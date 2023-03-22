Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Barrel Club

4910 West 111th Street

Oak Lawn, IL 60453

Starters

Baked Meatballs

$13.00

beef & pork belly meatballs, focaccia, burrata cheese, tomato ragu

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.00

1/2 dozen (6) Delaware oysters, creamed spinach, pernod, parmesan crust

Pierogies

$11.00

yukon potato, chihuahua cheese, chive crème fraiche

Barrel Nuggets

$10.00

1/2 lb of crispy chicken thighs, hot & mild sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

crispy breaded mushrooms stuffed with herbed cream cheese, cotija cheese, horseradish crème fraiche

Crab Cakes

$18.00

lump crab meat, citrus salad, remoulade sauce

Soups

Soup Du Jour (cup)

$4.00

Seasonal Ingredients

Soup Du Jour (bowl)

$7.00
French Onion Soup (cup)

$5.00

swiss & parmesan cheese, herb focaccia

French Onion Soup (bowl)

$7.00

Salads

Greek Salad (half)

$8.00
Greek Salad (full)

Greek Salad (full)

$14.00

iceberg lettuce, red onion, olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppercini, green peppers, feta cheese

BLT Salad (half)

$8.00
BLT Salad (full)

BLT Salad (full)

$14.00

iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing

Winter Greens Salad (half)

$8.00
Winter Greens Salad (full)

Winter Greens Salad (full)

$14.00

Mixed Greens, honeycrisp apples, candied pecans, crispy quinoa, manchego cheese, dried cherries, cider vinaigrette

Steaks & Chops

8oz Filet

$43.00

tender, center-cut filet

16oz Pork Chop

$27.00

bone-in, corn bread, apple bbq glaze

Lamb Chops

$42.00

4 bone-in lamb chops, citrus rub, garlic au jus

12oz Skirt Steak

$33.00

herb butter

22oz Chicago Cut

$60.00

bone-in prime ribeye

16oz Delmonico

$52.00

boneless center-cut ribeye

House Specialties

Twin Lobster Tails

$52.00

two (2) 6oz cold water lobster tails, drawn butter, lemon, soup or salad, choice of side

Roasted Amish Chicken

$35.00

24 hour brined chicken, carrots, crispy potatoes, chicken au jus

Barrel Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb house burger blend, american cheese, bacon aioli, sesame seed bun, served with house fries

Baked Orecchiette

$22.00

vodka sauce, fontina, mozzarella, fresh burrata cheese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

pulled beef short rib, peas & carrots, parmesan reggiano, red sauce

Garganelli Pasta & Shrimp

$24.00

baby kale, garlic cream sauce, focaccia gremolata

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

whipped potatoes, carrots, beef gravy

Cajun Salmon

$28.00

atlantic salmon, broccolini, parmesan polenta, herbed butter

Fish of the Day

$28.00Out of stock

ask about today's preparation

Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

herb butter

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$9.00

yukon potatoes, brown gravy

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

bacon, cheese, sour cream

Calabrian Potatoes

$9.00

fried garlic potatoes, calabrian aioli

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$9.00

orecchiette pasta, bacon cheese sauce

Elote

$9.00

corn, cotija cheese, lime crème, tajin

Brocollini

$9.00

lemon vinaigrette

Butter Carrots

$9.00

apple balsamic

House Fries

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Eclectic American Fare cuisine made with no shortcuts. Prepared, seasoned, and plated to our chefs specifications. Whiskey based liquor program with a signature cocktail program available in flight form.

4910 West 111th Street, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

