Restaurant header imageView gallery

Drake's: The Barn

653 Reviews

$$

985 Riverfront Street

West Sacramento, CA 95691

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Wings (8)
Cheese Pizza

PizzaSmith

Flocktoberfest 2022 Boot + Fill (PS copy)

Flocktoberfest 2022 Boot + Fill (PS copy)

$20.00

.5L take-home Flocktoberfest Boot w/ choice of beer fill!

La Quack: Lemon-Lime - Hard Seltzer (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 6.4% abv

Flyway - Pilsner (PS copy)

Flyway - Pilsner (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 4.5% abv A classic German Pilsner, with a dry-hopping that helps bring out subtle herbal and spice aromatics from Vanguard hops. Crisp, light, effervescent, and only gently bitter. This is our version of a classic style.

Hefe - Hefeweizen (PS copy)

Hefe - Hefeweizen (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 4.5% abv Our interpretation of a German classic, with malted wheat and malted barley. It is an opaque, fluffy, and gently sweet wheat ale, with a defining yeast character of banana sweetness and clove spice that makes it distinctly German.

1500 - DH Pale Ale (PS copy)

1500 - DH Pale Ale (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 5.5% abv 1500 is our flagship Pale Ale. Dry-hopped to bring out classic pine/citrus hop aromas, but not as heavily bittered as a standard IPA. A great pairing beer for many types of foods. An effervescent and easy drinking American Pale Ale.

Kick Back - Session IPA (PS copy)

Kick Back - Session IPA (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 4.5% abv Kick Back IPA is a perfect all-occasion, all-day drinking beer. It's loaded with citrus, floral, tropicial, and stone fruit flavors. A low ABV beer that hits all the notes of bigger ABV IPAs. Kick Back is our flagship "Session" beer, which is lower in ABV than the derivative style. Formerly a Spring seasonal, this recipe is now brewed year round!

Best Coast - IPA (PS copy)

Best Coast - IPA (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 7% abv Our Best Coast IPA is a bright and dry IPA with a piney nose and smooth finish. No astringent or sticking bitterness here, this flavor fades smoothly with every sip.

Hopocalypse White Label - Hazy Double IPA (PS copy)

$8.50

16oz / 8.4% abv This hazy Double IPA has a rich mouthfeel courtesy of adjunct grain, and a lush aroma profile featuring notes of blood orange, pineapple, and passion fruit. Hops include Chinook, Citra, Centennial, Idaho #7, and Mosaic.

Hopocalypse Green Label - Double IPA (PS copy)

Hopocalypse Green Label - Double IPA (PS copy)

$8.00

16oz / 9.3% abv Overwhelm your senses with a devastating quantity of hops, evoking notes of ripe guava, lemon blossom, and caviar lime. Drown your taste buds with this very limited release, released in bottles on Hopocalypse Day each year.

Denogginizer - Double IPA (PS copy)

Denogginizer - Double IPA (PS copy)

$8.50

16oz / 9.75% abv A monsterous beer that showcases the heaviest hop usage of any of our Core beers. The ABV is a result of a heavy malt usage that helps hold up such an irresponsible amount of hops. The result is a dank, chewy, and piney hop blast with subtle lingering bitterness that fades into the background, beckoning for an additional sip.

Amber Ale (PS copy)

$6.50
Black Robusto - Porter (PS copy)

Black Robusto - Porter (PS copy)

$7.50Out of stock

16oz 6.3% ABV Our classic interpretation of a rich and dark robust porter. This ale is an unadulterated example of excellent brewing. There are no adjuncts of coffee, chocolate, or flavorings, just a good mix of malts. A winner of the World Beer Cup Gold Medal [!!!] in 2018 for the Robust Porter category. A world class example of this style.

Dry Stout - Nitro Stout (PS copy)

Dry Stout - Nitro Stout (PS copy)

$7.50

16oz / 4.8% abv Just as the Irish intended, but made right over in the East Bay. Smooth, velvety, and creamy, with hints of chocolate and roast at its edges. Nitrogen replaces Carbon Dioxide in the finishing tank, changing the tactile sensation of this beer's mouthfeel. Easy drinking, and low ABV, making this a beer a classic sessionable option.

Jim Beam Highball (PS copy)

$12.00

Choice of Jim Beam Orange and house-made Vanilla syrup, or Jim Beam Black and house-made Rosemary Pomegranate syrup. Topped with Highball bubbles. Keep the Cup! ;)

Cherry Bourbonade (PS copy)

$11.00

Jim Beam Orange bourbon, Old Granddad 100 proof bourbon, house-smoked syrup, grenadine and Lemon Juice. Garnished w/ Luxardo cherries.

Fall Gin Spritz (PS copy)

$11.00

Hibiscus-infused Gin, Pomegranate, house-made Cinnamon Grenadine, Lemon juice, with a splash of soda water.

Tequila Sangria (PS copy)

$12.00

Tequila, Pinot Noir, Peach, Lime, Orange, Mulled Strawberry Syrup. Garnished with a marigold.

Barn Lemonade (PS copy)

$10.00

Vodka, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup

Margarita (PS copy)

$10.00

House batched w/ lime, agave, tequila and triple sec

Incredible Hulk (PS copy)

$13.00

Hennessy, Hpnotiq, Energy drink

Two Rivers Cider - "Nectarine" - 16oz CAN (PS Copy)

$13.00

16oz Can 6.9%ABV

Two Rivers Cider - "Blackberry" - 16oz CAN (PS Copy)

$13.00

6.9% ABV 16oz Can

Two Rivers Cider "Pomegranate" 16oz Can (PS Copy)

$12.00

Two Rivers Cider - "Huckleberry" - 16oz CAN (PS Copy)

$13.00

16oz Can 6.9%ABV

Two Rivers Cider - "Cherry" - 16oz CAN (PS Copy)

$13.00

16oz Can 7.2%ABV Tart Cherry by Two Rivers "Deliciously tart and full of flavor"- Vince

Underwood Pinot Gris (PS copy)

Underwood Pinot Gris (PS copy)

$12.00

375ml, 12.6%

Underwood Pinot Noir (PS copy)

Underwood Pinot Noir (PS copy)

$12.00

375ml can, 13% ABV

Underwood Bubbles (PS copy)

Underwood Bubbles (PS copy)

$12.00

375ml can, 11.0% ABV

New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka

$9.00
Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$10.00
El Jimador Blanco

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$12.00

El Tesoro Blanco, Lime Wedge, Salt

Tres Generaciones Reposada

$12.00

Jameson

$11.00
Four Roses Bourbon

Four Roses Bourbon

$11.00

Old Grand Dad 100 proof

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00
New Amsterdam Gin

New Amsterdam Gin

$9.00
Cane Run White Rum

Cane Run White Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Spiced Rum

$11.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Fanta

Fanta

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Ox Energy Drink

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, Roma tomato, finished w/ balsamic reduction and pecorino (Vegetarian)

Lil' Booster

Lil' Booster

$16.00

red sauce, mozzarella, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, topped w/ fried arugula, garlic and pecorino (Vegetarian)

The Pick-up Line

$17.00

ricotta, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, topped w/ oregano and pecorino (Vegetarian)

Elote Pizza

$17.00

(VEGETARIAN) Corn Puree, Mozzarella, Charred Corn, Red Onions, topped with Cilantro, Cotija cheese, Lime Creme. *Allergen Warning: wheat, dairy*

Veggie Express

$17.00

(VEGAN) Red Sauce, Spinach, Tomatoes, Artichokes, Zucchini and Squash, Onions, Olives, topped with Olive Oil and Oregano. *Allergen Warning: wheat*

Pepperoni

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

'89

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pickled goat horn pepper, marinated red onion

Eb

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon, jalapeños

Chicken Garlic

Chicken Garlic

$18.00

garlic sauce, mozzarella, house brined grilled chicken, mushroom, garlic, topped w/ fresh basil and pecorino

Headliner

$19.00

Salsa Rojo, Mozzarella, Pulled Pork, Jalapenos, topped with pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Cotija cheese. *Allergen Warning: wheat, dairy, pork*

The Farmer

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, jalapeño, topped w/ pecorino

Dude Ya

$19.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage and bacon finished w/ oregano and pecorino

The Range

The Range

$20.00

red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, topped w/ arugula and pecorino

Personal 9" Barn Signature Pizza

$10.00

Choose any of the Barn Pizza for your personal 9" pie

Salads

Tabbouleh

$12.00

(VEGAN) Bulgar Wheat, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, tossed in Herb Vinaigrette.

Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00

(VEGETARIAN) Spring Mix, Cherry Tomatoes, pickled Red Onions, Fetta, Charred Corn. Served with choice of Ranch or Lemon Vinaigrette.

Southern Samurai

$14.00

Spring Mix, Fried Wontons, Chicken, Corn, Bell Peppers, Sesame Seeds. Served with Sesame Vinaigrette.

Shareables

Side of Flatbread

$3.00
Lemon Hummus

Lemon Hummus

$9.00

(VEGAN) Topped with picked Goat Horn Peppers, served with Flatbread.

Charred Corn Elote

$11.00

(VEGETARIAN) Lime Mayo, Cilantro, Cotija cheese, Chili Flakes (5 pieces).

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

(VEGETARIAN) Spinach, Artichokes, Mayo, Sour Cream, Herbs, served with Flatbread (served cold).

Entrées

Wings (8)

$16.00

8 fried jumbo wings tossed in classic buffalo sauce, lemon pepper seasoning, or bbq sauce. Served with celery and choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Kid's Menu

Corn Dog

$7.00

Served with Tots and a side of Ketchup and Mustard.

Chicken Tendies

$10.00

two chicken tenders and tots served w/ side of ketchup and ranch

Sweet Treats

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

big homemade chocolate chip cookie

Canadian Crowd-Pleasers

Canadian Crowd-Pleasers

$6.00

(ALLERGEN WARNING: Coconut & Almond) chewy chocolate graham cracker crust, layered w/ custard butter cream and topped w/ luscious chocolate ganache

Single S’more (PREMADE)

$6.00

graham crackers, chocolate, roasted marshmallow

Lavender Lemon Tart

Lavender Lemon Tart

$8.00

lavender-infused shortbread crust filled w/ decadent Meyer lemon curd and topped w/ whipped cream

Condiments

Side of Jalapenos

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$2.00

Side of Marinara

$2.00

Side of Garlic Sauce

$2.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side of Ketchup

$1.00

Side of Garlic Mayo

$2.00

Side of Buffalo

$1.00

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette

$1.50

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Drake’s BARN is a landmark two-acre community gathering spot, featuring food, beer, wine, cocktails and entertainment along the river in West Sacramento’s Bridge District. Relax with friends and family in the beer garden, on beach chairs with lawn games in the large open meadow, around a fire pit, or underneath the wing of this architectural landmark. There is no entry fee and outside food and drink is not allowed.

Website

Location

985 Riverfront Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691

Directions

Gallery
Drake's: The Barn image
Drake's: The Barn image
Drake's: The Barn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Honey and The Trapcat - Kitchen and Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
1023 Front St STE A Sacramernto, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Rio City Cafe - Old Sacramento Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Front St Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Solomon's
orange star4.4 • 620
730 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
200 K Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Flatstick Pub Sacramento
orange star4.5 • 183
630 K st. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Sauced BBQ and Spirits Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
1028 7th Street Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Sacramento

Raku Sushi West Sac.
orange star4.0 • 666
805 Harbor Blvd. West Sacramento, CA 95691
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Sacramento
Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston