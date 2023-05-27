The Bakery Nook & Bistro 313 West St. Louis St
313 West Saint Louis Street
Nashville, IL 62263
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Specialties
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg on a Biscuit
Egg & Cheese on a Biscuit
Egg on a Croissant
Egg & Cheese on a Croissant
Sausage Biscuit
Sausage Biscuit w/ Cheese
Egg & Cheese on Bagel
Meat & Cheese on Bagel
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich w/ Cheese
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with egg and cheese served on a bagel
Meat Lovers Breakfast Bagel
Deluxe Egg, Meat & Cheese
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with egg and cheese served on a croissant or biscuit
Deluxe Egg & Meat
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with egg served on a croissant or biscuit
Meat Lovers Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, sausage, ham, and bacon
Breakfast Wraps
Haystack Breakfast Wrap
Egg, cheese, breakfast potatoes, sausage and gravy
Healthy Breakfast Wrap
Egg whites, spinach, and salsa
Meat Lovers Breakfast Wrap
Egg, cheese, sausage, ham, and bacon
Fiesta Breakfast Wrap
Egg, sausage, cheese, and salsa
Breakfast Wrap
Egg, cheese with choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
Josh's meat lovere wrap with extra meat and egg
Breakfast Bagels
Breakfast Extras
Special Of The Day
Lunch Menu
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, chicken, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing on a tortilla
Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken salad with lettuce on a tortilla
Club Wrap
Lettuce, ham, turkey, shredded cheddar, bacon and tomato with your choice of ranch, chipotle ranch or garlic mayo on a tortilla
Chicken, Bacon, Chipotle Ranch Wrap
Lettuce, chicken, bacon, tomato and chipotle ranch on a tortilla
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, chicken, corn, black beans, cheddar and chipotle ranch on a tortilla
BLT Wrap
Lettuce, bacon and tomato with your choice of mayo or garlic mayo on a tortilla
Wrap Special
Wrap of your choice with kettle chips, pasta salad or cucumber slices and a large fountain soda or tea
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, American and mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
Turkey Club on croissant
Turkey, lettuce, mozzarella, bacon and tomato on a croissant with choice of mayo or garlic mayo
Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with American cheese. Try with a bowl of our soup of the day. See soup section
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast
Chicken Salad
Served on your choice of croissant or white or wheat bread with lettuce
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad
Served on your choice of croissant or white or wheat bread with lettuce
Hot Ham & Cheese
Ham and American cheese on Texas toast
Chicken Bacon Chipotle Ranch
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch on a ciabatta roll
Bagel Sandwiches
BLT Bagel
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with choice of mayo or garlic mayo
Veggie Bagel
Spinach, tomato, cucumber, marinated red onion and artichokes with cream cheese spread
Turkey Bagel
Turkey breast, spinach, marinated red onion, mozzarella cheese and pesto mayo
Chicken Club Bagel
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, marinated red onion, lettuce and tomato with choice of mayo or garlic mayo.
Paninis
Chicken Panini with pesto sauce
Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, red onion, tomato and a basil pesto on a ciabatta roll
Ham Panini
Ham, spinach, tomato, mozzarella and our homemade honey mustard on a ciabatta roll
Italian Panini
Ham, pepperoni, hard salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella and red wine vinegar on a ciabatta roll
Turkey Panini
Turkey, spinach, red onion, tomato, mozzarella and basil pesto on a ciabatta roll
Salads
1/2 Salad
Bakery Nook
Greens, grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion and craisins
Chef Salad
Greens, egg, cheese, cucumber, tomato and homemade croutons with choice of turkey and ham or chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan, caesar dressing and homemade croutons
Chicken Club Salad
Greens, grilled chicken, cheese, red onion, bacon and tomato
Garden
Italian Salad
Greens, ham, pepperoni, onion, tomato, green pepper, mozzarella cheese and homemade croutons. Recommended with our homemade sweet Italian dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Greens, chicken, tomato, corn, black beans and shredded cheddar. Recommended with chipotle ranch
Strawberry Spinach Salad (Seasonal)
Greens, strawberries, pecans and parmesan. Recommended with our homemade poppy seed red onion vinaigrette dressing
Strawberry Spinach Salad w/ Chicken (Seasonal)
Caesar No Chicken
Special Of The Day
Soups & Combos
Bowl of Soup
Ask about our soups of the day
1/2 Salad & Soup Combo
A bowl of our soup of the day with your choice of chef, italian, garden, bakery nook or house salad and choice of dressing
1/2 Sandwich & Soup Combo
Build your own sandwich and enjoy a bowl of our soup of the day, too! Choose from: wheat, Texas toast, sourdough or ciabatta bun with ham, turkey, bacon, chicken salad or hard salami
1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Salad
Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A bowl of our soup of the day with a delicious, toasty grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with American cheese
Chili with Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A bowl of our chili with a delicious, toasty grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast with American cheese
Sides
Containers
Pastry Menu
Everyday Pastries
Single Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon Rolls - 4 Packs
Cinnamon Rolls - 6 Packs
Cherry Cream Cheese Danish
Turnover
Scone
Muffins
Strudel Bites
Pecan Rolls
Strawberry Roll
Poptarts
Gooey Butter Pan
Gooey Butter Slice
Brownie Slice
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Peanut Coffee Cake
Banana Bread small
Banana Bread Large
Zucchini Bread small
Zucchini Bread Large
Marked down cinnamon roll 4 pack
Strawberry Bread small
In Cold Case
Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Fountain/Iced Tea
Hot Drinks
Iced Coffees
Specialty Coffees
Almond Joy
Flavors of sweet coconut, delicious almonds & creamy chocolate come together in a flavor you can reminisce over
Amaretto Latte
Blackberry Cobbler Latte
Just like homemade! Bringing you back to your childhood with the flavors of delicious blackberries, sweet vanilla and a touch of cinnamon.
Breve Latte
A indulgent twist on your traditional latte! Half and half instead of whole milk to give you an extra creamy and luscious finish.
Brown Sugar Caramel
This dreamy combination of brown sugar & caramel enhances the rich flavors of our espresso
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
It can be Valentine's Day everyday! Experience a twist on a traditional sweet you will love.
Leaping Leprechaun
The perfect blend of white chocolate and peppermint that will bring you the luck of the Irish all day long!
Peanut Butter Latte
Peanut butter in coffee? Yes, please! Perfectly subtle, to give that creamy flavor you love with a little boost for your day
Peanut Butter Mocha
A classic combination you know & love. Chocolate & peanut butter come together in the mocha you will dream about
S'mores Mocha
No need to start a campfire! Each sip is packed with the taste of gooey chocolate, toasted marshmallow & graham cracker crumbles
Samoa Mocha
Bringing you back to the deliciously crispy cookie that is covered in caramel, coconut & chocolate!
Strawberries & Cream
A sweet classic of strawberries & cream will be exactly what your taste buds desire. Try it iced for a refreshing treat!
Turtle Mocha
The sweet confection turned on its shell! With each sip enjoy chocolate covered caramel & pecans
Vanilla Caramel Latte
The blended flavor of vanilla & caramel that melts in your mouth and is pure perfection!
White Chocolate Raspberry
A perfect pairing of sweet white chocolate, raspberry and of course our delicious espresso. Perfect flavor with a boost!
Frappe
Chai Latte
Cupcakes
Cupcakes
6 pack Cupcakes
Apple Pie
Andes Mint
Banana with Cream Cheese
Carrot with Cream Cheese
Chocolate Lovers
German Chocolate
Italian Cream
Lemon Berry
Lemon with Raspberry Filling
Maple Bacon
Marble
Mocha Cupcake
Oreo
Peach Cobbler Cupcake
Pumpkin with Cream Cheese
Plain White & Chocolate
Raspberry Delight
Red Velvet with Cream Cheese
Reese's
Strawberry with Buttercream
Strawberry Shortcake
Strawberry Lemonade
S'mores
Sweet & Salty
White with Chocolate Icing
Chocolate with chocolate icing
Jumbo
Banana
Boston Cream Pie
Carrot
Chocolate
Chocolate Bourbon
Chocolate Lovers
German Chocolate
Italian Cream
Lemon Berry Breese
Lemon with Raspberry Icing
Plain
Pumpkin w/ Cheesecake Center
Raspberry Delight
Red Velvet
RV with Cheese Cake Center
Strawberry
Strawberry Shortcake
Sweet & Salty
White
Cookies
Sugar Cookies
6 Packs
Large Cookies
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
