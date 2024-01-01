The Barn House 8099 Broadway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
What makes Italian food so special isn’t the fancy ingredients or over-the-top cooking techniques, but rather, an appreciation of simplicity and the balance of delicate flavors that create a culinary bouquet that brings comfort and makes you feel warm inside. That is our mission, to bring San Diego a home away from home, where they can stop by, enjoy delicious and affordable Italian food, or simply take the ingredients home and prepare them yourself, quickly.
Location
8099 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lemon Grove
More near Lemon Grove