The Bancroft Bar 9143 CAMPO RD

9143 Campo Road

Spring Valley, CA 91977

WELL

!Halloween Special DRAFT

$4.00

!Halloween Special SAUZA

$4.00

!Halloween Special WELL

$3.00

!Tall Boy & a Shot

$6.00

$2 Gun Drink

$2.00

$2 Snack

$2.00

. . WELL GIN

$5.00

. . WELL RUM

$5.00

. . WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

. . WELL VODKA

$5.00

. . WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

CAZADORES REPO

$9.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

FIREBALL CINNAMON WHISKEY

$7.00

JACK DANIELS BURBON WHISKEY

$7.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$7.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

PBR Tall Can

$6.00

RUMPLEMINZE SCHNAPPS LIQUEUR

$8.00

TITOS VODKA

$7.00

DRAFT BEER.

Alesmith Oktoberfest Marzen

$8.00

Ashland Orange Pineapple Seltzer

$6.00

Bells 2 Hearted Ale

$8.00

BUD LIGHT Draft

$5.00

ELYSIAN SPACEDUST IPA

$8.00

FALL PLENTY FOR ALL PILSNER

$7.00

not currently active

Firestone Cali Squeeze Orange Hefeweizen

$8.00

Great Divide Strawberry Sour

$8.00

Jamul Amber

$5.00

Julian Hard Cider

$8.00

Karl Strauss Boat Shoes Hazy IPA

$8.00

Laguanitas Haze Wonder IPA

$8.00

Laguanitas Hazy Wonder IPA

$8.00

Mike Hess Claritas Kolsch

$8.00

MODELO LAGER Draft

$7.00

Modern Times Blackhouse Stout NITRO

$8.00

Mother Earth 4 Seasons IPA

$8.00

MOTHER EARTH CALI CREAMIN ALE

$8.00

Mucho Aloha Hard Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Revolt Cab (red)

$7.00

Revolt Chard (white)

$7.00

Revolt Rose

$7.00

Snakebite

$8.00

Societe Pupil IPA

$8.00

Strange Beast Kombucha

$5.00

Elysian Mother Pig IPA

$8.00

Bottles N Cans

Ashland Seltzer (any variety)

$7.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Colt 45 Tall Can

$6.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Original Bottle

$5.00

Coors Original Can

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00

Corona Premier Bottle

$6.00

Generic Seltzer

$7.00

GT Sangria Kombucha

$6.00

HEINEKEN bottle

$5.00

Hideout Blackberry Seltzer

$7.00

Hideout Cucumber Seltzer

$7.00

Javis ranch water seltzer

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$5.00

Modelo Cantarito Can

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Negra Bottle

$6.00

O'DOULS N/A LAGER

$5.00

not currently active

Owl Farm Watermelon Tajin Gose

$8.00

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

PBR Tall Can

$6.00

PIZZA PORT CHRONIC AMBER

$6.00

Press Seltzer (Any Variety)

$7.00

Stella Bottle

$7.00

Stone Delicious IPA Bottle

$7.00

Stone IPA Bottle

$7.00

Tecate Small Can

$5.00

Topo Chico Seltzer (Any Variety)

$7.00

White Claw Seltzer (any variety)

$7.00

Sliders

$9.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Potato Salad

$2.00+

VODKA (Copy)

. . WELL VODKA

$5.00

ABSOLUT VODKA

$7.00

Absolut Peppar

$7.00

Hideout Cucumber

$6.00

Hideout Mandarin

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Segrams Sweet Tea

$7.00

Smirnoff Tamarind Vodka

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon Vodka

$7.00

STOLI VODKA

$7.00

not currently active

Svedka Cherry

$7.00

TITOS VODKA

$7.00

WHISKEY (Copy)

. . WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

BULLEIT BURBON WHISKEY

$8.00

not currently active

BULLEIT RYE WHISKEY

$8.00

Coldcock

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

CROWN CANADIAN WHISKEY

$8.00

Dewars Scotch

$8.00

FIREBALL CINNAMON WHISKEY

$7.00

J&B Scotch

$7.00

JACK DANIELS BURBON WHISKEY

$7.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$7.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$8.00

MAKERS MARK BURBON WHISKEY

$9.00

Nelson Brothers Classic 93.3

$14.00

Old Elk Wheat Whiskey 5yr

$19.00

Redemption Rye (Rum Cask)

$25.00

SEAGRAMS 7 CROWN WHISKEY

$7.00

not currently active

SHADY MILE Bourbon

$8.00

SKREWBALL PEANUT BUTTER WHISKEY

$7.00

The Balvenie Scotch (Rum Cask)

$20.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Westward Single Malt Pinot Noir Cask

$24.00

WIld Turkey 101

$8.00

Stone Imperial Whiskey

$25.00

TEQUILA (Copy)

. . WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

1800 Blanco

$10.00

400 CONEJOS

$8.00

Casa Noble Anejo Tequila

$13.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

CASA NOBLE REPOSADO TEQUILA

$11.00

not currently active

CAZADORES REPO

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado (blue n white bottle)

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$13.00

El Jimador Repo

$8.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$13.00

Sauza Gold Tequila

$5.00

Tequila 2

$7.00

Tequila Dahlia Blanco

$7.00

RUM (Copy)

. . WELL RUM

$5.00

Bacardi Silver

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$7.00

DON Q 151 RUM

$9.00

MALIBU COCONUT RUM

$6.00

SAILOR JERRY SPICED RUM

$8.00

Seven Caves Rum

$9.00

Whalers Dark Rum

$6.00

GIN (Copy)

. . WELL GIN

$5.00

BEEFEATER GIN

$8.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN

$8.00

GIN MARE GIN

$8.00

TANQUERAY GIN

$8.00

LIQUEUR

. . WELL BRANDY

$5.00

Arak Askalon

$8.00

Arrow Peppermint

$5.00

BAILEYS ALMOND CREAM LIQUEUR

$6.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM LIQUEUR

$6.00

CRIBARI DRY VERMOUTH VERMOUTH

$5.00

not currently active

CRIBARI SWEET VERMOUTH LIQUEUR

$5.00

DEKUYPER AMARETTO CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER APPLE PUCKER CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER BLUE CURACO CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER BUTTERSHOTS CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER CHERRY CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER GRAPE CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER ORANGE CURACO CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER PEACHTREE CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER RASPBERY CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER ROOT BEER CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER SLOE GIN CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER TRIPLE SEC CORDIAL

$5.00

DEKUYPER WATERMELON CORDIAL

$5.00

E&J Brandy

$7.00

FERNET BRANCA LIQUEUR

$8.00

not currently active

Frangelico

$7.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Gran Gala

$8.00

GRAND MARINER ORANGE LIQUEUR

$9.00

HENNESSY COGNAC

$10.00

not currently active

JAGERMEISTER LIQUEUR

$7.00

KAHLUA COFFEE LIQUEUR

$7.00

MARTINI AND ROSSI DRY VERMOUTH LIQUEUR

$5.00

MIDORI MELON LIQUEUR

$6.00

PB Chocolate

$7.00

RUMPLEMINZE SCHNAPPS LIQUEUR

$8.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT LIQUEUR

$8.00

not currently active

QUiCK DRiNK

Adios M***F'er

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Campari Soda

$5.00

D Spice

$7.00

Dry Martini

$9.00

Forbidden Fruit

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

La Bruja Roja

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mexican Candy

$9.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Pink Blossom

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Robs Fruit Punch

$8.00

Sneaky Jager Energy Splash

$8.00

Spring Valley BMW

$8.00

Sunkist

$9.00

Surfer On Acid

$7.00

Titos Mule

$9.00

Tootsie Roll

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Watermelon Splash

$9.00

Well Mule

$7.00

White Tea

$9.00

Snacks and Such

$1 Small Chip Bags

$1.00

$2 Snack

$2.00

$2 Gun Drink

$2.00

$3 Gun Energy Drink

$3.00

Pepsi Gun

$2.00

Slim Jim

$2.00

$1 Snack

$1.00

TJ Mama Sausage

$2.00

LIGHTER

$1.00

ChicoStix x2

$1.00

Yerba Mate Bluephoria

$3.00

GT Kombuucha

$4.00

Pedialyte

$3.00

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Pepsi Bottle

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Cranberry Gun

$3.00

Ginger Beer Gun

$3.00

Diet Gun

$2.00

Sierra Mist Gun

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Rock Star Punched

$3.00

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Absolut Peppar

$8.00

Stoli

$8.00

Jovelle

$7.00

Three Olives Pomegranate

$8.00

Svedka Cherry

$7.00

Signature Reserve Ultra Premium

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Thanks for choosing us! East County's best kept secret.

Location

9143 Campo Road, Spring Valley, CA 91977

Directions

Gallery
The Bancroft Bar image

Map
