The BANDBOX 1817 North Orange Avenue

1817 North Orange Avenue

Orlando, FL 32804

Order Again

Bar Snacks

King Floyd's Dill Pickle Virginia Peanuts

$8.00

King Floyd's Classic Margarita Peanuts

$8.00

King Floyd's Spicy Jalapeno Peanuts

$8.00

King Floyd's Spicy Smoked Virginia Peanuts

$8.00

Alexis K. Voltaire

Heavens

$45.00

Hanson's

$100.00

BANDBOX Related

Bandbox Matchbooks Framed Artwork

$475.00

Baltimore Band Box

$550.00

Bandbox Look

$275.00

Orlando Related

Orlando 1885

$150.00

Lyre's Bottles

Lyre's Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Monday

Monday Gin

$35.00

Monday Whiskey

$35.00

Monday Mezcal

$35.00

Ritual

Ritual Tequila

$23.00

Ritual Rum

$23.00

ISH Bottles

GinISH

$35.00

RumISH

$35.00

Seedlip

Seedlip Bottles

$35.00Out of stock

Three Spirit

Three Spirit Nightcap

$39.00

Three Spirit Livener

$39.00

Three Spirit Social Elixir

$39.00Out of stock

Amethyst Distilled Spirits

Amethyst Blueberry Ginger Mint

$30.00

Amethyst Lemon Cucumber Serrano

$30.00Out of stock

Blind Tiger

Blind Tiger Ward 8

$14.00

Blind Tiger Bee's Knees

$14.00

Blind Tiger Sidecar

$14.00

Blind Tiger Southside

$14.00

For Bitter For Worse

FBFW Eva's Spritz

$24.00Out of stock

FBFW Saskatoon

$24.00Out of stock

FBFW Smoky 56

$24.00

Wilfred's

Wilfred's Aperitif

$32.00

Smiling Goat Shrubs Bottles

SG Shrub Bottle

$24.00

Dugan & Dame Tonic Bottles

D&D Tonic Bottle

$18.00

Dugan & Dame Bitters

D&D Bitter Bottle

$14.00

All the Bitter Bottles

All the Bitter Bottle

$26.00

Portland Syrups

Portland Syrup Bottle

$14.00

Liber & Co. Syrups

Liber & Co Syrup Bottle

$12.00

Proof Syrups

Proof Syrup Bottle

$29.00Out of stock

King Floyd's Rim Salts & Sugars

KF Rim Sugar Tin

$10.00

KF Rim Salt Tin

$10.00

Gatsby related

Cheers to all the haters

$20.00

Roaring Twenties

$20.00

Tux t-shirt

$20.00

Gatsby Moonshine

$20.00

Indiana Jones

Obiwan Nightclub

$20.00

Adventurer's Club

Adventurer's Club Logo

$20.00

Tipsy Candles

Drink Candle

$27.00

Discounted NA Cocktails

Mango Margarita with Jalapeno (Fire in the Engine)

$5.00

Gin Alexander (Baby It's Cold Outside)

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:30 pm - 3:59 am
The BANDBOX is Orlando’s first spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge and bottle shop serving/selling non-alcoholic craft cocktails, apéritifs, beer & wine along with elixirs, bitters, tonics, leisure sodas, shrubs, CBD sodas/sparkling water & vintage fizzy pop. Our decor is an Art Deco inspired boutique art/photo gallery that also offers a variety of vintage and collectible goods.

1817 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804

