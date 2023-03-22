The Barrel Club
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eclectic American Fare cuisine made with no shortcuts. Prepared, seasoned, and plated to our chefs specifications. Whiskey based liquor program with a signature cocktail program available in flight form.
4910 West 111th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
