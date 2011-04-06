The Ball & Biscuit imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Ball & Biscuit

review star

No reviews yet

331 Massachusetts Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Canned Beer & Cocktails

Ash & Elm Cider

$9.00

Short’s Local’s Light Lager

$4.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Physical Citrus

$8.00Out of stock

No-jito

$8.00

French Del Ray

$9.00Out of stock

Spritz AF

$9.00

Glass of Fre Brut

$7.00

Batch Spritz AF

$150.00

New Fashioned

$9.00

2 oz Spiritless Bourbon 0.25 oz honey water 8 dashes Scrappy's Chocolate Bitter -Garnish: orange swath -Build in Yari, stir, strain into rocks glass

N/A Apple-rita

$9.00

1.5 oz Spiritless Tequila 0.5 oz Lemon Abstinence 0.75 oz Green Apple syrup 0.25 oz honey water 1 oz Lime -Garnish: Tajin sprinkle and lime wedge -Build in tin, shake, strain into double rocks glass with ice

N/A CANS

Greenbar Un-Gin & Tonic

$7.00

Marley CBD Iced Tea

$8.00

Bottle Bubbly/Rose

Bottle Argyle Vintage Brut

$58.00

Bottle Le Grand Noir Brut

$42.00

Sparkling wine from France.

Bottle Santa Margherita

$50.00

Bottle Torresella Prosecco Rose

$42.00

J Vineyards CA Cuvee

$70.00

Bottle Cline Rosé

Bottle Cline Rosé

Bottle Pink Flamingo Gris

$46.00

Bottle Champs De Provence

$50.00

Bottle White

Bottle Buehler Chardonnay

$46.00

Bottle Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc

$42.00

Bottle Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand.

Bottle Kettmeir Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle Weingut Veltliner

$42.00

Bottle Ravines Dry Riesling

$50.00

Bottle Domaine Labbe

$42.00

Bottle Red

Bottle Ghost Pines Cabernet

$58.00

Bottle Fleur Pinot Noir

$46.00

Pinot Noir from Los Carneros, California.

Bottle Gundlach Bundschu Cuvee

$54.00

Bottle Lucignano Chianti

$46.00

Bottle Ciacci Toscana Rosso

$46.00

Bottle Ultreia Saint Jacques

$52.00

ASB COCKTAIL BOTTLES

ASB CUCUMBER BASIL LIME VODKA BOTTLE

$34.99

ASB COCONUT LEMON RUM BOTTLE

$34.99

ASB PASSION FRUIT PINEAPPLE RUM BOTTLE

$34.99

ASB GRAPEFRUIT LIME AGAVE BOTTLE

$34.99

ASB STRAWBERRY ORANGE GIN FULL BOTTLE

$34.99

ASB BROWN SUGAR BITTERS BOURBON BOTTLE

$49.99

$5 Highnoons

Highnoon Grapefruit

$5.00

Highnoon Peach

$5.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$5.00

Highnoon Buckets

Peach

$28.00

Watermelon

$28.00

Grapefruit

$28.00

Variety

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

331 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Directions

Gallery
The Ball & Biscuit image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Garden Table - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
342 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
The Oakmont - 323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B
orange starNo Reviews
323 N. Delaware St. Ste. B Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Parlor Public House - 600 E Ohio St. Suite B
orange star4.6 • 11
600 E Ohio St. Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46202
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Mass. Ave.
orange star4.7 • 569
530 Massachusetts Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
LouVino - Mass Ave
orange starNo Reviews
530 Massachusetts Ave #140, Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
O'Reillys Irish Pub & Restaurant - Downtown - 36 S Pennsylvania St
orange starNo Reviews
36 S Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Prime 47 Indy's Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 1,856
47 S Pennsylvania St Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Pulliam
orange star4.3 • 1,492
314 N. Delaware St. Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Renaissance Place
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
SoBro
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Meridian Kessler
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fletcher Place
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Broad Ripple
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Fountain Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Chatham Arch
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston