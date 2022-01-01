Drake's: The Barn

Denogginizer - Double IPA (PS copy)

$8.50

16oz / 9.75% abv A monsterous beer that showcases the heaviest hop usage of any of our Core beers. The ABV is a result of a heavy malt usage that helps hold up such an irresponsible amount of hops. The result is a dank, chewy, and piney hop blast with subtle lingering bitterness that fades into the background, beckoning for an additional sip.