The Barge 295
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Floating Bar and Grill. Coastal Cuisine
Location
East Nasa Parkway, Seabrook, TX 77586
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Loco Chico's Cantina - 2320 Nasa Rd 1 Seabrook Tx, 77586
No Reviews
2320 Nasa Rd 1 Seabrook, TX 77586
View restaurant