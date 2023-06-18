Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Pizza
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Baker's Table

1,249 Reviews

$$

1004 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


BEO

Lettuces

Strawb

Pappardelle

Pork

Salmon

Ganache Tart

Ice Cream And Cookie

$8.00

FIRE MAINS

FIRE DESSERTS

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Baker’s Table is a rustic, neighborhood restaurant, café and bakery located in the historic Monmouth Street district of Newport, KY. Opened in 2018 by chef David Willocks and designer Wendy Braun, the restaurant received much critical acclaim in its opening year; named one of the “Best New Restaurants in America” by EATER.com and USA Today.

Website

Location

1004 Monmouth St, Newport, KY 41071

Directions

Gallery
The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St. image
The Baker's Table - 1004 Monmouth St. image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Baker's Table Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Monmouth St. Newport, KY 41071
View restaurantnext
The Gruff Pizzeria & Delicatessen.
orange star4.6 • 2,462
129 E 2nd St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Taste of Belgium - At The Banks
orange starNo Reviews
16 West Freedom Way Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Otto's Covington
orange star4.7 • 1,567
521 Main St Covington, KY 41011
View restaurantnext
Zablong Peculiar Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,263
100 East court street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Camporosso Wood Fired Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2475 Dixie HIghway Dixie, KY 41017
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newport

Longnecks Sports Grill - Wilder
orange star4.3 • 902
1009 Town Drive Wilder, KY 41076
View restaurantnext
Pensive Distilling Company
orange star4.3 • 100
720 Monmouth St Newport, KY 41071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newport
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (31 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (334 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston