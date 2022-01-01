Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barge 295

review star

No reviews yet

East Nasa Parkway

Seabrook, TX 77586

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.00

Cup Queso

$3.00

Cup Guacamole

$3.00

Cup of Salsa

$2.00

Kettle Potato Chips

$1.00

Hush Puppies

$3.00

4

Daily Food Specials

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Wing Wednesday

$0.75

Texas Thursday

$18.00

Seafood Friday

$9.99

Appetizers

Boudin Balls

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fried Cheese

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Nachos

$12.00

Royal Reds 1 lb

$25.99

Royal Reds 1/2

$13.99

Sampler

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Texas Trio

$12.00

Wings 12

$12.00

Wings 6

$6.00

Soups & Salads

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$3.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$6.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.00

Soup of Day Bowl

$6.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Chefs Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sandwiches & Tacos

Hawaiian

$11.00

Barge Burger

$13.00

Royal Red Roll

$15.00

Street Tacos (3)

$10.00

Philly

$12.00

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$13.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Oysters

Raw Oysters 6

$10.00

Raw Oysters 12

$17.00

Swamp Oysters 6

$15.00

Swamp Oysters 12

$27.00

Char-Grilled Oysters 6

$15.00

Char-Grilled Oysters 12

$27.00

Diablo Oysters 6

$15.00

Diablo Oysters 12

$27.00

Oyster Trio 6

$15.00

Oyster Trio 12

$28.00

295 Oyster 6

$15.00

295 Oyster 12

$27.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Add Crab

$6.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Chocolate Overload

$8.00

Kids

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$5.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$6.00

Junior Cheeseburger

$5.00

Extra Protein

Steak

$3.00

Shrimp

$3.00

Chicken

$3.00

Oyster Bar (Each)

Gulf Oysters

$1.00

Beau (Beautiful Sun)

$2.50

Duxbury Oysters

$2.00

Rustico Oysters

$2.00

N/A Bev

Water Bottle

$2.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Tropical Red Bull

$4.00

Coconut Berry Red Bull

$4.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Sam Adams Hazy N/A

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Watermelon Red Bull

$5.00

St Arnold Root Beer

$3.50

Retail

Koozie

$3.00

2 for $5 Koozies

$5.00

Hat

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Ice Bag

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Floating Bar and Grill. Coastal Cuisine

Website

Location

East Nasa Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586

Directions

