The Bar on Buena

572 Reviews

$$

910 West Buena Ave

Chicago, IL 60613

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Buena Park's favorite neighborhood bar with a cantina inspired menu. Wide selection of specialty whiskies and beers.

910 West Buena Ave, Chicago, IL 60613

