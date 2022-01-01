Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barking Crab

4,308 Reviews

$$$

88 Sleeper St

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Cup Of Chowder*
Naked Lobster Roll*
Traditional Lobster Roll*

Soup & Salad

Creamy lobster bisque
Cup Of Chowder*

Cup Of Chowder*

$10.00

Traditional New England Clam Chowder (contains pork)

Cup of Lobster Bisque

Cup of Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Creamy, tomato & lobster based soup

Mixed Green

Mixed Green

$12.00

Local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish & house viniagrette

Caesar Salad*

Caesar Salad*

$14.00

*dressing contains anchovies

Cobb Salad*

$20.00

Starters

Fried Calamari*

Fried Calamari*

$18.00

fried local calamari, tossed with garlic butter and peppers

App Fried Clams*

App Fried Clams*

$23.00

fried ipswich whole bellied clams served with tartar

Steamers

Steamers

$23.00

1 l.b. local steamer clams served with drawn butter

Barking Crab Cakes (3)*

Barking Crab Cakes (3)*

$23.00

3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade

Local P.E.I. Mussels*

Local P.E.I. Mussels*

$18.00

1 lb. P.E.I. mussels in white wine, garlic, herbs & butter

Hot Crab Dip*

Hot Crab Dip*

$22.00

diced tomato, parmesan, jumbo lump crab & tortilla chips

Entrees

Fishermans Platter (fried)*

Fishermans Platter (fried)*

$40.00

Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp & Clams! served with fries and tartar.

Fish & Chips (fried)*

Fish & Chips (fried)*

$27.00

Fried Beer Battered Haddock served with fries and tartar sauce.

Clams Platter (fried)*

Clams Platter (fried)*

$35.00

Ipswich whole bellied clams served with fries, slaw and tartar

Jumbo Scallop Platter (fried)*

Jumbo Scallop Platter (fried)*

$32.00

served with tartar, fries & slaw

Shrimp Platter (fried)*

Shrimp Platter (fried)*

$32.00

served with cocktail sauce, fries & slaw

Fried Chicken (bone-in)*

Fried Chicken (bone-in)*

$24.00

4 pieces of bone-in fried chicken. (no piece selection available) served with fries and slaw.

Grilled Salmon*

$34.00

Tzatziki, swiss chard, jasmine rice

Grilled Swordfish *

$35.00

Lemon caper sauce, green beans, spanish rice

Lobster Mac & Cheese*

Lobster Mac & Cheese*

$34.00

home-made cheese sauce, lobster meat & ritz crackers

Sesame Crusted Yellow-Fin Tuna*

Sesame Crusted Yellow-Fin Tuna*

$36.00

Soy-ginger, baby bok choy, wakame, jasmine rice

Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips*

Grilled Sirloin Steak Tips*

$32.00

house-made marinade, broccoli, mashed potatoes

Chicken Fingers*

Chicken Fingers*

$17.00

boneless served with honey mustard, fries & slaw

Scallop Bacon Skewer

Scallop Bacon Skewer

$35.00

Beurre-blanc, saffron risotto

Bouillabaisse

$35.00

Grilled Striped Bass

$38.00

Chipolte corn avocado salad, asparagus & jasmine rice

Pan Seared Halibut

$36.00

Pineapple salsa, swiss chard, coconut rice

Seared Halibut

$35.00

Pineapple Salsa, swiss chard & coconut rice

Sandwiches

Traditional Lobster Roll*

Traditional Lobster Roll*

$36.00

served chilled. Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayo & celery served on a toasted roll with shredded lettuce. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!

Naked Lobster Roll*

Naked Lobster Roll*

$37.00

Butter poached fresh lobster meat, served on a toasted roll. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!

Jumbo Crab Roll*

Jumbo Crab Roll*

$32.00

Fresh Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in mayo & dijon. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!

Fried Fish Sandwich*

Fried Fish Sandwich*

$21.00

Beer battered haddock & tartar sauce. Served with chips and slaw.

Fish Tacos (3)*

Fish Tacos (3)*

$21.00

Beer battered fish, pico & chipolte aioli

Barking Burger*

Barking Burger*

$20.00

1/2 lb. prime ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, LTO, pickle & fries

Hot Dog*

Hot Dog*

$8.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich*

$19.00

Lobster & Crab

Clambake (steamed)*

Clambake (steamed)*

$72.00

1.5 lb. steamed hard shell lobster, mussels, clams, potatoes, corn & coleslaw

1.5 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*

1.5 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*

$50.00

served with corn on the cob, lemon & drawn butter

1.5 lb. Pan Roasted Hard Shell Lobster*

1.5 lb. Pan Roasted Hard Shell Lobster*

$55.00

1.5 lb. lobster, cut in 6 pieces & sauteed with bourbon, herbs, butter & wine served with corn.

1.5 lb. Grilled Hard Shell Lobster*

1.5 lb. Grilled Hard Shell Lobster*

$53.00

basted with garlic butter, served with corn on the cob & drawn butter

2 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*

2 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*

$57.00

served with corn on the cob & drawn butter

3 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*

3 lb Steamed Hard Shell Lobster*

$88.00

served with corn on the cob & drawn butter

King Crab Legs (steamed)*

King Crab Legs (steamed)*

$103.00

1.5 lb. king crab clusters served with drawn butter and corn

Snow Crab Clusters (steamed)*

Snow Crab Clusters (steamed)*

$59.00

1 1/2 lb. portion served with drawn butter and corn.

Dungeness Crab Clusters (steamed)*

Dungeness Crab Clusters (steamed)*

$69.00

1.5 lb. dungeness crab served with drawn butter and corn.

Sides & Add On's

Side Daily Vegetable*

$8.00

garlic broccoli or green beans

Side Coleslaw*

Side Coleslaw*

$4.00
Steamed Corn on the Cob (1)*

Steamed Corn on the Cob (1)*

$4.00
Side French Fries*

Side French Fries*

$6.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries*

Side Sweet Potato Fries*

$6.00
Side Jasmine Rice*

Side Jasmine Rice*

$5.00

*contains dairy

Beer/Seltzer/Water

Bottle of Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are back! Hours of Operation: SUN-WED Noon till 8 p.m., TH-SAT Noon till 9 p.m.

Website

Location

88 Sleeper St, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

