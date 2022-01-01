  • Home
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln 606 Lime Kiln Road

No reviews yet

606 Lime Kiln Road

Green Bay, WI 54302

Popular Items

10 Count Traditional Wings
15 Count Traditional Wings
French Fries

Fish Menu

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$13.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with battered haddock loins. Topped by green cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro ranch aioli. Accompanied by tortilla chips and salsa.

Celiac Friendly Haddock Plate

Celiac Friendly Haddock Plate

$16.98
Celiac Friendly Perch Plate

Celiac Friendly Perch Plate

$18.98
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

Haddock Plate

Haddock Plate

$14.99

Hand breaded Atlantic fillets fried golden brown. Served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and buttered rye bread.

Perch Plate

Perch Plate

$16.99

Hand breaded crispy fillets, fried golden brown. Served with french fries, creamy coleslaw, tartar sauce and buttered marble rye bread.

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$11.99

Crispy perch fillets on grilled marble rye bread with tartar sauce, lettuce, purple onion and American cheese. Served with french fries.

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$14.99

A sampling of onion rings, mini corn dogs, boneless wings, tater tots, seasoned criss-cuts and mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch, BBQ sauce and marinara.

Brau Haus Pretzels

Brau Haus Pretzels

$9.99

Authentic German pub-style with a choice of two dipping sauces: beer cheese, Dusseldorf mustard, or nutella.

Brew City Onion Rings

Brew City Onion Rings

$8.99

Fried to perfection and served with Cajun dip.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.99

Caprese-style with roasted tomato pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil. Served on a garlic crostini with balsamic glaze.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Breaded white curds fried to perfection. Served with a side of homemade ranch dressing.

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$5.49

Freshly fried chips served with robust Vidalia onion dip.

Criss-Cuts

Criss-Cuts

$5.49
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.

Nachos Autenticos

Nachos Autenticos

$15.99

Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.49

Garden-fresh roasted brussel sprouts topped with roasted red peppers and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.49

Wings/Chicken Tenders

10 Count Traditional Wings

10 Count Traditional Wings

$10.99
15 Count Traditional Wings

15 Count Traditional Wings

$16.49
10 Count Boneless Wings

10 Count Boneless Wings

$10.99

All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.

15 Count Boneless Wings

15 Count Boneless Wings

$16.49

All white meat bites with savory breading, shaken in any of The Bar's signature sauces.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Fried golden brown tenders, piled atop crispy french fries with any side of The Bar's signature sauces.

Touchdown Comfort

The Bar-BQ Mac & Cheese

The Bar-BQ Mac & Cheese

$14.49

Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce. Topped with your choice of house-smoked pulled pork or chicken, then finished with crispy haystack onion straws and a drizzle of maple bacon BBQ sauce.

Plain Mac & Cheese

Plain Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

Homemade comfort food with all white meat and mixed vegetables. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.

The Bar-BQ

BBQ Pit Burger

BBQ Pit Burger

$14.99

Fresh 1/4 pound patty, topped with cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Smothered with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and classic coleslaw. Served with a side of your choice.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.49

The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork, served on a soft potato roll, topped by classic coleslaw with a side of our sweet BBQ sauce. Served with a side of your choice.

Cuban Wrap

Cuban Wrap

$13.99

The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork, ham, pickles, Dijon mustard and Swiss cheese. Panini pressed and served with a side of your choice.

Poutine

Poutine

$14.49

Crispy tater tots smothered in The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork and maple bacon BBQ sauce. Topped with melted fresh white cheese curds and scallions.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.49

Melted cheddar jack cheese served in a grilled herb tortilla, with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.

Tex Mex Burrito

Tex Mex Burrito

$14.99

A garlic herbed tortilla stuffed with Spanish rice, black bean and corn relish, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, peppers and your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken. Topped with the house red sauce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream.

Specialty Burgers

BX3 Burger

BX3 Burger

$13.99

Bacon-infused patty, topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar jack cheese. Served with maple bacon aioli on a toasted brioche bun.

California Burger

California Burger

$14.49

Topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and mesclun greens, deep-fried tomato, avocado, balsamic glaze and roasted garlic aioli. Served on a toasted oat topped wheat bun

Farmhouse Burger

Farmhouse Burger

$13.99

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, topped with an over easy egg. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Roadhouse Burger

Roadhouse Burger

$14.49

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings, BBQ sauce and chipotle aioli. Served on a toasted pretzel bun.

B.Y.O.B

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Choice of bun and own toppings. White bun or wheat bun, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and pickles have no charge. All additiional toppings price varies.

Sandwiches

Bam Bam Chicken Wrap

Bam Bam Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in Bam Bam sauce with shredded lettuce, pepper jack cheese and pico de gallo. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast shaken in one of The Bar's famous sauces with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.

CBLT

CBLT

$13.99

Whole grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and maple bacon aioli. Served on your choice of wheat or brioche bun.

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Wrapped in a garlic herbed tortilla with ranch dressing.

Deli Melt

Deli Melt

$12.49

Your choice of shaved roasted turkey or ham with applewood smoked bacon and choice of cheese. Served on grilled sourdough bread with a side of Honey Dijon or Ranch dressing.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.49

A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast fillet, pesto sacue, tomatoes, sauteed onions, spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Finished inside panini pressed herb focaccia.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.49

Authentic shaved prime rib. Topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions and melted American and Swiss cheese. Served on a toasted French roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.99

House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.

Spicy Chicken Breast

Spicy Chicken Breast

$11.99

Spicy breaded chicken breast finished with pepper jack cheee, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickle chips and chipotle ranch. Served on a brioche bun.

Turkey Cucumber

Turkey Cucumber

$12.99

Roasted turkey, sliced cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro ranch aioli. Served on herb focaccia bread.

Ultimate BLT

Ultimate BLT

$13.49

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, guacamole and cheese on grilled sourdough.

Signature Pizzas

9 Inch Carnivore

9 Inch Carnivore

$14.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and bacon.

9 Inch Deluxe

9 Inch Deluxe

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

9 Inch Mac & Cheese

9 Inch Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce

14 Inch Carnivore

14 Inch Carnivore

$24.99

Pepperoni, sausage, salami, ham and bacon.

14 Inch Deluxe

14 Inch Deluxe

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives.

14 Inch Mac & Cheese

14 Inch Mac & Cheese

$21.99

Spiral macaroni tossed in creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce, topped with your choice of The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken, then drizzled with maple bacon BBQ Sauce

B.Y.O.P.

9 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

9 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra

14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

14 Inch Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.99 extra

10 Inch Celiac Friendly Build Your Own Pizza

10 Inch Celiac Friendly Build Your Own Pizza

$15.99

First topping is included. All additional toppings are $1.49 extra

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

House greens topped by your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast strips shaken in your choice of The Bar's famous sauces with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons and onions. Served with choice of dressing.

California Chicken Caprese Salad

California Chicken Caprese Salad

$14.99

Fresh spinach and spring greens topped with fried tomatoes and balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onion and fresh basil. Accompanied by a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing. Add grilled or crispy chicken breast strips for $2.49.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.49

A blend of fresh house greens with grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, applewood smoked bacon pieces, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, egg, onions and black olives. Served with a warm Schubert roll and your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$14.99

Fresh mixed greens topped by candied pecans, grilled or crispy chicken breast strips, sundried cranberries, onions and Montrachet cheese. Served with a warm Schubert roll and choice of dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

$5.99

Fresh house greens with cheddar jack cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.

Soup

Chicken Booyah

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Served Monday-Friday fro 11 Am - 8 PM

The Bar's Chili

The Bar's Chili

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection

Chocolate Chip Cookie Perfection

$8.49

Our freshly baked-to-order cookie dessert is served in an iron skillet, warm and gooey, under a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Fried strips of sweet dough topped with powdered sugar. Served with cherry, chocolate or Nutella dipping sauce.

Sides

Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.49
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.49
Side Mashed Potato

Side Mashed Potato

$3.49
Side Vegetable Medley

Side Vegetable Medley

$3.49

Celiac Friendly Items

Celiac Friendly French Fries

Celiac Friendly French Fries

$4.99
Celiac Friendly Cheese Curds

Celiac Friendly Cheese Curds

$11.98
Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks

Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks

$11.98
Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders

Celiac Friendly Chicken Tenders

$11.98Out of stock
Celiac Friendly 10 Count Traditional Wings

Celiac Friendly 10 Count Traditional Wings

$10.99
Celiac Friendly 15 Count Traditional Wings

Celiac Friendly 15 Count Traditional Wings

$16.49
Celiac Friendly CBLT

Celiac Friendly CBLT

$15.98
Celiac Friendly BX3 Burger

Celiac Friendly BX3 Burger

$15.98
Celiac Friendly Deli Melt

Celiac Friendly Deli Melt

$15.48
Celiac Friendly Farmhouse Burger

Celiac Friendly Farmhouse Burger

$15.98
Celiac Friendly Roadhouse Burger

Celiac Friendly Roadhouse Burger

$16.48
Celiac Friendly California Burger

Celiac Friendly California Burger

$16.48
Celiac Friendly Turkey Cucumber

Celiac Friendly Turkey Cucumber

$14.98
Celiac Friendly Ultimate BLT

Celiac Friendly Ultimate BLT

$15.48
Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak

Celiac Friendly Philly Cheese Steak

$17.48
Celiac Friendly Reuben

Celiac Friendly Reuben

$15.98
Celiac Friendly Patty Melt

Celiac Friendly Patty Melt

$15.48
Celiac Friendly Pesto Chicken Panini

Celiac Friendly Pesto Chicken Panini

$15.98
Celiac Friendly Quesadilla

Celiac Friendly Quesadilla

$11.48

Quick Adds

Side 8 oz Bleu Cheese

$2.99

Side 8 oz Ranch

$2.49

Side Beer Cheese

$0.99

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.59

Side Carrot Boat

$1.49

Side Celery Boat

$1.49

Side Celery/Carrot Boat

$1.49

Side Honey Dijon

$0.69

Side Maple Bacon Aioli

$0.69

Side Mayo

$0.69

Side Ranch

$0.59

Side Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.69

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Sauce

$0.69

Side Sour Cream

$0.69

Side Vidalia Dip

$1.39

Bottled Soda

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Coke Zero Sugar Bottle

$2.75

Sprite Bottle

$2.75

Mello Yellow Bottle

$2.75

Barqs Rootbeer Bottle

$2.75

Fanta Orange Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Cherry Coke Bottle

$2.75

Dasani Water Bottle

$2.75

Mr. Pibb Bottle

$2.75

Point Rootbeer Bottle

$3.00

Point Vanilla Cream Bottle

$3.00

Point Black Cherry Bottle

$3.00

Powerade Orange Bottle

$2.75

Powerade Red Bottle

$2.75

Powerade Blue Bottle

$2.75

Powerade Zero Purple Bottle

$2.75

Powerade Zero Blue Bottle

$2.75

Seagrams Ginger Ale Can

$1.75

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull Can

$3.50

Blueberry Red Bull Can

$3.50

Coconut Berry Red Bull Can

$3.50

Tropical Red Bull Can

$3.50

Coffee

Coffee

$1.50
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay, WI 54302

Directions

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image

