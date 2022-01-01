Drake's: The Barn
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.
985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691
