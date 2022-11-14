Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

the B A O

2,323 Reviews

$$

14 North Central Avenue

Clayton, MO 63105

Order Again

Popular Items

Survivor BAO
COM BAO 2
Chicken Katsu Curry

COMBOS

COM BAO 1

COM BAO 1

$11.99

Choose 1 bao , choose 1 drink, side of fries

COM BAO 2

COM BAO 2

$16.99

choose 2 bao , choose 1 drink , side of fries

Survivor BAO

Survivor BAO

$21.99

choose 3 baos & free fries

Family BAO

Family BAO

$55.99

DIY 8 BAO SET 2 FRIES ( 1 PROTEIN )

Snacks

Skinny Fries

Skinny Fries

$4.99

Wonton chips

$4.99
Crispy Gyoza

Crispy Gyoza

$6.99

Steamed gyoza

$6.99
Spring Rolls (v)

Spring Rolls (v)

$5.99
Yuzu Popcorn Chicken

Yuzu Popcorn Chicken

$10.99
Mala popcorn chicken

Mala popcorn chicken

$10.99
Loaded Char Siu Fries

Loaded Char Siu Fries

$9.99

Loaded Wagyu Fries

$10.99
Loaded Impossible Fries

Loaded Impossible Fries

$9.99
Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$14.99
Pizza Gyoza

Pizza Gyoza

$24.99

( Pork & Chicken )

Soups

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$5.99

Coconut soup with shiitake mushroom and chili oil.

Tom Sap Soup

$5.99

Clear sour soup, shiitake, cilantro, scallion.

Salads

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.99
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$9.99

arugula, radish, carrot. tomato, sesame oil Tofu, wasabi dressing, wonton chips

Tokyo Salad

Tokyo Salad

$13.99

BOWL

Kakuni Rice (Pork Belly)

Kakuni Rice (Pork Belly)

$17.99

Pickle, cucumber, cilantro, fried shallot, onsen egg

GYODON ( Beef )

$17.99
Sweet Chili Chicken Rice

Sweet Chili Chicken Rice

$17.99

Pickle ginger, Cucumber, Chive, Onsen egg

Spicy Larb Chicken Rice

$17.99
Mala Hot Chicken Rice

Mala Hot Chicken Rice

$17.99

pickled ginger, cucumber, chive, onsen egg

Poke Rice Bowl

Poke Rice Bowl

$14.99

Cucumber, seaweed salad, pickled, nori, scallion, masago

Chicken Katsu Curry

Chicken Katsu Curry

$17.99

Japanese curry, cabbage, nori pickled, onsen egg

Shrimp Katsu Curry

Shrimp Katsu Curry

$17.99

Japanese curry , cabbage , Nori, Pickle ginger, onsen egg

Beef Curry

$17.99

Tofu Curry

$15.99

Impossible Curry

$17.99
UDON Noodle soup

UDON Noodle soup

$19.99

fish cakes, chive, onsen egg, mushroom togarashi, Seaweed, Udon noodle soup

SIDE & SWEET

Steamed Rice

$1.99

Onsen egg

$1.49

Bacon

$0.99

pls mention to on top your favorite dish

Cucumber pickle

$0.99

Shrimp 2 pcs

$5.00

Belly 2 pcs

$5.00

CHOCO TACOS

$7.00

SAUCE

BAO sauce

$0.99

Yuzu mayo

$0.99

MALA chili oil

$0.99

Sweet chili sauce

$0.99

Black garlic mayo

$0.99

Chimi mayo

$0.99

Kewpie mayo

$0.99

Sesame Poke sauce

$0.99

Sambal sauce

$0.49

Masago mayo

$1.99

Curry

$2.50

Beer

Asahi Lager

$6.00
Hitachino Rotating Bottle (Japan)

Hitachino Rotating Bottle (Japan)

$10.00

Refreshing Orange and lemon, coriander, and light floral notes. When you like Blue Moon but want it to be "Next Level"

Sapporo Lager (Japan)

Sapporo Lager (Japan)

$6.00

Light and crisp lager, which is not too different than our big hometown brewery, this peer pairs with any food and any occasion

Singha Beer (Thailand)

Singha Beer (Thailand)

$6.00

Clean, crisp refreshing lager representing the owner's home country. German hops, pairs well with food or just a table with friends.

Terra Clean Lager (Korea)

$8.00

“The most popular beer in Korea” with malty, crisp flavors and a hint of honey on the finish

SAKE

Bushido Way of the Warrior (180mL)

Bushido Way of the Warrior (180mL)

$12.00

Tart raspberry, asian pear, watermelon rind, white flowers Premium Ginjo Genshu sake in a can! -Tasting notes: Tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a spicy finish. -Size: 180ml can

Fukucho Moon on the water ( 750ml )

Fukucho Moon on the water ( 750ml )

$65.00Out of stock

This vibrant showstopper is beautifully soft and feminine, brewed by one of japan's only female brewery owners. Tasting Notes: A fruity nose of lime and melon with bold hints of fennel, white pepper, and allspice. The flavors gravitate to ripe cantaloupe and anise while the minerality from the soft water is evident in the finish. Grade: Junmai Ginjo Size: 300ml

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds (300mL)

Rihaku Dreamy Clouds (300mL)

$18.00

Bright and lean, sweet rice, nutty, and slightly fruity Grade: Tokubetsu Junmai Nigori Size: 300ml

Rihaku Wandering Poet (300mL)

Rihaku Wandering Poet (300mL)

$25.00

Banana notes, Aloe Vera, Lemon with broad appeal and a memorable, sturdy flavor, this sake has the ability to complement even the most wine-unfriendly vegetables. Tasting Notes: Notes of banana and ripe honeydew with a clean, crisp acidity that highlights its light-to-medium body. The lingering finish moves from juicy fruitiness to green, herbal notes making it a great food companion. Junmai Ginjo 300ml

Tozai Blossom of Peace (750mL)

Tozai Blossom of Peace (750mL)

$35.00

Marzipan, plum, apricot, cherry, balanced, and sweet smooth finish All-natural aodani plums are soaked in Tozai sake for over three months resulting in an incredibly sake with tart, juicy acidity on the finish. -Tasting Notes: Aromas of almond and marzipan followed by plum, apricot, and cherry on the palate. the soft tartness and acidity balance the finish with a slightly sweet smoothness. - Grade: Plum Sake - Size : 720ml

Tozai Snow Maiden (180) ML

$12.00

Honeydew, pumpkin, creamy, perfect for spicy tuna and curry dishes This cloudy sake has vibrant aromas and flavors with a creamy texture and a bright, surprisingly dry finish. -Tasting notes: Bright and fresh with lovely rice and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. creamy texture and full body. - Junmai Nigori - 300ml

Fukucho Moon on the Water (300ml)

$32.00

SOJU

Jinro Chamisul FRESH

Jinro Chamisul FRESH

$12.00
Jinro Chamisul GRAPEFRUIT

Jinro Chamisul GRAPEFRUIT

$12.00
Jinro Chamisul PLUM

Jinro Chamisul PLUM

$12.00

Jinro Chamisul Green Grape

$12.00

Jinro Chamisul Strawberry

$12.00

Red & Rose

Substance Cabernet Bottle

Substance Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Full Bodied, dark fruit, rich, long finish 750ml

Parducci Small Pinot Noir '20 (California) B

$30.00

medium-bodied, Strawberry and Raspberry with a hint of cedar

Portal da Calçada Rosé (Portugal) B

Portal da Calçada Rosé (Portugal) B

$33.00

White & Prosecco

Ca’Furlan “Cuvee Beatrice” Prosecco B

Ca’Furlan “Cuvee Beatrice” Prosecco B

$30.00

ranga.ranga Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Hot Japanese green tea
BOBA Rose Tea ( New ! )

BOBA Rose Tea ( New ! )

$4.99Out of stock
BOBA Thai Tea

BOBA Thai Tea

$4.99

BOBA Thai Jasmin Green Tea

BOBA Thai Jasmin Green tea

BOBA Thai Jasmin Green tea

$4.99
BOBA Thai COFFEE

BOBA Thai COFFEE

$4.99

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.99
Coke

Coke

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.49

Kids juice

$3.00

Bar Menu

Barstool Special

$15.00

Carbonated Special

$15.00

Floor Special

$15.00

Frozen Swimmers

$15.00

Latrel's Blue Ocean Experience

$13.00

Shirts

Small BAO Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Medium BAO Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Large BAO Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

XLarge BAO Shirt

$15.00
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Crafted buns / Crafted cocktails

Website

Location

14 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO 63105

Directions

