The BANDBOX 1817 North Orange Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:30 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The BANDBOX is Orlando’s first spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge and bottle shop serving/selling non-alcoholic craft cocktails, apéritifs, beer & wine along with elixirs, bitters, tonics, leisure sodas, shrubs, CBD sodas/sparkling water & vintage fizzy pop. Our decor is an Art Deco inspired boutique art/photo gallery that also offers a variety of vintage and collectible goods.
Location
1817 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
White Wolf Cafe - 1829 NORTH ORANGE AVE.
No Reviews
1829 N Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32804
View restaurant
PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue
No Reviews
1030 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant