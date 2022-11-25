The Bake Shop imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bake Shop

61 Reviews

204 Armistead Ave

Williamsburg, VA 23185

LOGO TEE - STONE

STONE LOGO TEE - SMALL

$20.00

STONE LOGO TEE - MEDIUM

$20.00

STONE LOGO TEE - LARGE

$20.00

STONE LOGO TEE - XLARGE

$20.00

STONE LOGO TEE - XXLARGE

$20.00

LOGO TEE - BLACK

BLACK LOGO TEE - SMALL

$20.00

BLACK LOGO TEE - MEDIUM

$20.00

BLACK LOGO TEE - LARGE

$20.00

BLACK LOGO TEE - XLARGE

$20.00

BLACK LOGO TEE - XXLARGE

$20.00

ZAH TEE - BLACK

BLACK ZAH TEE - S

$20.00

BLACK ZAH TEE - M

$20.00

BLACK ZAH TEE - L

$20.00

BLACK ZAH TEE - XL

$20.00

BLACK ZAH TEE - 2XL

$20.00

ZAH TEE - MUSTARD

MUSTARD ZAH TEE - S

$20.00

MUSTARD ZAH TEE - M

$20.00

MUSTARD ZAH TEE - L

$20.00

MUSTARD ZAH TEE - XL

$20.00

MUSTARD ZAH TEE - XXL

$20.00

COFFEE MERCH

COLD BREW GROWLER - 32oz

$7.50

TRAVELER MUG - 12oz

$18.00

12 OZ Vacuum sealed Camelback tumbler in Bake Shop Green!

TALL CAMELBACK - 20oz

$26.00

CERAMIC CAMPING MUG

$14.00

HATS

BAKE SHOP BEANIE

$15.00

Logo Dad Hat

$25.00

Logo Snapback

$25.00Out of stock
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Bake Shop is Williamsburg, VA's premier artisan Bakery & Coffee shop. Hand-crafted artisan breads and baked goods, curated coffees and inspired provisions! Or current hours of operation are: >Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 4pm >Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 4pm Online Ordering Availability*: >Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 3pm. *Due to the increased levels of business on Saturday and Sunday, we are no longer accepting online orders. We remain committed to creating exceptional products, and would love to see you soon! Cheers from The Bake Shop

Website

Location

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

