The BANDBOX 1817 North Orange Avenue

The BANDBOX is Orlando’s first spirit-free speakeasy tasting lounge and bottle shop serving/selling non-alcoholic craft cocktails, apéritifs, beer & wine along with elixirs, bitters, tonics, leisure sodas, shrubs, CBD sodas/sparkling water & vintage fizzy pop. Our decor is an Art Deco inspired boutique art/photo gallery that also offers a variety of vintage and collectible goods.