The Bar On Holmgren Way

2001 Holmgren Way
Green Bay, WI 53051
Appetizers
Appetizer Platter
A sampling of onion rings, mini corn dogs, boneless wings, tater tots, seasoned criss-cuts and mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, BBQ sauce and marinara.
Brau Haus Pretzels
Authentic German pub-style with a choice of two dipping sauces: beer cheese, Dusseldorf mustard, or nutella.
Brew City Onion Rings
Fried to perfection and served with Cajun dip.
Bruschetta
Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on a garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.
Cheese Curds
Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.
Chips & Dip
Freshly fried chips served with robust Vidalia onion dip.
Criss-Cuts
French Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.
Nachos Autenticos
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Garden-fresh roasted brussel sprouts topped with roasted red peppers and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Wings/Chicken Tenders
10 Count Traditional Wings
15 Count Traditional Wings
10 Count Boneless Wings
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
15 Count Boneless Wings
All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.
Chicken Tender Basket
Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.
Touchdown Comfort
The Bar-BQ Mac & Cheese
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with your choice of house-smoked pulled pork or chicken, then finished with crispy haystack onion straws and a drizzle of maple bacon BBQ sauce.
Plain Mac & Cheese
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Chicken Pot Pie
Homemade comfort food with all white meat and mixed vegetables. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar jack cheese.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.
The Bar-BQ
BBQ Pit Burger
Fresh 1/4 pound patty, topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Smothered with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and classic coleslaw. Served with a side of your choice.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork, served on a soft potato roll, topped by classic coleslaw with a side of our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.
Cuban Wrap
The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. Panini pressed and served with a side of your choice.
Poutine
Crispy tater tots smothered in The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and maple bacon BBQ sauce. Topped with melted fresh white cheese curds and scallions.
Quesadilla
Melted cheddar jack cheese served in a grilled herb tortilla, with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Tex Mex Burrito
A garlic herbed tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black bean and corn relish, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers and your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken. Topped with the house red sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.
Specialty Burgers
BX3 Burger
Bacon-infused patty, topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese. Served with maple bacon aioli on a toasted brioche bun.
California Burger
Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and mesclun greens, deep-fried tomato, avocado, balsamic glaze and roasted garlic aioli. Served on a toasted oat topped wheat bun
Farmhouse Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, topped with an over easy egg. Served on a toasted brioche bun.
Roadhouse Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.
B.Y.O.B
Sandwiches
Bam Bam Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in Bam Bam sauce with shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
CBLT
Whole grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and maple bacon aioli. Served on your choice of wheat or brioche bun.
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.
Deli Melt
Your choice of shaved roasted turkey or ham with applewood smoked bacon and choice of cheese. Served on grilled sourdough bread with a side of Honey Dijon or Ranch dressing.
Patty Melt
A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.
Pesto Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast fillet, pesto sacue, tomatoes, sauteed onions, spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Finished inside panini pressed herb focaccia.
Philly Cheese Steak
Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.
Reuben
House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.
Spicy Chicken Breast
Spicy breaded chicken breast finished with pepper jack cheee, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickle chips and chipotle ranch. Served on a brioche bun.
Turkey Cucumber
Roasted turkey, sliced cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro ranch aioli. Served on herb focaccia bread.
Ultimate BLT
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, guacamole and cheese on grilled sourdough.
Signature Pizzas
9 Inch Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and bacon.
9 Inch Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
9 Inch Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce
14 Inch Carnivore
Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and bacon.
14 Inch Deluxe
Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.
14 Inch Mac & Cheese
Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce
B.Y.O.P.
9 Inch Build Your Own Pizza
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra
14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.99 extra
10 Inch Celiac Friendly Build Your Own Pizza
First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.
California Chicken Caprese Salad
Fresh spinach and spring greens topped with fried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh basil. Accompanied by a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken breast strips for $2.49.
Cobb Salad
A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped by candied pecans, grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, sundried cranberries, onions and Montrachet cheese. Served with a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing.
House Salad
Fresh house greens with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Kids Menu
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection
Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.
Funnel Cake Fries
Fried strips of sweet dough topped with powdered sugar. Served with cherry, chocolate or Nutella dipping sauce.
Celiac Friendly Items
Celiac Friendly French Fries
Celiac Friendly Cheese Curds
Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks
Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders
Celiac Friendly 10 Count Traditional Wings
Celiac Friendly 15 Count Traditional Wings
Celiac Friendly CBLT
Celiac Friendly BX3 Burger
Celiac Friendly Deli Melt
Celiac Friendly Farmhouse Burger
Celiac Friendly Roadhouse Burger
Celiac Friendly California Burger
Celiac Friendly Turkey Cucumber
Celiac Friendly Ultimate BLT
Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak
Celiac Friendly Reuben
Celiac Friendly Patty Melt
Celiac Friendly Pesto Chicken Panini
Celiac Friendly Quesadilla
Quick Adds
Side 8 oz Bleu Cheese
Side 8 oz Ranch
Side Beer Cheese
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Carrot Boat
Side Celery Boat
Side Celery/Carrot Boat
Side Honey Dijon
Side Maple Bacon Aioli
Side Mayo
Side Ranch
Side Roasted Garlic Aioli
Side Salsa
Side Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Vidalia Dip
Order Attention Required
Bottled Soda
Coke Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Mello Yellow Bottle
Barqs Rootbeer Bottle
Dasani Water Bottle
Mr. Pibb Bottle
Point Rootbeer Bottle
Point Vanilla Cream Bottle
Point Black Cherry Bottle
Powerade Orange Bottle
Powerade Red Bottle
Powerade Blue Bottle
Powerade Zero Purple Bottle
Powerade Zero Blue Bottle
Seagrams Ginger Ale Can
Barqs Rootbeer Can
Red Bull Can
Sugar Free Red Bull Can
Watermelon Red Bull Can
Blueberry Red Bull Can
Coconut Berry Red Bull Can
Tropical Red Bull Can
2001 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, WI 53051