The Bakery Nook & Bistro 313 West St. Louis St

313 West Saint Louis Street

Nashville, IL 62263

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Specialties

Haystack

$8.89

Biscuit topped with sausage, gravy, egg, potatoes, more gravy and cheese on top

Biscuits and Gravy

$4.69+

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.59

Cubed potatoes seasoned with salt, pepper, chives, and garlic

Potatoes & Gravy

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg on a Biscuit

$3.69

Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit

$3.99

Egg on a Croissant

$3.69

Egg & Cheese on a Croissant

$3.99

Sausage Biscuit

$3.39

Sausage Biscuit w/ Cheese

$3.95

Egg & Cheese on Bagel

$4.59

Meat & Cheese on Bagel

$4.99

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich w/ Cheese

$6.19

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with egg and cheese served on a bagel

Meat Lovers Breakfast Bagel

$8.79

Deluxe Egg, Meat & Cheese

$5.29

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with egg and cheese served on a croissant or biscuit

Deluxe Egg & Meat

$4.89

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with egg served on a croissant or biscuit

Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich

$8.49

Egg, cheese, sausage, ham, and bacon

Breakfast Wraps

Haystack Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Egg, cheese, breakfast potatoes, sausage and gravy

Healthy Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

Egg whites, spinach, and salsa

Meat Lovers Breakfast Wrap

$6.79

Egg, cheese, sausage, ham, and bacon

Fiesta Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

Egg, sausage, cheese, and salsa

Breakfast Wrap

$5.99

Egg, cheese with choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Josh's meat lovere wrap with extra meat and egg

$10.89

Breakfast Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.29

Very Berry Bagel

$2.29

Speckled with sweet bits of cherry, blueberry, & cranberry

Everything Bagel

$2.29

Topped with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, & salt

Breakfast Extras

Biscuit

$1.00

Croissant

$1.65

Extra Scrambled Egg

$1.39

Slice of American Cheese

$0.55

Slice of Provolone

$0.65

Slice of Sour Dough Bread

$1.00

Slice of Wheat Bread

$1.00

Slice of Texas Toast

$1.00

Extra Cup of Shredded Cheese

$0.90

Plain Cream Cheese

$0.99

Extra Bacon 2pcs

$1.55

Extra Sausage patty

$1.55

Special Of The Day

Bagel Bacon Egg & Cheese with cream cheese

$6.59

Lunch Menu

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, chicken, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing on a tortilla

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.99

Chicken salad with lettuce on a tortilla

Club Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, ham, turkey, shredded cheddar, bacon and tomato with your choice of ranch, chipotle ranch or garlic mayo on a tortilla

Chicken, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomato and chipotle ranch on a tortilla

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar and chipotle ranch on a tortilla

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Lettuce, bacon and tomato with your choice of mayo or garlic mayo on a tortilla

Wrap Special

$13.19

Wrap of your choice with kettle chips, pasta salad or cucumber slices and a large fountain soda or tea

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$8.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast

Turkey Club on croissant

$8.99

Turkey, lettuce, mozzarella, bacon and tomato on a croissant with choice of mayo or garlic mayo

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Texas toast with American cheese. Try with a bowl of our soup of the day. See soup section

BLT

$6.59

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast

Chicken Salad

$6.19

Served on your choice of croissant or white or wheat bread with lettuce

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad

$6.79

Served on your choice of croissant or white or wheat bread with lettuce

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.29

Ham and American cheese on Texas toast

Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch

$10.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch on a ciabatta roll

Bagel Sandwiches

BLT Bagel

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with choice of mayo or garlic mayo

Veggie Bagel

$8.99

Spinach, tomato, cucumber, marinated red onion and artichokes with cream cheese spread

Turkey Bagel

$12.99

Turkey breast, spinach, marinated red onion, mozzarella cheese and pesto mayo

Chicken Club Bagel

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, marinated red onion, lettuce and tomato with choice of mayo or garlic mayo.

Paninis

Chicken Panini with pesto sauce

$13.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, red onion, tomato and a basil pesto on a ciabatta roll

Ham Panini

$11.49

Ham, spinach, tomato, mozzarella and our homemade honey mustard on a ciabatta roll

Italian Panini

$11.49

Ham, pepperoni, hard salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella and red wine vinegar on a ciabatta roll

Turkey Panini

$13.29

Turkey, spinach, red onion, tomato, mozzarella and basil pesto on a ciabatta roll

Salads

1/2 Salad

Bakery Nook

$9.99

Greens, grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion and craisins

Chef Salad

$10.39

Greens, egg, cheese, cucumber, tomato and homemade croutons with choice of turkey and ham or chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan, caesar dressing and homemade croutons

Chicken Club Salad

$10.39

Greens, grilled chicken, cheese, red onion, bacon and tomato

Garden

$9.29

Italian Salad

$10.59

Greens, ham, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper, mozzarella cheese and homemade croutons. Recommended with our homemade sweet Italian dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.39

Greens, chicken, tomato, corn, black beans and shredded cheddar. Recommended with chipotle ranch

Strawberry Spinach Salad (Seasonal)

$9.29

Greens, strawberries, pecans and parmesan. Recommended with our homemade poppy seed red onion vinaigrette dressing

Strawberry Spinach Salad w/ Chicken (Seasonal)

$12.99

Caesar No Chicken

$7.69

Special Of The Day

BLTA Bagel with side

$12.49

Italian Beef with side

$10.39

Chicken Avocado Panini with side

$12.99

Dirty Nachos

$9.29

Soups & Combos

Bowl of Soup

$7.99

Ask about our soups of the day

1/2 Salad & Soup Combo

$13.99

A bowl of our soup of the day with your choice of chef, italian, garden, bakery nook or house salad and choice of dressing

1/2 Sandwich & Soup Combo

$11.69

Build your own sandwich and enjoy a bowl of our soup of the day, too! Choose from: wheat, Texas toast, sourdough or ciabatta bun with ham, turkey, bacon, chicken salad or hard salami

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad

$10.89

Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich

A bowl of our soup of the day with a delicious, toasty grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with American cheese

Chili with Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.69

A bowl of our chili with a delicious, toasty grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with American cheese

Sides

Pasta Salad

$2.39

Choice of mayo or vinaigrette based

Bag of Chips

$1.69

Kettle Chips

$2.39

Cucumbers with Ranch

$2.39

Bacon Queso Mac & Cheese

$2.39

Containers

Large Mayo Pasta

$3.99

Large Vinegar Pasta

$3.99

Chicken Salad Container

$6.09

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Container

$6.39

Pastry Menu

Everyday Pastries

Single Cinnamon Rolls

$3.69

Cinnamon Rolls - 4 Packs

$9.89

Cinnamon Rolls - 6 Packs

$14.49Out of stock

Cherry Cream Cheese Danish

$2.99Out of stock

Turnover

$2.99

Scone

$2.99

Muffins

$3.69

Strudel Bites

$3.29

Pecan Rolls

$3.29

Strawberry Roll

$4.09

Poptarts

$3.99

Gooey Butter Pan

$10.49

Gooey Butter Slice

$1.99

Brownie Slice

$1.99Out of stock

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.99

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$11.49

Peanut Coffee Cake

$8.89

Banana Bread small

$4.59

Banana Bread Large

$8.79

Zucchini Bread small

$4.59

Zucchini Bread Large

$8.79

Marked down cinnamon roll 4 pack

Strawberry Bread small

$4.59

In Cold Case

Cake Balls

$1.25

Cake Pops

Chocolate Covered Oreos

$1.15

Cupcakes

Petite Cheesecake

$5.29

Cream Puffs

$2.99

Slice cheesecake

$4.79

Parfait

$5.09Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.39

Glass Ski

$2.39

Bug Juice

$1.99

Clearly Canadian

$2.89

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.15

Langers Juice

$2.39

Milk

$2.29

16 oz coffee cup to brown line

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

1 oz blue scoop first then add milk

Fountain/Iced Tea

Large Drink

$2.39

Small Drink

$1.99

Cup of Ice w/ lid

$0.50

Hot Drinks

Latte

$4.00

Flavored Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.50

Flavored Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Espresso

$1.50

Drip Coffee (16 Oz)

$2.60

Drip Coffee (20 Oz)

$2.85

Hot Tea

$2.60

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Chocolate Packet

$1.19

Red Eye

$4.00+

Iced Coffees

Flavored Iced Coffee

$3.75

Flavored Iced Latte

$4.75

Flavored Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Americano

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

Specialty Coffees

Almond Joy

$6.00

Flavors of sweet coconut, delicious almonds & creamy chocolate come together in a flavor you can reminisce over

Amaretto Latte

$5.00

Blackberry Cobbler Latte

$5.50

Just like homemade! Bringing you back to your childhood with the flavors of delicious blackberries, sweet vanilla and a touch of cinnamon.

Breve Latte

$5.50

A indulgent twist on your traditional latte! Half and half instead of whole milk to give you an extra creamy and luscious finish.

Brown Sugar Caramel

$6.00

This dreamy combination of brown sugar & caramel enhances the rich flavors of our espresso

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$6.25

It can be Valentine's Day everyday! Experience a twist on a traditional sweet you will love.

Leaping Leprechaun

$6.00

The perfect blend of white chocolate and peppermint that will bring you the luck of the Irish all day long!

Peanut Butter Latte

$6.00

Peanut butter in coffee? Yes, please! Perfectly subtle, to give that creamy flavor you love with a little boost for your day

Peanut Butter Mocha

$6.00

A classic combination you know & love. Chocolate & peanut butter come together in the mocha you will dream about

S'mores Mocha

$6.00

No need to start a campfire! Each sip is packed with the taste of gooey chocolate, toasted marshmallow & graham cracker crumbles

Samoa Mocha

$5.75

Bringing you back to the deliciously crispy cookie that is covered in caramel, coconut & chocolate!

Strawberries & Cream

$5.00

A sweet classic of strawberries & cream will be exactly what your taste buds desire. Try it iced for a refreshing treat!

Turtle Mocha

$6.00

The sweet confection turned on its shell! With each sip enjoy chocolate covered caramel & pecans

Vanilla Caramel Latte

$5.25

The blended flavor of vanilla & caramel that melts in your mouth and is pure perfection!

White Chocolate Raspberry

$6.25

A perfect pairing of sweet white chocolate, raspberry and of course our delicious espresso. Perfect flavor with a boost!

Frappe

Java Chip Frappe

$6.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75

Peach Smoothie

$5.75

Mango Smoothie

$5.75

Pina Colada

$5.75

Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50

Ice Chai Latte

$4.50

Cupcakes

Cupcakes

6 pack Cupcakes

$12.49

Apple Pie

$2.39

Andes Mint

$2.39

Banana with Cream Cheese

$1.99

Carrot with Cream Cheese

$2.39

Chocolate Lovers

$2.39

German Chocolate

$2.39

Italian Cream

$2.39

Lemon Berry

$1.99

Lemon with Raspberry Filling

$2.39

Maple Bacon

$2.39

Marble

$1.79

Mocha Cupcake

$2.39

Oreo

$1.99

Peach Cobbler Cupcake

$2.39

Pumpkin with Cream Cheese

$1.99

Plain White & Chocolate

$1.39

Raspberry Delight

$2.39

Red Velvet with Cream Cheese

$1.99

Reese's

$2.59

Strawberry with Buttercream

$1.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.39

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.39

S'mores

$2.39

Sweet & Salty

$2.39

White with Chocolate Icing

$1.99

Chocolate with chocolate icing

$1.99

Jumbo

Banana

$3.99

Boston Cream Pie

$4.49

Carrot

$4.49

Chocolate

$3.49

Chocolate Bourbon

$4.49

Chocolate Lovers

$4.49

German Chocolate

$4.49

Italian Cream

$4.49

Lemon Berry Breese

$4.49

Lemon with Raspberry Icing

$4.49

Plain

$3.49

Pumpkin w/ Cheesecake Center

$4.69

Raspberry Delight

$4.49

Red Velvet

$3.99

RV with Cheese Cake Center

$4.69

Strawberry

$3.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.99

Sweet & Salty

$4.49

White

$3.49

Cookies

Sugar Cookies

Cupcake Cookie

$1.99

Baseball

$1.89

Hello Kitty

$2.09

Unicorn

$2.09

Mickey/Minnie

$2.09

Flower

$1.99

Butterfly

Out of stock

Rainbow

$2.79

Pinata

$2.69

Graduation cap

$2.19

Graduation circle with year

$1.89

Star

$1.99

6 Packs

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.29

6 Oatmeal Raisin

$4.29

6 Oatmeal Pecan

$4.29

6 Peanut Butter

$4.29

6 Peanut Butter Blossoms

$5.19

6 Snickerdoodle

$4.29

6 Gooey Butter

$4.29

6 Smalll sugar cookies

$5.99

Large Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.59Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

313 West Saint Louis Street, Nashville, IL 62263

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

