Brewpubs & Breweries

The Barrel Room

review star

No reviews yet

6550 Comanche Trail #201

Austin, TX 78732

Food Menu

Bretzel

$8.00

Parm Truffle Fries

$12.00

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

Chips and Salsa add Queso

$15.00

Chips and Salsa add guacamole

$17.00

Chips and Salsa add Guac and Queso

$22.00

Mediterranean Plate

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Pile O' Nachos

$12.00

Brunch

Dirty Fries

$9.00

Flapjack Stack

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

MeeMaw’s Breakfast Plate

$13.00

Shrimp PoBoy

$14.00

Pork Po Boy

$16.00

BBLT

$13.00

Hash Kale Egg

$12.00

Smothered Corn Cake

$16.00

Single Pancake

$2.00

Single Waffle

$2.00

Side of Hash

$2.00

1 Egg

$2.50

2 Eggs

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Link of Sausage

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Maple Bacon Doughnuts

$8.00

French Toast Bread Pudding

$8.00

Specials

Titos

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Fords

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Hoppy Blond

$7.00

Escape Pina Colada

$8.00

Cream Ale

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

High Noon

$6.00

Coral

$6.00

ANY BOTTLED DRINK

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Paloma

$11.00

Limoncello Spritz

$11.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Come and get High in the Hill Country

6550 Comanche Trail #201, Austin, TX 78732

