Testarossa Wine Bundle, Chardonnay & Pinot Noir

$65.00

CHARDONNAY-2018 Santa Lucia Highlands "Pale yellow hue. Enchanting scents of fig, kiwi, apple, honey, peach and apricot. With some time, notes of melon, lemon and orange-zest freshen the nose. All of these elements segue into the palate and are met with notes of custard and crème brulee. As this Chardonnay rests in the mouth, the dense, lush, and pleasing character shines brightly." PINOT NOIR 2018 Santa Lucia Highlands "Deep red color. Complex aromas of cherry, ripe cranberry, pomegranate, lemon-zest, papaya, and strawberry leap out of the glass. Secondary notes of jasmine, sage, and lemon thyme dress this Pinot Noir blend nicely. The flavor profile remains true to the aromas and exhibits juicy tannins and balanced acidity. The finish continues its pleasure streak with a complex and long adventure."