The Barracuda

Quickies

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Well

$5.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop-forward flavor, solid malt character, and a clean finish.

Coors - Can

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

High Life

$3.00

Dos XX

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Lone Star 16oz.

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$2.00

Fireball

$4.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

White Claw

$4.50

High Noon

$4.50

Jameson

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

White Russian

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron

Grey Goose

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Wine

$6.00

Cocktails

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

White Claw

$4.50

Shiner

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop-forward flavor, solid malt character, and a clean finish.

Coors - Can

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

High Life

$3.00

Dos XX

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Lone Star 16oz.

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$2.00

Newcastle

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.50

High Noon

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Redd's Apple

$4.50

Pitcher

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Neighborhood Bar

Location

3430 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK 73071

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

