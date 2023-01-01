A map showing the location of The Baler --500 san benito stView gallery

The Baler --500 san benito st

review star

No reviews yet

--500 san benito st

Hollister, CA 95023

Order Again

Appetizers

Baler Frits

$13.00

Garlic, fresh parm, parsley and tossed in white truffle oil. Served with garlic aioli

Brocollini Calabrese

$16.00

tossed in garlic and rosemary served with ranch

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

steamed then sauteed w/bacon and sundried tomatoes then drizzled with our balsamic mushroom reduction sauce.

Te-Kill-Ya Shrimp

$19.00

Red onions, bell peppers, garlic, cilantro in a tequila lime sauce

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Orecchiette pasta, bacon, smothered in our creamy truffle cheese sauce. Topped with bread crumbs.

Chicken Curry

$22.00

marinated curry chicken tighs served with rice and tzatziki sauce.

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

rice, cucumber, avocado, green onions, teriyaki sauce

Soups

Soup du Jour

$7.00

Rotation of soup(s) of the day served with sliced and toasted baguette

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onions, served with choice of dressings

Caeser Salad

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$26.00

Fresh spring mix, olives, cherry tomatoes, orange, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with wild caught salmon.

Baler Salad

$24.00

Tomato, cucumber, beets, red onion, avocado, bacon crumbles, served over spring mix. Ranch dressing with harissa seasoned chicken.

Entrees

'The Cajun' Ribeye

$48.00

Dry rubbed and blackened w/cajun cream sauce and served over garlic and parsley whipped potatoes and a side of sauteed veggies.

'The Cajun' Salmon

$32.00

Dry rubbed and blackened w/cajun cream sauce and served over garlic and parsley whipped potatoes and a side of sauteed veggies.

Rosemary Chicken

$33.00

half chicken, brined and marinated, oven roasted and served with mashed potatoes and veggies with a gravy sauce.

Short Ribs

$41.00

Prime boneless short ribs served with mashed potatoes and veggie.

Pan Seared Catch of the Day

$28.00

served with risotto and veggies

Stuffed 'Bello'

$21.00

Grilled portobello with roasted red bell peppers onions and Topped w/toasted bread crumbs and evoo. Served w/steamed rice and sauteed veggies (vegan)

Seafood Risotto

$35.00

Risotto made with prawns, mussels, clams, calamari and salmon. Tossed in a saffron cream sauce.

Pork & Prawns

$33.00

Thick cut tenderloin pork chop and prawns, pan seared and smothered in a honey dijon cream sauce served over roasted garlic and parsley whipped potatoes and side of sauteed veggies

Baler Grill

Ribeye

$55.00

Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies

New York Strip

$45.00

Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies

Porter House

$64.00

Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies

Tomahawk

$150.00

Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies

Surf N Turf

$48.00Out of stock

Add Grilled Onions

$3.00

Add grilled mushrooms

$3.00

Add grilled onions and mushrooms

$5.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

This dreamy chocolate cake is rich, soft and ultra moist. Pure velvet texture with just the right amount of chocolate.

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

$12.00

Buttery graham cracker crust, luscious and creamy cheesecake with a tart lemon curd topping.

Apricot Almond Cake

$12.00

Almond cake layered with almond buttercream, dotted with jewels of apricot and toasted almond

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$12.00

Birthday Cake

Cake Fee

$2.00

Specials

Lobster Risotto

$48.00

T Bone

$58.00

Burnt Almond Cake

$10.00

Sides

Side of Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Plain Fries

$9.00

Side of Veggies

$6.00

Extra Cajun Sauce

$2.00

Extra Demi Glaze

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Beer

Modelo Draft

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$8.00

Denoginzr Draft

$9.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Draft

$8.00

Anchor Steam Draft

$8.00

Corona

$7.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Mango White Claw

$6.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Stella

$8.00

Stella N/A

$6.00

805 Draft

$8.00

805 Cervesa

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Dust Bowl Draft

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Cali Squeeze

$8.00

Brandy

Well Brandy

$10.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Well Double

$5.00

Cocktails

Gold Rush

$15.00

Tequila, sweet and sour, triple sec, smoked saffron.

Pendergrass Lemondrop

$15.00

blackberry basil and blueberry puree, lemon juice vodka,simple syrup topped with mint

La Vie En Rose

$15.00

Tequila, lime, sprite, tajin and fresh grapefruit.

Jalisco Night

$15.00

Jamaica, mint, soda water, vodka

Penicillin

$15.00

fresh ginger, scotch, lemon juice, honey syrup, single malt scotch

007

$15.00

Vodka, Gin, dry vermouth, roasted fresh lemon twist

The Southside

$15.00

mint, simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice, gin, soda water

Hayburner

$15.00

smoked iced, bourbon, torched orange peel, sugar, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry.

Split Spritz

$15.00

Chaos Theory

$15.00

The Gatsby

$15.00

Amaretto Kiss

$15.00

Common Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Scapegrace

$16.00

Gray Whale

$12.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Well Double

$5.00

N/A Bev

Sprite

$5.00

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Iced Tea

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Roy Rodgers

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$9.00

Soda Water

Rum

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$12.00

Bacardi White

$12.00

Malibu

$12.00

Myers’s

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Well Double

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$10.00

Glenlevit 12 yr

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$14.00

Dewers White Label

$14.00

McCallan 12

$18.00

Well Double

$5.00

Special Drink Of The Day

Naughty And Nice

$16.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Tequila Ocho

$14.00

Teramana Reposado

$12.00

Teramana Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Tres Generacions

$12.00

Herradura Rep

$17.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Xicaro Mezcal

$14.00

Well Double

$5.00

Top Shelf

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$38.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Glenlevit 18 yr

$40.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$60.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$10.00

Absolute

$12.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$16.00

Deep Eddy

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Skyy

$12.00

Titos

$14.00

Chopin

$16.00

Hanger 1

$14.00

Absolute Vanilla

$12.00

Well Double

$5.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

High West

$12.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Jack Daniel’s

$12.00

Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

$17.00

Tullamore Dew

$14.00

Old Forestor

$12.00

Tin cup Whiskey

$13.00

Brothers Bond

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Whistle Pig 12 year

$28.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Well Double

$5.00

Wine Bottles

Carli Pinot Noir Btl

$55.00

Firebird Zin Btl

$51.00

Carli Syrah Btl

$51.00

Idyll Syrapinot Btl

$55.00

Carli Cab Btl

$55.00

Carli Pinot Grigio Btl

$32.00Out of stock

Idyll Chardonnay Btl

$51.00

Carli Sav Blanc Btl

$47.00

Carli Merlot Btl

$48.00

Carli Sangiovese Btl

$55.00

Corkage Fee

$18.00

A To Z Pinot Noir Btl

$55.00

Derose Pinot Noir Btl

$55.00

Rebellious Red Blend Btl

$50.00

Idyll Zinfest Btl

$48.00

Wine Glasses

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Carli Pinot Noir

$15.00

Firebird Zin

$14.00

Carli Syrah

$14.00

Idyll Syrapinot

$15.00

Carli Cabernet

$15.00

Carli Pinot Grigio

$14.00Out of stock

Idyll Chardonnay

$14.00

Carli Sav Blanc

$13.00

Carli Merlot

$13.00

Carli Sangiovese

$15.00

Derose Pinot

$15.00

A To Z Pinot Noir

$15.00

Rebellious Red Blend

$13.00

Idyll Zinfest

$14.00

Thirsty Thursday

Modelo

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$7.00

Denoginizer Draft

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Draft

$7.00

Anchor Steam Draft

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mango White Claw

$5.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Stella

$7.00

Josh Cellars Cab

$11.00

Mangia Pinot Noir

$13.00

Firebird Zin

$12.00

Genesis Syrah

$12.00

Idyll Syrapinot

$13.00

Carli Cab

$11.00

Carli Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Idyll Chardonnay

$12.00

Liqueur

Baileys

$11.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Aperitif & Digestif

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$15.00

Absinthe

$17.00

Sambuca Classica

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

Christmas Cocktails

Sugar Cookie Martini

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Winter White Russian

$12.00

Happy Ending

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

--500 san benito st, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

