The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Barking Bodega

review star

No reviews yet

-1490 E Weber Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85281

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee & Tea & Juice

Kale, Apple, Celery,

Americano

$4.50+

Espresso over water

Arnold Palmer

$4.50+

Half tea, half lemonade

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Espresso, light foamed milk

Chai Tea

$4.50+

Chai mixed into milk base

Chill Chai

$7.50+

CBD oat milk and chai tea

Coconut Blossom

$4.25+

Hibiscus Iced Tea/Lavender Lemonade with a splash of coconut milk

Coffee

$4.00+

Fresh brewed Kona Coffee

Coke

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.75+

Passport cold brew served over ice.

Espresso Shot

$2.00

Fresh Pressed Juice

$8.00

Seasonal, farm fresh produce. Clean and simple pressed juice.

Hot Coco / Chocolate Milk

$4.00+

Chocolate and milk base

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Hot herbal tea served with a slice of local citrus

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Juice

$6.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Italian espresso with steamed milk made to order

Lavender Mocha Latte

$7.00+

Lavender, chocolate, espresso, milk

Lemon Rose

$7.00+

Rose Water, Fresh squeezed lemon juice, and a sparkling water zest!

Lemonade - Lavender

$4.50+

Lemon juice, fresh lemonade, steeped lavender

Lemonade - Regular

$4.00+

Lemonade - Strawberry

$5.00+

London Fog

$6.00+

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00+

Milk

$3.50+

Orange You Happy

$6.00+

Orange Juice, vanilla, splash of milk

Refill - Iced Tea, Lemonade, Hot Coffee ONLY

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sunset Vibin

$7.50+

Vanilla Matcha Latte

$7.50+

Water Bottle

$2.00

Snacks & Treats

Chips

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Mini Muffins (Blueberry)

$2.00

Brownies

$4.00

Merch & Accessories

2 Bandanas

$15.00

2 Dish Towels

$15.00

Bandana

$10.00

Beach Towel

$25.00

Bodega Plants

$35.00

Cards

$5.00

Drop in

$9.95

Glow Balls

$8.00

Glow Collars

$18.00

Hat/visor

$20.00

Koozie

$4.00

Pink Mask

$10.00

Plants (double)

$35.00

Plants (single)

$25.00

Poop Bag Dispenser

$4.00

Sticker

$2.00

Sweat Pants

$40.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Tshirt

$20.00

For the Doggos

Barkin Bowl

$7.00

Baked chicken & apples sauteed in bacon grease.

Scooby Snack

$3.00

Peanut butter, pumpkin, egg, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, bacon grease.

Pup cup

$3.00Out of stock

Main Food Menu

A. B.L.T

A. B.L.T

$14.00

Thick cut bacon, butter lettuce, tomato, avocado mash on challah bread.

Bodega Burger

$16.75

Grass-fed beef patty cooked med with grilled onion, tomatoes, munster cheese, lettuce and chipotle aioli on a burger bun.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Over medium egg, cheddar, and tomato jam on a croissant.

Cha Cha Chia Pudding

Cha Cha Chia Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Chia seeds in coconut milk topped with sliced almonds, apricots, cranberries, dates, honey, hemp seeds, and granola!

Classic Avo

$13.00

Avocado mash, lemon, salt & pepper, thin-sliced radish, and greens tossed in lemon juice.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, Texas toast, grilled to perfection.

Light Ceaser Salad

$14.00Out of stock
Orchard Grilled Cheese

Orchard Grilled Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Green apple, cheddar cheese, nitrate-free turkey grilled to perfection on 9-grain bread.

Seasonal Star (Summer Quinoa Bowl)

$14.00

Burrito

$9.50

Your choice of veggie or with bacon! Egg, cheese, potato, wrapped in a tortilla.

Happy Hummus Plate

Happy Hummus Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh seasonal veggies, toasted pita, housemade hummus.

French Toast

$10.00

For the Doggos

Barkin Bowl

$7.00

Baked chicken & apples sauteed in bacon grease.

Scooby Snack

$3.00

Peanut butter, pumpkin, egg, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, bacon grease.

Pup Cup

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh food for the whole family, including the dog!

Website

Location

-1490 E Weber Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

Gallery
The Barking Bodega at Singh Meadows image

Map
