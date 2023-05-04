The Ball Joint Loveland - NEW 434 North Garfield Avenue
434 North Garfield Avenue
Loveland, CO 80537
BALLS!
3 BALLS & SAUCE
Choose ball & sauce. (*NOTE: Sauce comes on the balls unless requested on side.) How big are the balls?" is a common question. One (1 ball is equal to 2-3 traditional Buffalo wings.)
6 BALLS & SAUCE
Choose ball & sauce. (*NOTE: Sauce comes on the balls unless requested on side.) How big are the balls?" is a common question. One (1 ball is equal to 2-3 traditional Buffalo wings.)
DOZEN BALLS & SAUCE
Choose ball & sauce. (*NOTE: Sauce comes on the balls unless requested on side.) How big are the balls?" is a common question. One (1 ball is equal to 2-3 traditional Buffalo wings.)
BALLS -WITH- STUFF: COMBOS & PARTY PLATTERS
TWO BALLER - 2 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item
2 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice
THREE BALLER - 3 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item
3 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice
BALL PARTY FOR 2
6 Balls. 3 Sauces. 1 Large Side.
BALL PARTY PLATTER (Feeds 2-3)
6 Balls. 3 Sauces. 1 XL Side. Feed 3 people for only $8/person!
BIG BALLIN' PARTY PLATTER (Feeds 4-6)
12 Balls. 6 Sauces. 1 XXL Side. Get one of these to feed up to 6 people, for the big game, or the office lunch!
BALLS -ON- STUFF: MACS, PASTAS, ETC.
CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC
This is the one. Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac is the "gotta have it now because it feels good" dish that makes everything beautiful and nothing hurt. Twisty cavatappi pasta is drenched in Cheesy Amazing sauce, then gets topped with butter crumbs, and of course bacon chunks.
ULTIMAC & CHEESE
This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff). - Green Chili - Bacon Crumbles - Buffalo - Ranch - Caramelized Onions
PITMASTER BALL-B-Q
This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff). - Ball-B-Q Dry Rub - Bacon - Caramelized Onions - Ball-B-Q Sauce
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
I mean, it's spaghetti and meatballs. Is a description necessary? Get a garlic bread to go with it and this is a top-notch spaghetti and meatball dinner.
PASTA RAGÙ alla BOLOGNESE
One of the most classic, soul-warming pasta dishes in Italy. There are several keys to this one: Slow cooked meats, pasta that's fresh instead of dry boxed, long-and-wide noodles, and freshly grated pecorino cheese. A truly top-notch Italian pasta dish.
PAPPERDELLE ALFREDO
What's better than single-wide? Double-wide, of course! We use extra wide pappardelle noodles for maximum alfredo sauce adhesion. Rich, creamy, delicious!
CREAMY CAJUN FETTUCCINI
A Cajun-American twist on fettuccini alfredo. Creamy deliciousness with just the right amount of Cajun spice. Wooo boy! We gar-on-tee!
BALLS -IN- STUFF: BALLRITOS, SANDWICHES, ETC.
ORIGINAL SMOTHERED BALLRITO
Isn't she lovely?! This gorgeous gem features our multiple award-winning green chili smothered over a flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Balls. Topped with melty cheese, black beans, queso fresco, and fresh pico de gallo.
BALLRITO TUSCANO
An Italian burrito? What in the actual?! Yeah, it's a thing. Your choice of Balls are stuffed in a flour tortilla (more like pizza crust than pizza dough/crust than you'd think), then smothered in tomato sauce and covered with melty mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and basil chiffonade.
BACON CHEESEBURGER BALLRITO
Are there people who don't like bacon cheeseburgers? Is that possible? Anyway, our Cheesy Amazing sauce and plenty of bacon chunks along with Signature Balls stuffed in a tortilla is what bacon cheeseburger dreams are made of.
SIGNATURE MEATBALL SANDWICH
What can we say? It's a true Italian comfort food. Meatballs, marinara, and cheese on ciabatta. Served with garlic parmesan chippos.
CHICKEN BACON AMAZING SANDWICH
This sandwich features our succulent chicken balls, Cheesy Amazing sauce, smoky bacon chunks, melty cheese, pickles and a drizzle of ranch. Possibly the best 'chicken, bacon, ranch' sandwich you've had.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken balls, classic Buffalo, pickles & ranch. Topped with patch fries.
FRIES & FUN STUFFS
GARLIC BREAD
Cibiatta spread with house-made garlic butter and toasted. It's just super delicious garlic toast that's great as it's own snack or as a dipping tool. (Dipping sauces added for $1.00)
GRILLED CHEESE BALLS
These beautiful little golden balls of cheesy, gooey, buttery deliciousness served with homemade, comforting tomato bisque soup as a dip are gonna warm you all the way to your soul.
CLASSIC PATCH FRIES
We won 'Best Fries in Beaver County' (Pennsylvania) a few years back. You'll see why when you try them.
CHEESY BACON AMAZING FRIES
GREEN CHILI CHEESE FRIES
LOU-Z-ANA BAYOU FRIES
SIDES
CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC
This is the one. Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac is the "gotta have it now because it feels good" dish that makes everything beautiful and nothing hurt. Twisty cavatappi pasta is drenched in Cheesy Amazing sauce, then gets topped with butter crumbs, and of course bacon chunks.
ROSSO ITALIAN CHEESY RICE
Arborio rice simmered in marinara and a melty Italian cheese blend, topped with garlic butter crumbs. (Request "no crumbs" for GF.)
BLANCO ITALIAN CHEESY RICE
Arborio rice simmered in custom Ball Joint “blanco sauce”. Topped with garlic butter crumbs and shaved Italian cheeses. (Request "no crumbs" for GF.)
SOUTHWEST RISOTTO
Green chili and Mexican cheeses give this dish the creaminess of traditional risotto along with black beans & bold, Mexican flavors. Topped with mixed cheese and pico de gallo.
BRAZILIAN BLACK BEANS & RICE
Arroz e feijão (rice and beans) is an everyday staple of Brazilian cuisine. Topped with our garlic butter crumbs you get the feel of another Brazilian staple known as, “farofa”.
SWEETBALLS
BEER, WINE, COCKTAILS (21+)
BRECKENRIDGE AVALANCHE AMBER ALE (12 OZ) (Copy)
An American amber that blends pale, chocolate, and caramel malts with a touch of toffee sweetness and a bit of bittering hops. 7% ABV 19 IBU
BRECKENRIDGE STRAWBERRY SKY (12 OZ) (Copy)
A light-hearted and fruit forward Kolsch style ale with a delicate finish. 4.8% ABV 23 IBU
BRECKENRIDGE JUICE DROP HAZY IPA (12 OZ) (Copy)
Soft, lush and intensely juicy. Bursting with tropical hoppy aroma and bold flavors of citrus and coconut. 4.5% ABV 14 IBU
BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER (12 OZ) (Copy)
Aromas of vanilla and toasted grain with mellow flavors of vanilla and dark roasted malts. Packed with flavor, yet as smooth as they come! 5.4% ABV 16 IBU
BUD LIGHT (Copy)
A light-bodied lager with a subtle hop aroma, light malt sweetness and a crisp finish. 5% ABV 12 IBU
COORS LIGHT (Copy)
MILLER LIGHT (Copy)
TRULY HARD SELTZER: TROPICAL PUNCH (Copy)
Ever been bowled over by a wave? Then you have an idea of what it feels like to drink Tropical Punch Truly. Except instead of sand in your shorts, it's paradise in your mouth. Much better.
TRULY HARD SELTZER: FRUIT PUNCH (Copy)
Trying to jam too many activities into one day? Recipe for disaster. Trying to jam too much flavor into one drink? Recipe for success — BIG success.
TRULY HARD SELTZER: BERRY PUNCH (Copy)
We're not going to say something like "Berry Punch packs a punch." Lazy puns like that are *so* below us. Instead, we'll just say it's berry, berry, berry good.
TRULY HARD SELTZER: CITRUS PUNCH (Copy)
Picture a Citrus Meter. Picture it cranked to 100. Now picture a firehose blasting a never-ending stream of citrus flavor into a can, and you drinking the contents of it. You get the idea.
SOFT DRINKS
MEALS & CATERING: FEED THE FAMILY OR GROUP
BALLSAGNA BOLOGNESE
Fresh pasta sheets layered 6-deep with bolognese sauce, cream sauce, and mixed artisan cheeses. It may be simple, but it's simply and beautifully delicious! Served with garlic bread for 4.
VEGETARIANA BALLSAGNA
Fresh pasta sheets layered 6-deep with marinara sauce, cream sauce, and mixed artisan cheeses. It may be simple, but it's simply and beautifully delicious! Served with garlic bread for 4.
CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC PAN
CHEESY AMAZING MAC PAN (VEGETARIAN)
'BALL IN THE FAMILY' MEAL
Our Ball in the Family meal is perfect for any ol' day of the week, a family and/or friends get together, or the business lunch. It includes eight balls, rigatoni pasta, plenty of sauce, warm and crusty garlic bread with butter, and Italian cheese blend for garnishing. FEEDS 4-6.
ITALIAN CHEESY RICE PAN
Think "risotto" style where we use authentic Italian arborio rice in either rosso (marinara) or blanco (alfredo) style. Topped with house-made garlic butter crumbs and artisan Italian cheese blend.
SOUTHWEST RISOTTO PAN
Green chili and Mexican cheeses give this dish the creaminess of traditional risotto along with black beans & bold, Mexican flavors. Topped with mixed cheese and pico de gallo.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet Meatballs...and that's not all!
