Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
The Bake Shop
61 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Bake Shop is Williamsburg, VA's premier artisan Bakery & Coffee shop. Hand-crafted artisan breads and baked goods, curated coffees and inspired provisions! Or current hours of operation are: >Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 4pm >Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 4pm Online Ordering Availability*: >Tuesday - Friday: 7am - 3pm. *Due to the increased levels of business on Saturday and Sunday, we are no longer accepting online orders. We remain committed to creating exceptional products, and would love to see you soon! Cheers from The Bake Shop
Location
204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Gallery
