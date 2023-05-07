Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barking Dog Alehouse

review star

No reviews yet

705 NW 70th St

Seattle, WA 98117

Brunch Menu

Brunch Menu

Chicken & Waffles

$16.75

48 hour house brined chicken breast, fried and served over two Belgian waffles, topped with herb-maple butter

Loco Moco

$16.75

Aloha! Ground Angus over SPAM fried rice with kona gravy & 2 sunny eggs served with grilled pinà, arugula, cucumbers, and heirloom radish

Breakfast Tacos

$15.50

3 flour tortillas stuffed with fennel sausage and avocado folded into soft scrambled eggs with Cotija cheese and cilantro crema

Farmer's Bowl

$14.75

Arugula and spinach tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette, with toasted quinoa and breakfast potatoes in chimichurri, avocado, garbanzo beans, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumbers, and radish, topped with 2 soft poached eggs, finished with toasted pepitas &

2 Eggs Your Way

$13.50

2 eggs any style eggs with herbed red potatoes and grilled rustic bread (GF available)

Dog House McMuffin

$14.75

Toasted English muffin with scrambled eggs, applewood bacon, house made fennel sausage patty, fresh avocado, and Cheddar cheese topped with habanero 'dog sauce', served with seasoned tater tots

Bacon & Avocado Scramble

$15.75

Applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar, cherry tomatoes and fresh avocado with cilantro crema, served with breakfast potatoes and grilled Italian bread

Chorizo Skillet

$16.50

Black beans, cilantro rice, Pico de gallo, fresh arugula and avocado with 2 eggs over easy, spicy house made chorizo and jalapeño aioli

Corned Beef Hash

$17.25

Better meats, Co. Corned brisket, house braised and pulled with tiny diced potatoes and herbs in a hot skillet with 2 poached eggs and grilled Italian bread

Waffles

$10.00

Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Fennel Sausage Patties

$3.00

Side of Pork Belly

$3.00

Side of Egg (One)

$3.00

Side of Egg (Two)

$6.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Basket of Tater Tots

$9.00

Kids Brunch

Kids Scramble

$9.00

2 scrambled eggs, some bacon, pork belly or sausage and tater tots

Kids Stix

$8.00

Bread pudding french toast stix

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Prosecco & OJ, cranberry, POG or grapefruit juice

Mimosa Carafe

$28.00

Prosecco & OJ, cranberry, P.O.G. Or grapefruit juice

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Vodka, house made mix spiced with horseradish and peppers, pickled pepperoncini, lime, and olive

Herkimer Coffee

$4.00

Roasted a ½ mile away (bottomless)

N/A Drinks

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Cherry Cola

$3.00

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Root Beer (Henry's)

$4.00

Ginger Beer (Bundaberg)

$5.50

Humm Kombucha

$5.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Coffee (Herkimer)

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

N/A Kid's Beverages

Kid Apple Juice

$1.50

Kid Cherry Cola

$1.50

Kid Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kid Cola

$1.50

Kid Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Kid Diet Cola

$1.50

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Kid Lemon Lime

$1.50

Kid Lemonade

$1.50

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Orange Cream Soda

$1.50

Kid Orange Juice

$1.50

Kid Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Kid Shirley Temple

$1.50

Food Menu

Starters

Daily Soup

$6.00+

Chips 'N Dip

$6.50

A basket of house cut russet potato chips and caramelized French onion dip

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$13.75

48 hour brined breast, fried in a buttermilk and herb batter, provolone, tomatoes and coleslaw on a brioche bun with garlic aioli. Served with Hand Cut Fries.

Mozzi Stix

$10.25

Four crisp herb breaded, house made fresh mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Avo-Cod-o Tacos

$15.75Out of stock

Three tacos with blackened Alaskan cod, cabbage slaw, fresh avocado & sour sriracha aioli

Pork 'N Pork Sliders

$14.75Out of stock

Three sliders with mojo braised pulled pork and whiskey braised pork belly smothered in house BBQ sauce on sweet Hawaiian rolls

Bowls & Salads

Bang Bang Bowl

$18.75

Thick cut chili hoisin glazed pork belly over a bed of fresh arugula tossed in a soy vinaigrette with toasted sesame soba noodles, thai spiced green beans, avocado, pickled carrots, radish and scallions topped with toasted sesame seeds

Blackberry Salmon Bowl

$19.75

Blackberry butter glazed Alaskan salmon over a bed of spinach and kale tossed in a blackberry vinaigrette with a side of warm herbed black rice topped with charred green beans, herb infused blackberries, toasted pepitas and avocado. Finished with crumbled

Buddha Bowl

$16.50

Kale and spinach tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette, with toasted quinoa and brown rice, garbanzo beans, nutmeg, roasted sweet potatoes, cucumber and radish topped with fried tofu, finished with toasted pepitas and gorgonzola cheese, and served with gr

Sonora Steak Bowl

$20.75

Blackened tender teres major steak* grilled to order, topped with pico de gallo and avocado over roasted chili-corn succotash and cilantro rice, with arugula and romaine tossed in a cilantro-lime vinaigrette finished with a cilantro crema drizzle, cojita c

Thai Power Chicken Bowl

$17.50

Tender roasted chicken in a tahini yogurt marinade over brown rice with cilantro-soy kale, red cabbage, pickled carrots, cucumbers, fresh cilantro, and peanuts finished with a tahini drizzle

Chicken Chop Chop

$18.75

Char grilled pesto chicken breast, fine chopped romaine, provolone, buffalo mozzarella, Genoa salami, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, black olives, and toasted pepitas tossed in an Italian herb vinaigrette finished with fresh basil

Kale Caesar - Full

$17.50

Fine chopped romaine and kale tossed in an authentic anchovy-garlic vinaigrette with herbed croutons and parmesan

Kale Caesar - Half

$12.50

Fine chopped romaine and kale tossed in an authentic anchovy-garlic vinaigrette with herbed croutons and parmesan

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Alehouse Burger

$16.75

1/2 lb house ground painted hills beef, cheddar, lettuce, pickles, and onion on a brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond

Leavenworth Lamb Burger

$18.25

Fresh ground local lamb, mixed with garlic and herbs with melting havarti, caramelized onions, fest-bier stone mustard sauce, tomatoes, and arugula on a toasted pretzel bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increa

The Cuban

$17.50Out of stock

Slow roasted mojo pork shoulder, whiskey/maple braised pork belly, swiss, stone ground mustard and pickles, grill pressed on fresh hoagie

French Dip

$16.75Out of stock

Thin sliced top round marinated in pan jus, quick seared with melting provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll with horseradish cream and rosemary au jus for dippin'

Fried Chicken

$16.75

48 hour brined breast, fried in a buttermilk and herb batter, provolone, tomatoes and coleslaw on a brioche bun with garlic aioli. (Want it spicy? Ask to have it tossed in buffalo sauce!)

Searing Salmon

$17.75Out of stock

Blackened Alaskan salmon, fresh jalapenos, coleslaw, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$16.50

House-made yellow beet, brown rice, and garbanzo bean patty, melting havarti, pickled onions, tomato, arugula, and roasted garlic hummus on a brioche bun

Entrees

Fish + Chips

$16.50+

Line caught Alaskan cod, hand-dipped in IPA beer batter, waffle fries, coleslaw, side of tartar

Pistachio Salmon Skillet

$20.50

Pistachio encrusted, pan seared Alaskan salmon topped with a dollop of herb butter over a baby red potato and prosciutto hash in a hot skillet, served with garlic, sauteéd veggies

Salmon Belly Ravioli

$18.75Out of stock

Ricotta stuffed ravioli in light cream sauce with in-house smoked salmon belly, tossed with spinach and cherry tomatoes, finished with fresh dill

IPA Steak 'N Fries

$19.75

7 oz tender teres major steak, topped with IPA steak butter over a bed of hand cut fries. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical condition

Pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$20.00

Sauce, cheese, 3 toppings

5 Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

The Butcher Pizza

$22.00

Marinara base, 5 cheese blend, pepperoni, fennel sausage, prosciutto, black olives, & crimini mushrooms

The Rizo

$21.00

Olive oil base base, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, fennel sausage, black olives, mama Lil's peppers and quartered artichoke hearts, finished with fresh basil

Sicilian

$19.50

Olive oil base, 5 cheese blend, charred tomatoes, prosciutto and a balsamic drizzle

Pesto Chicken

$20.50

Sun-dried tomato pesto base, fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil and toasted pine-nuts

Fries

Hand Cut

$8.00

Waffle Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato

$9.50

Stadium Fries

$8.50

Hand cut fries finished with garlic & parmesan

Tofu Fries

$9.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pizza - Cheese

$9.50

Kid's Pizza - Pepperoni

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce and waffle fries.

Kid's Pasta - Marinara

$8.00

Kid's Pasta - Butter Parm

$9.00

Kid's Mac + Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Fish 'N Chips

$10.00

2 Piece Fish w/ Waffle Fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

House battered chicken tenders with waffle fries.

Kid's Salmon and Rice

$12.00

Grilled salmon with brown rice and raw veggies.

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Chicken

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Fruit

$3.00

Pork Belly

$3.00

Prawns

$6.50

Salmon 5 oz

$9.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Side of Carrots

$3.00

Side of Celery

$3.00

Side of Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Sauteed Veggies

$3.00

Dessert

Tollhouse Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Chocolate Brownie Buzz

$9.00

Whisky Bread Pudd'n

$9.00Out of stock

NW Cobbler

$9.00

Scoop of Vanilla

$1.50

Scoop of Chocolate

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Sit. Stay.

Location

705 NW 70th St, Seattle, WA 98117

Directions

