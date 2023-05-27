Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

The Banana Garden

1,939 Reviews

$$

4100 Grafton St

Dublin, CA 94568

Popular Items

Roti Prata

$6.50

Malaysia paper thin bread dipping with curry sauce

Mee Goreng

$19.00

Malay spicy stir fried noodles with seafood, chicken, vegetables and ground peanuts

Char Kway Teow

$19.00

Stir fried soft rice noodles or Vermicelli with shrimp, squids, eggs and bean sprouts


Appetizers

Roti Prata

$6.50

Malaysia paper thin bread dipping with curry sauce

Roti Pum

$6.00

Roti pum is a traditional Malaysian pan-fried flatbread made with flour, water and fat. The dough for roti pum is repeatedly folded, so it has a layered texture, a soft interior, and a crispy outer layer which is served with curry.

Roti Telur

$9.00

Indian bread stuffed with egg, dipping with curry sauce

Roti with Chicken

$15.00

Roti, filled with green onion and minced marinated chicken and served with curry sauce

Roti Murtabak Beef

$17.00

Egg-filled roti, filled with green onion and minced beef and served with curry sauce

Chicken Satay

$17.00

Marinated chicken skewered and grilled, served with a Chef's special saucy dip

Beef Satay

$20.00

Marinated beef skewered and grilled, served with Chef's special saucy dip. Popular malaysian street food

Combo Satay

$20.00

Combination of marinated chicken and beef being skewered and grilled, served with a Chef's special saucy dip

Drums Of Heaven (7pcs)

$15.00

Chicken wings fried and tossed in Chef's special schezwan sauce where the sauce make the chicken more succulent.

Salt and Pepper Squid

$17.00

A classic Cantonese delicacy, salt and pepper squid is batter-coated, deep-fried squid flavored with Chef special spice mixture (peppery salt)

Berampah Chicken

$18.00

chicken tossed with Anaheim chili red pepper, sweet onion and Chef's chili paste

Udang Roll

$16.00

Glutinous rice roll, filled in the middle with shrimp, carrot, jicama, bean sprouts and served with peanut sauce

Shrimp Goreng Roll

$15.00

Crunchy spring rolls filled simply with seasoned shrimp and served with Chef's special sauce

Chili Baby Corn

Chili Baby Corn

$14.00

Crunchy, crispy, and wonderfully flavorful Chilli baby corn is a delicious appetizer, everyone will love. It features sweet and tender pieces of baby corn, battered and fried to crispy perfection. The corn is then tossed in Chef's special spicy sauce for a delightfully flavorful and crunchy veggie dish.

Cauliflower Manchurian

$15.00

A popular Indo-Chinese dish made with deep-fried crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a spicy, sweet, tangy, and umami-rich Chef's special sauce

Veggie Goreng Roll

$12.00

Simple fried spring rolls filled with vegetables, chopped carrots and served with Chef's special sauce

Veggie Fresh Roll

$13.00

Tofu, mint, cilantro, red pepper, carrot and cucumber wrapped in a thin rice paper served with peanut sauce

Berempah Tofu

$16.00

Anaheim chili red pepper, sweet onion with Chef's chili paste

Salt and Pepper String Beans

$14.00

Fresh cut string beans rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.

Salt and Pepper Eggplant

$14.00

Fresh cut eggplant rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.

Salt and Pepper Okra

$15.00

Fresh diagonally sliced okra rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.

Salt and Pepper - Mix Veggies

$15.00

Assorted veggies rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.

Curry Sauce 16 oz.

$9.00

Salads & Soups

Green Papaya Salad

$19.00

Shredded green papaya with shrimp, vietnameese mint, Chef's special dressing

Veggie Green Papaya Salad

$16.00

Shredded green papaya with Vietnamese mint and Chef's special dressing

Mango Salad

$19.00

Shredded young mango, red onions, bell pepper, shrimp served with Chef's special dressing

Veggie Mango Salad

$16.00

Shredded young mango, red onions, bell pepper served with Chef's special dressing

Tofu Salad

$16.00

Stir fried tofu stuffed with shrimp, jicama bean sprouts, peanut sauce

Tom Yum - Seafood (S)

$17.00

Spicy and sour soup with seafood, mushrooms and mixed vegetables.

Tom Yum - Seafood (L)

$20.00

Spicy and sour soup with seafood, mushrooms and mixed vegetables.

Galangal - Seafood (S)

$17.00

Soup prepared with seafood or chicken in ginger coconut milk. Serves 2-3 people.

Galangal - Seafood (L)

$20.00

Soup prepared with seafood or chicken in ginger coconut milk. Serves 4-5