, cream cheese frosting, brown sugar, pecan crumble.
Double Chocolate Loaf Slice
Mini Chocolate Croissant
Mini Ham & Gruyere Croissant
Everything Muffin
Jam & Custard Croissant
Cookies & Cream Croissant
Broccoli Cheddar Croissant
Crumb Cake
Peppermint Cheesecake Brownie
Mini Brambleberry Bar
Butternut Squash Danish
Pulled Chicken Croissant
Chocolate Peppermint Doughnut
Citrus Olive Oil Cake
Cheesy Chicken Bacon Brioche
Lemon Meringue Croissant
Citrus Cheese Danish
Cardamom Bun
PB&J Danish
Mav's Mini Bun
Hamantaschen
Cookies And Cream Croissant
Cookies
Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Dark chocolate chunks topped with sea salt.
(Bag) Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Dark chocolate chunks topped with sea salt.
Iced Sugar Cookie
Creamy peanut butter cookie, salted peanuts.
Peanut Butter Strawberry Cookie Sandwich
Creamy peanut butter cookie, salted peanuts.
(Bag) Lemon Shortbread
Bite sized lemon scented butter cookies. 10 each
Oatmeal Craisin Cookie
(Bag) Oatmeal Craisin Cookies
House made Granola
Macaron
Mini Cookie Platter (1 lb.)
Shortbread Cookie Single
Cookie Sandwich
Single Gingerbread Cookie Decorated
Platter Charge
Christmas Cookie Platter
Decorated Christmas Cookie
Iced Lantern Cookie
Conversation Heart Cookie
Love Berry Marshmallows
Mini Sweet & Salty Cookie
Hamantaschen
Iced Shamrock Cookie
Easter Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Desserts
Key Lime Tart
Buttery graham cracker crumb crust filled with key lime custard and garnished with swirls of vanilla whipped cream.
S'mores Tart
Buttery graham cracker crumb crust filled with layers of solid dark chocolate and creamy chocolate ganache, topped with toasted marshmallow meringue.
Seasonal Panna Cotta
Seasonal Tartlette
Flaky & buttery pastry shell filled with tart lemon cream, topped with toasted Swiss meringue.
NJ Pie Girl Slice
NJ Pie Girl Whole Pie
Tiramisu
Frozen Key Lime Popsicle
Strawberry Shortcake
Cherry Blossom Eclair
Rhubarb Tart Slice
Strawberry Trifle
Peach Raspberry Almond Galette
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Tart 6"
Wineberry Tartlet
Concord Grape Tart slice
Candy Corn Panna Cotta
Chocolate Chai Meringue Tart
Christmas Macaroon Kiss
Black Forest Parfait
Holiday Key Lime Tart
2023 Orange Meringue Tartlet
Cookie Sandwich
Citrus Key Lime Tart Slice
MIni Bunny Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Mini Citrus Cheesecake
Macaroon Kiss
Orange Shortbread
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Chocolate Hazelnut Truffle
Chocolate Caramel Hazelnut Cream Tartlet
Mini Carrot Cake
Cakes
Carrot Cake (6")
Moist carrot cake made with pineapple and walnuts. Filled with and covered with traditional cream cheese frosting garnished with toasted chopped walnuts.
Coconut Cake (6")
Vanilla cake brushed with coconut rum simple syrup and filled with coconut cream. Frosted in vanilla bean whip cream and coated with toasted coconut.
Double Chocolate Cake (6")
Devil’s food cake brushed with a cold brew coffee simple syrup, filled, and coated with a chocolate crème fraiche frosting.
Bundt Cake Slice
Creme fraiche cake layered with brown sugar pecan crumble
Bundt Cake Whole
Upside Down Slice
Mini Cheesecake
Cake Slice
Smores Cake
Chocolate Chip Cake
Black Forest Slice
Passion Fruit Champagne Cake
Creamsicle Cake Slice
9" Apple Galette
Chocolate Strawberry Slice
Chocolate Vanilla Cake Slice
Pre Order Cakes (48 Hour Notice) & Fathers Day
Double Chocolate Cake
Devil’s food cake brushed with a cold brew coffee simple syrup, filled, and coated with a chocolate crème fraiche frosting.
Coconut Cake
Vanilla cake brushed with coconut rum simple syrup and filled with coconut cream. Frosted in vanilla bean whip cream and coated with toasted coconut.
Carrot Cake
Moist carrot cake made with pineapple and walnuts. Filled with and covered with traditional cream cheese frosting garnished with toasted chopped walnuts.
Banana Cake
Tropical Passion Cake
(GF) Chocolate Truffle Cake
Seasonal Cheesecake
Vanilla Cake
Peaches And Cream Cake
Naked vanilla or chocolate cake filled and topped with vanilla bean whipped cream & fresh strawberries.
Lemon Meringue Tart (9")
Passionfruit Meringue Tart (9")
Coconut Cream Tart (9")
Chocolate Cream Tart (9")
Smores Tart (9")
Key Lime Tart (9")
Fresh Fruit Tart (9")
Holiday Key Lime Tart
Savory
Soup (Quart)
Served with grilled cheese croutons.
Tortellini Pasta Salad(Quart)
Baker's Grove Salad
BBQ Pulled Chicken sandwich
Roasted mixed mushrooms, cream cheese, and scallions.
Benchmark Breads Sourdough Loaf
Quinoa Salad
Focaccia
Sourdough Fig And Brie Toast
Cheese Twist
Savory Croissant Loaf
Semolina Ring
Semolina Mini Rolls
Potato Salad
PieGirl Quiche Slice
tomato goat Cheese Tart
Chicken Potato Brioche
Creamy Mushroom Brioche
Farm Fresh Roots Graze Board
Gazpacho
Chicken BLT Sandwich
Cheesy Garlic Brioche
Cold Press Juice
Butternut Squash Brioche
Focc Slice
Extra
Mac N Cheese
Mac Cheeses With Bn Squash
Foccia Sandwich
Butternut Squash Danish
Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Cheesey Chicken Bacon Brioche
Cheesy Chicken Bacon Puff Pastry
Egg & Cheese Croissant
BBQ Pulled Chicken Brioche
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Easter
Drinks
Beverages
Retail
Retail Items
Fair Mountain Coffee "Baker's Blend"
Fair Mountain "No Wake Decaf"
From The Garden Honey
Local raw honey from Freehold, NJ.
Brambleberry Jam
Made with blackberries and black currents.
Tote Bag
Mug
Baker's Blend Black Tea
Hibiscus Green Tea
Vanilla Rooibos Tea
Tea Infuser
Stainless steel tea infuser for loose leaf tea.
Angie Lambert Card
Sweatshirt
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Seasonal sweet & savory delights
524 Broad Street, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702