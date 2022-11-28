Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bantam 2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J

No reviews yet

2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002

Redding, CA 96002

Sandwiches

Carolina Cuban

$15.50

Smoked Pork Shoulder in House BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Swiss, Carolina Mustard Sauce, Pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, House Sauce, Slaw, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Nashville Hot Optional

Ranch Bird

Ranch Bird

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken Thigh, Bacon, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Brioche Bun

Catfish Po'Boy

$17.00

Blackened or Fried Catfish, Cabbage, Remoulade, Tomato, French Roll

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Blackened or Fried Shrimp, Cabbage, Remoulade, Tomato

Burgers

Fried Green Tomato Burger

Fried Green Tomato Burger

$16.00

R&R Ground Beef, Cajun Seasoning, Fried Green Tomatoes, Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Jam, Slaw, Brioche Bun

Cheeseburger

$15.00

R&R Ground Beef, Pimiento Cheese, House Sauce, Onion Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing, Celery Relish, Lettuce

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried Chicken, Pepper Jack, Cabbage, Cilantro, Onion, Corn Salad, Jalapenos, Peruvian Cream

Salads and Soup

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Greens, Cabbage, Corn, Tomatoes, Scallions, Cotija, Tortilla Strips

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp, Greens, Cabbage, Corn, Tomatoes, Scallions, Tortilla Strips

Side Salad

$4.00

Entrees

Shrimp 'n Grits

Shrimp 'n Grits

$16.00

Cajun Shrimp, Grits

Fish 'n Chips

Fish 'n Chips

$17.00

Cornmeal Battered Catfish, Fries, Slaw, Remoulade

Jambalaya

$16.00

Ham, Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Rice

Shareables

Cajun Shrimp

Cajun Shrimp

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp, Cream Sauce, Toasted French Bread

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Cornmeal Battered and Fried, Ranch, Hot Sauce

Pimiento Cheese Dip

Pimiento Cheese Dip

$10.00

House Pimiento Cheese Dip with Toasted French Bread

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Dessert

Southern Tres Leche

$7.00

Cornbread soaked with Sweetened Condensed Milk, Evaporated Milk, and Vanilla. Topped with Whipped Cream, Cocoa Powder, and a Strawberry.

Add On Charges

Add Catfish

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$4.50+

Extra Sliced Bread

$1.50+

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Carolina BBQ

$0.50

Side Corn Salad

$3.00

Side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Side Peruvian Cream

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side House Sauce

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Catfish Basket

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Cuisine

Location

2704 Hartnell Ave Suite J, Redding, CA 96002

Directions

