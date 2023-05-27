The Banana Garden
1,939 Reviews
$$
4100 Grafton St
Dublin, CA 94568
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
Roti Prata
Malaysia paper thin bread dipping with curry sauce
Roti Pum
Roti pum is a traditional Malaysian pan-fried flatbread made with flour, water and fat. The dough for roti pum is repeatedly folded, so it has a layered texture, a soft interior, and a crispy outer layer which is served with curry.
Roti Telur
Indian bread stuffed with egg, dipping with curry sauce
Roti with Chicken
Roti, filled with green onion and minced marinated chicken and served with curry sauce
Roti Murtabak Beef
Egg-filled roti, filled with green onion and minced beef and served with curry sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken skewered and grilled, served with a Chef's special saucy dip
Beef Satay
Marinated beef skewered and grilled, served with Chef's special saucy dip. Popular malaysian street food
Combo Satay
Combination of marinated chicken and beef being skewered and grilled, served with a Chef's special saucy dip
Drums Of Heaven (7pcs)
Chicken wings fried and tossed in Chef's special schezwan sauce where the sauce make the chicken more succulent.
Salt and Pepper Squid
A classic Cantonese delicacy, salt and pepper squid is batter-coated, deep-fried squid flavored with Chef special spice mixture (peppery salt)
Berampah Chicken
chicken tossed with Anaheim chili red pepper, sweet onion and Chef's chili paste
Udang Roll
Glutinous rice roll, filled in the middle with shrimp, carrot, jicama, bean sprouts and served with peanut sauce
Shrimp Goreng Roll
Crunchy spring rolls filled simply with seasoned shrimp and served with Chef's special sauce
Chili Baby Corn
Crunchy, crispy, and wonderfully flavorful Chilli baby corn is a delicious appetizer, everyone will love. It features sweet and tender pieces of baby corn, battered and fried to crispy perfection. The corn is then tossed in Chef's special spicy sauce for a delightfully flavorful and crunchy veggie dish.
Cauliflower Manchurian
A popular Indo-Chinese dish made with deep-fried crispy cauliflower florets, tossed in a spicy, sweet, tangy, and umami-rich Chef's special sauce
Veggie Goreng Roll
Simple fried spring rolls filled with vegetables, chopped carrots and served with Chef's special sauce
Veggie Fresh Roll
Tofu, mint, cilantro, red pepper, carrot and cucumber wrapped in a thin rice paper served with peanut sauce
Berempah Tofu
Anaheim chili red pepper, sweet onion with Chef's chili paste
Salt and Pepper String Beans
Fresh cut string beans rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.
Salt and Pepper Eggplant
Fresh cut eggplant rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.
Salt and Pepper Okra
Fresh diagonally sliced okra rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.
Salt and Pepper - Mix Veggies
Assorted veggies rolled in corn flour, white pepper and salt and sautéed with capsicum, onions and chilies tossing well to mix until crisp. It is served with sweet sauce.
Curry Sauce 16 oz.
Salads & Soups
Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya with shrimp, vietnameese mint, Chef's special dressing
Veggie Green Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya with Vietnamese mint and Chef's special dressing
Mango Salad
Shredded young mango, red onions, bell pepper, shrimp served with Chef's special dressing
Veggie Mango Salad
Shredded young mango, red onions, bell pepper served with Chef's special dressing
Tofu Salad
Stir fried tofu stuffed with shrimp, jicama bean sprouts, peanut sauce
Tom Yum - Seafood (S)
Spicy and sour soup with seafood, mushrooms and mixed vegetables.
Tom Yum - Seafood (L)
Spicy and sour soup with seafood, mushrooms and mixed vegetables.
Galangal - Seafood (S)
Soup prepared with seafood or chicken in ginger coconut milk. Serves 2-3 people.
Galangal - Seafood (L)
Soup prepared with seafood or chicken in ginger coconut milk. Serves 4-5