  • Argyle
  • /
  • The Barrel - 2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150
The Barrel 2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150

No reviews yet

2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150

Bartonville, TX 76226

Order Again

Chefs Features

Ribeye Au Poivre

$45.00

The Big Hunt

$18.00Out of stock

Scallops

$39.00

Wine and Whiskey Flights

High West Distillery Flight

$10.00

Robert Mondavi Wine Flight

$10.00

Cocktail Menu

Smoked Old Fashioned

$14.00

Whiskey Stick

$15.00

Fall Forward

$15.00

Tinkle On The Blower

$15.00

Absolut Elyx, Cointreau, lime, pineapple, blueberry puree, mint

Elderflower Sour

$15.00

Empress Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, lemon, simple, egg white

Hibiscus Gin Fizz

$15.00

All Done Up (1738)

$15.00

All Done Up (Vodka)

$10.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

House-made Sangria

$10.00

House made with orange, grapefruit, brandy, sugar, dry red wine

Evening Prayers

$10.00

All Talk & No Trousers

$14.00

Prickly Pear

$14.00

Guajillo Chili

$14.00

Blackberry Lemongrass

$14.00

Fresno Pepper Margarita

$14.00

Catch Me If You Can

$14.00

Mimosa

$6.00

House Bloody Mary (TITOS)

$10.00

Over A Barrel

$14.00

Mt. Gay Black Barrel Rum, Cointreau, Passionfruit puree, lime, bitters

Resting Peach Face

$18.00

Vodka, Lemon, Peach thyme syrup

Farm to Market Manhattan

$18.00

Sazerac Rye, sweet vermouth, black walnut bitters, maraschino cherry, smoke bubble garnish

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Shared

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Seared Steak Sashimi

$17.00

The Dips

$10.00

Ribeye Meatballs

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Salmon Wontons

$12.00

Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Burrata

$14.00

Soups and Salads

House Wedge

$9.00

Ginger Sesame Salad

$9.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$10.00

Barrel Caesar

$9.00

Pumpkin Soup - CUP

$8.00

Pumpkin Soup - BOWL

$11.00

Clam Chowder - CUP

$8.00

Clam Chowder - BOWL

$11.00

Seafood

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$46.00

Chophouse

Filet - 8oz

$40.00

New York Strip - 12oz

$37.00Out of stock

Ribeye - 14oz

$49.00

Sekura Berkshire Porkchop - 12oz

$33.00

Entrees

Pork Belly over Sticky Rice with Tasty Sauce and Peach Slaw

Double Steak Burger

$19.00

Mushroom Pappardelle

$21.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$23.00

Steak Fried Rice

$21.00

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$23.00

Sides

Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Mac 'n Cheese

$8.00

Roasted Fall Veggies

$8.00

Bacon Green Beans

$8.00

Whipped Potatoes

$8.00

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.00

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$9.00

S'mores Cheesecake

$9.00

Cappuccino Pie

$9.00

Dessert Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Orange Affair

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate- 10 YR Tawny Port

$13.00

Carpe Cocoa

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Just One S'more

$12.00

Witch Please

$8.00

Mocktails

Strawberry Basil Spritzer

$6.00

Sans-gria

$6.00

Fresno Alternative

$6.00

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$6.00

4 Corners Local Buzz

$7.00

Community Mosaic

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Revolver Blood and Honey

$7.00

Manhattan Project Half Life

$8.00

Firestone Walker 805

$7.00

Founders KBS Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout

$9.00

Lone River Ranch Water Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange Cider

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Temptress Milk Stout

$10.00

Guinness

$8.00

O'douls N/A

$6.00

Wine- White

Chateau Ste Michelle- Riesling BTL

$23.00

Ferrari-Carano- Fume Blanc BTL

$26.00

Babich- Black Label Sav Blanc BTL

$28.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford- Sauv Blanc BTL

$32.00

Willamette Valley White Pinot Noir BTL

$60.00

Sonoma Cutrer- Chard BTL

$40.00

Hartford Court- Chard BTL

$63.00

Cakebread- Chard BTL

$95.00

Chateau Montelena- Chard BTL

$117.00

Chateau DuMol- Chard BTL

$105.00

Santa Margarita- Pinot Grigio BTL

$47.00

Black Stallion- Chard BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Pine Ridge- Chenin Blanc/Viognier BTL

$33.00

Paco & Lola Albarino BTL

$42.00

Charles Krug Chardonnay BTL

$38.00

Domaine Du Roc Des Boutieres BTL

$140.00

Wine- Sparkling/ Rose

Chloe Prosecco BTL

$23.00

Paula Kornell Sparkling Brut BTL

$40.00

May Georges Cremant de Loire Brut BTL

$42.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs BTL

$80.00

Schramsberg Brut Rose BTL

$100.00

Bollinger Special Cuvee BTL

$130.00

Rose Gold Rose BTL

$37.00

Domaine Bousquet Sparkling Brut Rose BTL

$22.00

Telmont Brut BTL

$112.00

Telmont Rose BTL

$123.00

Wine- Pinot Noir

Meomi BTL

$35.00

Ken Wright Cellars BTL

$58.00

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir BTL

$66.00

Gary Farrell BTL

$97.00

Paul Hobbs BTL

$115.00

Kosta Browne BTL

$205.00

Williams Selyem

$147.00

Patz and Hall BTL

$69.00Out of stock

Robert Mondavi Pinot BTL

$54.00

Wine- Red Blends

Decoy Red Blend BTL

$32.00

Booker- Harvey and Harriet BTL

$87.00

Trefethen- Dragon's Tooth

$72.00Out of stock

Venge- Scout's Honorn BTL

$89.00

Prisoner BTL

$80.00

Justin- Isosceles BTL

$100.00

Peter Michael- L'Esprit de Pavots BTL

$211.00

Realm- The Bard BTL

$223.00

Quintessa BTL

$276.00

Checkerboard- Aurora BTL

$410.00

Hourglass - HG 3 BTL

$72.00

Chalk Hill Sonoma Coast BTL

$48.00

Papillon BTL

$130.00Out of stock

Wine- Cabernet Sauvignon

Juggernaut BTL

$35.00

Robert Mondavi BTL

$63.00

Booker- My Favorite Neighbor BTL

$78.00

Judge Palmer BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Turnbull BTL

$142.00

Groth BTL

$168.00

Stag's Leap- Artemis BTL

$175.00

Ghost Block BTL

$158.00

Silver Oak Alexander BTL

$157.00

Cakebread BTL

$162.00

Double Diamond BTL

$156.00

O'Shaughnessy BTL

$150.00

Odette BTL

$215.00Out of stock

Silver Oak Napa Valley BTL

$189.00

Beaulieu Vineyard- Georges de Latour BTL

$183.00

Jarvis BTL

$228.00

Dana Estate- Onda BTL

$308.00

Lerner Project BTL

$270.00

TOR- Melanson Vineyard BLT

$308.00

Coppola Archimedes BTL

$129.00

Decoy Cab BTL

$49.00

Schrader RBS BTL

$567.00

Schrader CCS BTL

$567.00

Austin Hope BTL

$63.00

Wine- Other Red Varietals

Charles Krug

$53.00

Saldo BTL

$87.00

Caymus Grand-Durif

$63.00Out of stock

Plumpjack

$120.00

Booker Fracture

$200.00

Wines - French

Chateau Maris Minervois- La Liviniere La Touge

$39.00Out of stock

Chateau Clarke

$103.00

Clos de Papes

$205.00

Albert Bichot Clos De La Perriere

$161.00

Wine- International

Altocedro

$26.00

Santa Margerita

$47.00

Benanti Etna Rosso

$53.00

El Nido - Clio

$114.00

Stellenbosch De Toren Fusion V

$122.00

Molly Dooker- Carnival of Love

$140.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$6.25

Aqua Panna

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Happy Hour Food

Happy Hour Oysters

$2.00Out of stock

Happy Hour Burger

$10.00

Brunch

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Parfait

$12.00

Gravlax

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sando

$15.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$7.00

Sausage

$5.00

Filet and Eggs

$40.00

Strip and Eggs

$37.00

Rib Eye and Eggs

$49.00

Tom and Eggs

$79.00

French Toast

$15.00

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Tex Mex Scramble

$14.00

Farm House Breakfast

$16.00

Charcuterie Scramble

$18.00

Crab Benny

$38.00

Barrel Benny

$26.00

Double Steak Burger

$19.00

Oysters

$49.00

Crab Roll

$26.00

Brunch Sides

Crispy Potatoes

$6.00

Kennebec Fries

$5.00

House Made Sausage

$5.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$5.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$7.00

Side Eggs (2)

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Brunch Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Apple Cider Sangria

$10.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

House Made Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa- Glass

$6.00

Mimosa Flight Wycliff

$22.00

Mimosa Flight Chloe

$28.00

Mimosa Flight Paula Kornell

$44.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 12:01 am
Location

2648 Farm to Market Road 407 East #150, Bartonville, TX 76226

