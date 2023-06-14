The Bar - Appleton - Lynndale 2435 W. Nordale Drive

  • Home
Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$14.99

A sampling of onion rings, mini corn dogs, boneless wings, tater tots, seasoned criss-cuts and mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, BBQ sauce and marinara.

Brau Haus Pretzels

Brau Haus Pretzels

$10.99

Authentic German pub-style with a choice of two dipping sauces: beer cheese, Dusseldorf mustard, or nutella.

Brew City Onion Rings

Brew City Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried to perfection and served with Cajun dip.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.99

Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on a garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$6.49

Freshly fried chips served with robust Vidalia onion dip.

Criss-Cuts

Criss-Cuts

$5.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.

Nachos Autenticos

Nachos Autenticos

$16.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

Garden-fresh roasted brussel sprouts topped with roasted red peppers and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.99

Wings/Chicken Tenders

10 Count Traditional Wings

10 Count Traditional Wings

$11.99
15 Count Traditional Wings

15 Count Traditional Wings

$17.99
10 Count Boneless Wings

10 Count Boneless Wings

$11.99

All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.

15 Count Boneless Wings

15 Count Boneless Wings

$17.99

All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.49

Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.

Touchdown Comfort

Bar-BQ Mac & Cheese

Bar-BQ Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with your choice of house-smoked pulled pork or chicken, then finished with crispy haystack onion straws and a drizzle of maple bacon BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.

CBR Mac & Cheese

CBR Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled chicken and applewood bacon. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, then baked and drizzled with The Bar's homemade ranch dressing.

Philly Mac & Cheese

Philly Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce along with sautéed onions, mushrooms and tender sliced prime rib. Topped with Swiss & American cheese and baked to perfection.

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.

The Bar-BQ

BBQ Pit Burger

BBQ Pit Burger

$15.99

Fresh 1/4 pound patty, topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Smothered with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and classic coleslaw. Served with a side of your choice.

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, served on a soft potato roll, topped by classic coleslaw with a side of our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.

Cuban Wrap

Cuban Wrap

$14.99

The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. Panini pressed and served with a side of your choice.

Poutine

Poutine

$14.99

Crispy tater tots smothered in The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and maple bacon BBQ sauce. Topped with melted fresh white cheese curds and scallions.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

Melted cheddar jack cheese served in a grilled herb tortilla, with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Bar-BQ Tacos

Bar-BQ Tacos

$13.99

Two flour tortilla shells filled with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled chicken. Topped with fresh queso, pico de gallo, crisp cabbage and finished with our Signature sauce. Accompanied by chips & salsa.

Bar Mess Sandwich

Bar Mess Sandwich

$15.99

The Bar-BQ smoked pulled chicken accompanied by a duet of pepper jack & cheddar cheeses and applewood bacon. Finished with chipotle and cilantro aiolis, along with jalapeno crisps on toasted sourdough bread.

Specialty Burgers

BX3 Burger

BX3 Burger

$14.99

Bacon-infused patty, topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese. Served with maple bacon aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$14.99

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, topped with an over easy egg. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Roadhouse Burger

Roadhouse Burger

$14.99

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.

B.Y.O.B

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Choice of bun and own toppings. White bun or wheat bun, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickles have no charge. All additiional toppings price varies.

Sandwiches

Bam Bam Chicken Wrap

Bam Bam Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in Bam Bam sauce with shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.

CBLT

CBLT

$14.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and maple bacon aioli. Served on your choice of wheat or brioche bun.

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.

Deli Melt

Deli Melt

$13.49

Your choice of shaved roasted turkey or ham with applewood smoked bacon and choice of cheese. Served on grilled sourdough bread with a side of Honey Dijon or Ranch dressing.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.49

A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast fillet, pesto sacue, tomatoes, sauteed onions, spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Finished inside panini pressed herb focaccia.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.99

House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.

Spicy Chicken Breast

Spicy Chicken Breast

$12.99

Spicy breaded chicken breast finished with pepper jack cheee, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickle chips and chipotle ranch. Served on a brioche bun.

Turkey Cucumber

Turkey Cucumber

$13.99

Roasted turkey, sliced cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro ranch aioli. Served on herb focaccia bread.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$14.99

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, guacamole and cheese on grilled sourdough.

Signature Pizzas

9 Inch Carnivore

9 Inch Carnivore

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.

9 Inch Deluxe

9 Inch Deluxe

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

9 Inch Mac & Cheese

9 Inch Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce

14 Inch Carnivore

14 Inch Carnivore

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.

14 Inch Deluxe

14 Inch Deluxe

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

14 Inch Mac & Cheese

14 Inch Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce

B.Y.O.P.

9 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

9 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra

14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.99 extra

10 Inch Celiac Friendly Build Your Own Pizza

10 Inch Celiac Friendly Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.49

A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens topped by candied pecans, grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, sundried cranberries, onions and Montrachet cheese. Served with a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing.

Celiac Friendly Buffalo Chicken Salad

Celiac Friendly Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.98

House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.

Celiac Friendly Cobb Salad

Celiac Friendly Cobb Salad

$16.48

A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.

Celiac Friendly Cranberry Pecan Salad

Celiac Friendly Cranberry Pecan Salad

$15.98

Fresh mixed greens topped by candied pecans, grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, sundried cranberries, onions and Montrachet cheese. Served with a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing.

Soup

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Served Monday-Friday fro 11 Am - 8 PM

The Bar's Chili

The Bar's Chili

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Apple Sauce

$1.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection

Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection

$8.99

Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.99

Fried strips of sweet dough topped with powdered sugar. Served with cherry, chocolate or Nutella dipping sauce.

Sides

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.49
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.49

Fresh house greens with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Side Vegetable Medley

Side Vegetable Medley

$3.49

Celiac Friendly Items

Celiac Friendly French Fries

Celiac Friendly French Fries

$4.99
Celiac Friendly Cheese Curds

Celiac Friendly Cheese Curds

$13.98
Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks

Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks

$13.98

Celiac Friendly 10 Count Boneless Wings

$13.98

Celiac Friendly 15 Count Boneless Wings

$19.98
Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders

Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders

$14.48
Celiac Friendly 10 Count Traditional Wings

Celiac Friendly 10 Count Traditional Wings

$11.99
Celiac Friendly 15 Count Traditional Wings

Celiac Friendly 15 Count Traditional Wings

$17.99
Celiac Friendly CBLT

Celiac Friendly CBLT

$16.98
Celiac Friendly BX3 Burger

Celiac Friendly BX3 Burger

$16.98
Celiac Friendly Deli Melt

Celiac Friendly Deli Melt

$15.48
Celiac Friendly Farmhouse Burger

Celiac Friendly Farmhouse Burger

$16.98
Celiac Friendly Roadhouse Burger

Celiac Friendly Roadhouse Burger

$16.98
Celiac Friendly Turkey Cucumber

Celiac Friendly Turkey Cucumber

$15.98
Celiac Friendly Ultimate BLT

Celiac Friendly Ultimate BLT

$16.98
Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak

Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak

$17.98