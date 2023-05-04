  • Home
The Ball Joint Loveland - NEW 434 North Garfield Avenue

No reviews yet

434 North Garfield Avenue

Loveland, CO 80537

BALLS!

3 BALLS & SAUCE

3 BALLS & SAUCE

$8.00

Choose ball & sauce. (*NOTE: Sauce comes on the balls unless requested on side.) How big are the balls?" is a common question. One (1 ball is equal to 2-3 traditional Buffalo wings.)

6 BALLS & SAUCE

6 BALLS & SAUCE

$15.00

Choose ball & sauce. (*NOTE: Sauce comes on the balls unless requested on side.) How big are the balls?" is a common question. One (1 ball is equal to 2-3 traditional Buffalo wings.)

DOZEN BALLS & SAUCE

DOZEN BALLS & SAUCE

$28.00

Choose ball & sauce. (*NOTE: Sauce comes on the balls unless requested on side.) How big are the balls?" is a common question. One (1 ball is equal to 2-3 traditional Buffalo wings.)

BALLS -WITH- STUFF: COMBOS & PARTY PLATTERS

TWO BALLER - 2 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item

TWO BALLER - 2 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item

$10.00

2 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice

THREE BALLER - 3 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item

THREE BALLER - 3 Balls & Sauce PLUS side item

$12.00

3 of our delicious Balls w/sauce served with a side of your choice

BALL PARTY FOR 2

BALL PARTY FOR 2

$25.00

6 Balls. 3 Sauces. 1 Large Side.

BALL PARTY PLATTER (Feeds 2-3)

BALL PARTY PLATTER (Feeds 2-3)

$30.00

6 Balls. 3 Sauces. 1 XL Side. Feed 3 people for only $8/person!

BIG BALLIN' PARTY PLATTER (Feeds 4-6)

BIG BALLIN' PARTY PLATTER (Feeds 4-6)

$40.00

12 Balls. 6 Sauces. 1 XXL Side. Get one of these to feed up to 6 people, for the big game, or the office lunch!

BALLS -ON- STUFF: MACS, PASTAS, ETC.

CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC

CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC

$10.00+

This is the one. Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac is the "gotta have it now because it feels good" dish that makes everything beautiful and nothing hurt. Twisty cavatappi pasta is drenched in Cheesy Amazing sauce, then gets topped with butter crumbs, and of course bacon chunks.

ULTIMAC & CHEESE

ULTIMAC & CHEESE

$10.00+

This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff). - Green Chili - Bacon Crumbles - Buffalo - Ranch - Caramelized Onions

PITMASTER BALL-B-Q

PITMASTER BALL-B-Q

$10.00+

This is Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac with the following embellishments (a.k.a. extra yummy delicious stuff). - Ball-B-Q Dry Rub - Bacon - Caramelized Onions - Ball-B-Q Sauce

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$10.00+

I mean, it's spaghetti and meatballs. Is a description necessary? Get a garlic bread to go with it and this is a top-notch spaghetti and meatball dinner.

PASTA RAGÙ alla BOLOGNESE

PASTA RAGÙ alla BOLOGNESE

$10.00+

One of the most classic, soul-warming pasta dishes in Italy. There are several keys to this one: Slow cooked meats, pasta that's fresh instead of dry boxed, long-and-wide noodles, and freshly grated pecorino cheese. A truly top-notch Italian pasta dish.

PAPPERDELLE ALFREDO

PAPPERDELLE ALFREDO

$10.00+

What's better than single-wide? Double-wide, of course! We use extra wide pappardelle noodles for maximum alfredo sauce adhesion. Rich, creamy, delicious!

CREAMY CAJUN FETTUCCINI

CREAMY CAJUN FETTUCCINI

$10.00+

A Cajun-American twist on fettuccini alfredo. Creamy deliciousness with just the right amount of Cajun spice. Wooo boy! We gar-on-tee!

BALLS -IN- STUFF: BALLRITOS, SANDWICHES, ETC.

ORIGINAL SMOTHERED BALLRITO

ORIGINAL SMOTHERED BALLRITO

$10.00+

Isn't she lovely?! This gorgeous gem features our multiple award-winning green chili smothered over a flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of Balls. Topped with melty cheese, black beans, queso fresco, and fresh pico de gallo.

BALLRITO TUSCANO

BALLRITO TUSCANO

$10.00+

An Italian burrito? What in the actual?! Yeah, it's a thing. Your choice of Balls are stuffed in a flour tortilla (more like pizza crust than pizza dough/crust than you'd think), then smothered in tomato sauce and covered with melty mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, roasted garlic, and basil chiffonade.

BACON CHEESEBURGER BALLRITO

BACON CHEESEBURGER BALLRITO

$10.00+

Are there people who don't like bacon cheeseburgers? Is that possible? Anyway, our Cheesy Amazing sauce and plenty of bacon chunks along with Signature Balls stuffed in a tortilla is what bacon cheeseburger dreams are made of.

SIGNATURE MEATBALL SANDWICH

SIGNATURE MEATBALL SANDWICH

$12.00

What can we say? It's a true Italian comfort food. Meatballs, marinara, and cheese on ciabatta. Served with garlic parmesan chippos.

CHICKEN BACON AMAZING SANDWICH

$14.00

This sandwich features our succulent chicken balls, Cheesy Amazing sauce, smoky bacon chunks, melty cheese, pickles and a drizzle of ranch. Possibly the best 'chicken, bacon, ranch' sandwich you've had.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

Chicken balls, classic Buffalo, pickles & ranch. Topped with patch fries.

FRIES & FUN STUFFS

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Cibiatta spread with house-made garlic butter and toasted. It's just super delicious garlic toast that's great as it's own snack or as a dipping tool. (Dipping sauces added for $1.00)

GRILLED CHEESE BALLS

GRILLED CHEESE BALLS

$6.00+

These beautiful little golden balls of cheesy, gooey, buttery deliciousness served with homemade, comforting tomato bisque soup as a dip are gonna warm you all the way to your soul.

CLASSIC PATCH FRIES

CLASSIC PATCH FRIES

$3.00+

We won 'Best Fries in Beaver County' (Pennsylvania) a few years back. You'll see why when you try them.

CHEESY BACON AMAZING FRIES

CHEESY BACON AMAZING FRIES

$5.00+

GREEN CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.00+

LOU-Z-ANA BAYOU FRIES

$5.00+

SIDES

CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC

$5.00+

This is the one. Cheesy Bacon Amazing Mac is the "gotta have it now because it feels good" dish that makes everything beautiful and nothing hurt. Twisty cavatappi pasta is drenched in Cheesy Amazing sauce, then gets topped with butter crumbs, and of course bacon chunks.

ROSSO ITALIAN CHEESY RICE

$5.00+

Arborio rice simmered in marinara and a melty Italian cheese blend, topped with garlic butter crumbs. (Request "no crumbs" for GF.)

BLANCO ITALIAN CHEESY RICE

$5.00+

Arborio rice simmered in custom Ball Joint “blanco sauce”. Topped with garlic butter crumbs and shaved Italian cheeses. (Request "no crumbs" for GF.)

SOUTHWEST RISOTTO

$5.00+

Green chili and Mexican cheeses give this dish the creaminess of traditional risotto along with black beans & bold, Mexican flavors. Topped with mixed cheese and pico de gallo.

BRAZILIAN BLACK BEANS & RICE

$5.00+

Arroz e feijão (rice and beans) is an everyday staple of Brazilian cuisine. Topped with our garlic butter crumbs you get the feel of another Brazilian staple known as, “farofa”.

SWEETBALLS

BALL KRISPY TREATS

$2.50

BEER, WINE, COCKTAILS (21+)

BRECKENRIDGE AVALANCHE AMBER ALE (12 OZ) (Copy)

BRECKENRIDGE AVALANCHE AMBER ALE (12 OZ) (Copy)

$5.00

An American amber that blends pale, chocolate, and caramel malts with a touch of toffee sweetness and a bit of bittering hops. 7% ABV 19 IBU

BRECKENRIDGE STRAWBERRY SKY (12 OZ) (Copy)

BRECKENRIDGE STRAWBERRY SKY (12 OZ) (Copy)

$5.00

A light-hearted and fruit forward Kolsch style ale with a delicate finish. 4.8% ABV 23 IBU

BRECKENRIDGE JUICE DROP HAZY IPA (12 OZ) (Copy)

BRECKENRIDGE JUICE DROP HAZY IPA (12 OZ) (Copy)

$5.00

Soft, lush and intensely juicy. Bursting with tropical hoppy aroma and bold flavors of citrus and coconut. 4.5% ABV 14 IBU

BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER (12 OZ) (Copy)

BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER (12 OZ) (Copy)

$5.00

Aromas of vanilla and toasted grain with mellow flavors of vanilla and dark roasted malts. Packed with flavor, yet as smooth as they come! 5.4% ABV 16 IBU

BUD LIGHT (Copy)

BUD LIGHT (Copy)

$4.00

A light-bodied lager with a subtle hop aroma, light malt sweetness and a crisp finish. 5% ABV 12 IBU

COORS LIGHT (Copy)

$4.00

MILLER LIGHT (Copy)

$4.00
TRULY HARD SELTZER: TROPICAL PUNCH (Copy)

TRULY HARD SELTZER: TROPICAL PUNCH (Copy)

$5.00

Ever been bowled over by a wave? Then you have an idea of what it feels like to drink Tropical Punch Truly. Except instead of sand in your shorts, it's paradise in your mouth. Much better.

TRULY HARD SELTZER: FRUIT PUNCH (Copy)

TRULY HARD SELTZER: FRUIT PUNCH (Copy)

$5.00

Trying to jam too many activities into one day? Recipe for disaster. Trying to jam too much flavor into one drink? Recipe for success — BIG success.

TRULY HARD SELTZER: BERRY PUNCH (Copy)

TRULY HARD SELTZER: BERRY PUNCH (Copy)

$5.00

We're not going to say something like "Berry Punch packs a punch." Lazy puns like that are *so* below us. Instead, we'll just say it's berry, berry, berry good.

TRULY HARD SELTZER: CITRUS PUNCH (Copy)

TRULY HARD SELTZER: CITRUS PUNCH (Copy)

$5.00

Picture a Citrus Meter. Picture it cranked to 100. Now picture a firehose blasting a never-ending stream of citrus flavor into a can, and you drinking the contents of it. You get the idea.

SOFT DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.50

DIET PEPSI

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.50

MT. DEW

$2.50

ORANGE (FANTA/SUNKIST)

A&W ROOT BEER

MEALS & CATERING: FEED THE FAMILY OR GROUP

BALLSAGNA BOLOGNESE

BALLSAGNA BOLOGNESE

$35.00+

Fresh pasta sheets layered 6-deep with bolognese sauce, cream sauce, and mixed artisan cheeses. It may be simple, but it's simply and beautifully delicious! Served with garlic bread for 4.

VEGETARIANA BALLSAGNA

$25.00+

Fresh pasta sheets layered 6-deep with marinara sauce, cream sauce, and mixed artisan cheeses. It may be simple, but it's simply and beautifully delicious! Served with garlic bread for 4.

CHEESY BACON AMAZING MAC PAN

$35.00+

CHEESY AMAZING MAC PAN (VEGETARIAN)

$25.00+
'BALL IN THE FAMILY' MEAL

'BALL IN THE FAMILY' MEAL

$35.00

Our Ball in the Family meal is perfect for any ol' day of the week, a family and/or friends get together, or the business lunch. It includes eight balls, rigatoni pasta, plenty of sauce, warm and crusty garlic bread with butter, and Italian cheese blend for garnishing. FEEDS 4-6.

ITALIAN CHEESY RICE PAN

$35.00+

Think "risotto" style where we use authentic Italian arborio rice in either rosso (marinara) or blanco (alfredo) style. Topped with house-made garlic butter crumbs and artisan Italian cheese blend.

SOUTHWEST RISOTTO PAN

$35.00+

Green chili and Mexican cheeses give this dish the creaminess of traditional risotto along with black beans & bold, Mexican flavors. Topped with mixed cheese and pico de gallo.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Gourmet Meatballs...and that's not all!

Location

434 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

