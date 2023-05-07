The Barking Dog Alehouse
705 NW 70th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Brunch Menu
Chicken & Waffles
48 hour house brined chicken breast, fried and served over two Belgian waffles, topped with herb-maple butter
Loco Moco
Aloha! Ground Angus over SPAM fried rice with kona gravy & 2 sunny eggs served with grilled pinà, arugula, cucumbers, and heirloom radish
Breakfast Tacos
3 flour tortillas stuffed with fennel sausage and avocado folded into soft scrambled eggs with Cotija cheese and cilantro crema
Farmer's Bowl
Arugula and spinach tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette, with toasted quinoa and breakfast potatoes in chimichurri, avocado, garbanzo beans, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumbers, and radish, topped with 2 soft poached eggs, finished with toasted pepitas &
2 Eggs Your Way
2 eggs any style eggs with herbed red potatoes and grilled rustic bread (GF available)
Dog House McMuffin
Toasted English muffin with scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, house made fennel sausage patty, fresh avocado, and Cheddar cheese topped with habanero 'dog sauce', served with seasoned tater tots
Bacon & Avocado Scramble
Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado with cilantro crema, served with breakfast potatoes and grilled Italian bread
Chorizo Skillet
Black beans, cilantro rice, Pico de gallo, fresh arugula and avocado with 2 eggs over easy, spicy house made chorizo and jalapeño aioli
Corned Beef Hash
Better meats, Co. Corned brisket, house braised and pulled with tiny diced potatoes and herbs in a hot skillet with 2 poached eggs and grilled Italian bread
Waffles
Bread Pudding French Toast
Side of Bacon
Side of Fennel Sausage Patties
Side of Pork Belly
Side of Egg (One)
Side of Egg (Two)
Side of Bread
Basket of Tater Tots
Kids Brunch
Brunch Drinks
Mimosa Glass
Prosecco & OJ, cranberry, POG or grapefruit juice
Mimosa Carafe
Prosecco & OJ, cranberry, P.O.G. Or grapefruit juice
Bloody Mary
Vodka, house made mix spiced with horseradish and peppers, pickled pepperoncini, lime, and olive
Herkimer Coffee
Roasted a ½ mile away (bottomless)
N/A Drinks
N/A Beverages
Iced Tea
Cola
Diet Cola
Club Soda
Lemon Lime
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Cherry Cola
Orange Cream Soda
Tonic
Arnold Palmer
Root Beer (Henry's)
Ginger Beer (Bundaberg)
Humm Kombucha
Virgin Bloody Mary
Coffee (Herkimer)
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
N/A Kid's Beverages
Kid Apple Juice
Kid Cherry Cola
Kid Chocolate Milk
Kid Cola
Kid Cranberry Juice
Kid Diet Cola
Kid Grapefruit Juice
Kid Lemon Lime
Kid Lemonade
Kid Milk
Kid Orange Cream Soda
Kid Orange Juice
Kid Pineapple Juice
Kid Shirley Temple
Food Menu
Starters
Daily Soup
Chips 'N Dip
A basket of house cut russet potato chips and caramelized French onion dip
Chicken Tenders + Fries
48 hour brined breast, fried in a buttermilk and herb batter, provolone, tomatoes and coleslaw on a brioche bun with garlic aioli. Served with Hand Cut Fries.
Mozzi Stix
Four crisp herb breaded, house made fresh mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Avo-Cod-o Tacos
Three tacos with blackened Alaskan cod, cabbage slaw, fresh avocado & sour sriracha aioli
Pork 'N Pork Sliders
Three sliders with mojo braised pulled pork and whiskey braised pork belly smothered in house BBQ sauce on sweet Hawaiian rolls
Bowls & Salads
Bang Bang Bowl
Thick cut chili hoisin glazed pork belly over a bed of fresh arugula tossed in a soy vinaigrette with toasted sesame soba noodles, thai spiced green beans, avocado, pickled carrots, radish and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds
Blackberry Salmon Bowl
Blackberry butter glazed Alaskan salmon over a bed of spinach and kale tossed in a blackberry vinaigrette with a side of warm herbed black rice topped with charred green beans, herb infused blackberries, toasted pepitas and avocado. Finished with crumbled
Buddha Bowl
Kale and spinach tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette, with toasted quinoa and brown rice, garbanzo beans, nutmeg, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumber and radish topped with fried tofu, finished with toasted pepitas and gorgonzola cheese, and served with gr
Sonora Steak Bowl
Blackened tender teres major steak* grilled to order, topped with pico de gallo and avocado over roasted chili-corn succotash and cilantro rice, with arugula and romaine tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette finished with a cilantro crema drizzle, cojita c
Thai Power Chicken Bowl
Tender roasted chicken in a tahini yogurt marinade over brown rice with cilantro-soy kale, red cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and peanuts finished with a tahini drizzle
Chicken Chop Chop
Char grilled pesto chicken breast, fine chopped romaine, provolone, buffalo mozzarella, Genoa salami, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, black olives, and toasted pepitas tossed in an Italian herb vinaigrette finished with fresh basil
Kale Caesar - Full
Fine chopped romaine and kale tossed in an authentic anchovy-garlic vinaigrette with herbed croutons and parmesan
Kale Caesar - Half
Fine chopped romaine and kale tossed in an authentic anchovy-garlic vinaigrette with herbed croutons and parmesan
Side Caesar
Side House Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
Alehouse Burger
1/2 lb house ground painted hills beef, cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and onion on a brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond
Leavenworth Lamb Burger
Fresh ground local lamb, mixed with garlic and herbs with melting havarti, caramelized onions, fest-bier stone mustard sauce, tomatoes, and arugula on a toasted pretzel bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increa
The Cuban
Slow roasted mojo pork shoulder, whiskey/maple braised pork belly, swiss, stone ground mustard and pickles, grill pressed on fresh hoagie
French Dip
Thin sliced top round marinated in pan jus, quick seared with melting provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with horseradish cream and rosemary au jus for dippin'
Fried Chicken
48 hour brined breast, fried in a buttermilk and herb batter, provolone, tomatoes and coleslaw on a brioche bun with garlic aioli. (Want it spicy? Ask to have it tossed in buffalo sauce!)
Searing Salmon
Blackened Alaskan salmon, fresh jalapenos, coleslaw, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun
Veggie Burger
House-made yellow beet, brown rice, and garbanzo bean patty, melting havarti, pickled onions, tomato, arugula, and roasted garlic hummus on a brioche bun
Entrees
Fish + Chips
Line caught Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in IPA beer batter, waffle fries, coleslaw, side of tartar
Pistachio Salmon Skillet
Pistachio encrusted, pan seared Alaskan salmon topped with a dollop of herb butter over a baby red potato and prosciutto hash in a hot skillet, served with garlic, sauteéd veggies
Salmon Belly Ravioli
Ricotta stuffed ravioli in light cream sauce with in-house smoked salmon belly, tossed with spinach and cherry tomatoes, finished with fresh dill
IPA Steak 'N Fries
7 oz tender teres major steak, topped with IPA steak butter over a bed of hand cut fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition
Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Sauce, cheese, 3 toppings
5 Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
The Butcher Pizza
Marinara base, 5 cheese blend, pepperoni, fennel sausage, prosciutto, black olives, & crimini mushrooms
The Rizo
Olive oil base base, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, fennel sausage, black olives, mama Lil's peppers and quartered artichoke hearts, finished with fresh basil
Sicilian
Olive oil base, 5 cheese blend, charred tomatoes, prosciutto and a balsamic drizzle
Pesto Chicken
Sun-dried tomato pesto base, fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and toasted pine-nuts
Fries
Kid's Menu
Kid's Pizza - Cheese
Kid's Pizza - Pepperoni
Kid's Burger
Kid's Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce and waffle fries.
Kid's Pasta - Marinara
Kid's Pasta - Butter Parm
Kid's Mac + Cheese
Kid's Fish 'N Chips
2 Piece Fish w/ Waffle Fries
Kid's Chicken Tenders
House battered chicken tenders with waffle fries.
Kid's Salmon and Rice
Grilled salmon with brown rice and raw veggies.
Sides
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Sit. Stay.
705 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117