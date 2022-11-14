Fukucho Moon on the water ( 750ml )

$65.00 Out of stock

This vibrant showstopper is beautifully soft and feminine, brewed by one of japan's only female brewery owners. Tasting Notes: A fruity nose of lime and melon with bold hints of fennel, white pepper, and allspice. The flavors gravitate to ripe cantaloupe and anise while the minerality from the soft water is evident in the finish. Grade: Junmai Ginjo Size: 300ml