The Barking Crab
4,308 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are back! Hours of Operation: SUN-WED Noon till 8 p.m., TH-SAT Noon till 9 p.m.
Location
88 Sleeper St, Boston, MA 02210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
No Reviews
12 Farnsworth Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurant