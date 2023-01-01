The Baler --500 san benito st
--500 san benito st
Hollister, CA 95023
Appetizers
Baler Frits
Garlic, fresh parm, parsley and tossed in white truffle oil. Served with garlic aioli
Brocollini Calabrese
tossed in garlic and rosemary served with ranch
Brussel Sprouts
steamed then sauteed w/bacon and sundried tomatoes then drizzled with our balsamic mushroom reduction sauce.
Te-Kill-Ya Shrimp
Red onions, bell peppers, garlic, cilantro in a tequila lime sauce
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Orecchiette pasta, bacon, smothered in our creamy truffle cheese sauce. Topped with bread crumbs.
Chicken Curry
marinated curry chicken tighs served with rice and tzatziki sauce.
Teriyaki Salmon
rice, cucumber, avocado, green onions, teriyaki sauce
Salads
Side Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, onions, served with choice of dressings
Caeser Salad
Salmon Salad
Fresh spring mix, olives, cherry tomatoes, orange, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette and topped with wild caught salmon.
Baler Salad
Tomato, cucumber, beets, red onion, avocado, bacon crumbles, served over spring mix. Ranch dressing with harissa seasoned chicken.
Entrees
'The Cajun' Ribeye
Dry rubbed and blackened w/cajun cream sauce and served over garlic and parsley whipped potatoes and a side of sauteed veggies.
'The Cajun' Salmon
Dry rubbed and blackened w/cajun cream sauce and served over garlic and parsley whipped potatoes and a side of sauteed veggies.
Rosemary Chicken
half chicken, brined and marinated, oven roasted and served with mashed potatoes and veggies with a gravy sauce.
Short Ribs
Prime boneless short ribs served with mashed potatoes and veggie.
Pan Seared Catch of the Day
served with risotto and veggies
Stuffed 'Bello'
Grilled portobello with roasted red bell peppers onions and Topped w/toasted bread crumbs and evoo. Served w/steamed rice and sauteed veggies (vegan)
Seafood Risotto
Risotto made with prawns, mussels, clams, calamari and salmon. Tossed in a saffron cream sauce.
Pork & Prawns
Thick cut tenderloin pork chop and prawns, pan seared and smothered in a honey dijon cream sauce served over roasted garlic and parsley whipped potatoes and side of sauteed veggies
Baler Grill
Ribeye
Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies
New York Strip
Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies
Porter House
Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies
Tomahawk
Served with herbed, garlic compound butter, demi-port sauce and choice of roasted garlic whipped potatoes or mushroom risotto or fries. Served with sauteed veggies
Surf N Turf
Add Grilled Onions
Add grilled mushrooms
Add grilled onions and mushrooms
Dessert
Chocolate Cake
This dreamy chocolate cake is rich, soft and ultra moist. Pure velvet texture with just the right amount of chocolate.
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
Buttery graham cracker crust, luscious and creamy cheesecake with a tart lemon curd topping.
Apricot Almond Cake
Almond cake layered with almond buttercream, dotted with jewels of apricot and toasted almond
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Birthday Cake
Cake Fee
Sides
Beer
Modelo Draft
Lagunitas IPA Draft
Denoginzr Draft
Sierra Nevada Hazy Draft
Anchor Steam Draft
Corona
Coors Light
Mango White Claw
Black Cherry White Claw
Bud Light
Stella
Stella N/A
805 Draft
805 Cervesa
Budweiser
Dust Bowl Draft
Michelob Ultra
Cali Squeeze
Cocktails
Gold Rush
Tequila, sweet and sour, triple sec, smoked saffron.
Pendergrass Lemondrop
blackberry basil and blueberry puree, lemon juice vodka,simple syrup topped with mint
La Vie En Rose
Tequila, lime, sprite, tajin and fresh grapefruit.
Jalisco Night
Jamaica, mint, soda water, vodka
Penicillin
fresh ginger, scotch, lemon juice, honey syrup, single malt scotch
007
Vodka, Gin, dry vermouth, roasted fresh lemon twist
The Southside
mint, simple syrup, lime juice, lemon juice, gin, soda water
Hayburner
smoked iced, bourbon, torched orange peel, sugar, angostura bitters, luxardo cherry.
Split Spritz
Chaos Theory
The Gatsby
Amaretto Kiss
Common Cocktails
Gin
N/A Bev
Rum
Scotch
Special Drink Of The Day
Tequila
Top Shelf
Vodka
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet
Elijah Craig
High West
Makers 46
Jameson
Woodford Reserve
Jack Daniel’s
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel
Tullamore Dew
Old Forestor
Tin cup Whiskey
Brothers Bond
Bulliet Rye
Buffalo Trace
Whistle Pig 12 year
Crown Royal
Well Double
Wine Bottles
Carli Pinot Noir Btl
Firebird Zin Btl
Carli Syrah Btl
Idyll Syrapinot Btl
Carli Cab Btl
Carli Pinot Grigio Btl
Idyll Chardonnay Btl
Carli Sav Blanc Btl
Carli Merlot Btl
Carli Sangiovese Btl
Corkage Fee
A To Z Pinot Noir Btl
Derose Pinot Noir Btl
Rebellious Red Blend Btl
Idyll Zinfest Btl
Wine Glasses
Prosecco Split
Carli Pinot Noir
Firebird Zin
Carli Syrah
Idyll Syrapinot
Carli Cabernet
Carli Pinot Grigio
Idyll Chardonnay
Carli Sav Blanc
Carli Merlot
Carli Sangiovese
Derose Pinot
A To Z Pinot Noir
Rebellious Red Blend
Idyll Zinfest
Thirsty Thursday
Josh Cellars Cab
Mangia Pinot Noir
Firebird Zin
Genesis Syrah
Idyll Syrapinot
Carli Cab
Carli Pinot Grigio
Idyll Chardonnay
Liqueur
Aperitif & Digestif
