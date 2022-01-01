Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Basin

697 Reviews

$$$

14572 Big Basin Way

Saratoga, CA 95070

Order Again

Popular Items

Grandma's Butter Lettuce Salad
Tacos - Short Rib (two per order)
Tempura Fried Green Beans

Specials

Braised Lamb Shank Personal Pack

$65.00

SHAVED BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD roasted almonds, citrus vinaigrette LAMB SHANK served with CREAMY RISOTTO Dessert - STRAWBERRY PANNA COTTA

Testarossa Wine Bundle, Chardonnay & Pinot Noir

$65.00

CHARDONNAY-2018 Santa Lucia Highlands "Pale yellow hue. Enchanting scents of fig, kiwi, apple, honey, peach and apricot. With some time, notes of melon, lemon and orange-zest freshen the nose. All of these elements segue into the palate and are met with notes of custard and crème brulee. As this Chardonnay rests in the mouth, the dense, lush, and pleasing character shines brightly." PINOT NOIR 2018 Santa Lucia Highlands "Deep red color. Complex aromas of cherry, ripe cranberry, pomegranate, lemon-zest, papaya, and strawberry leap out of the glass. Secondary notes of jasmine, sage, and lemon thyme dress this Pinot Noir blend nicely. The flavor profile remains true to the aromas and exhibits juicy tannins and balanced acidity. The finish continues its pleasure streak with a complex and long adventure."

Prime New York Steak and Frites For Two

$100.00

Two 16 Oz Steaks served with Truffle fries and Garlic Compound Butter

Family Packs & Wine Bundles

Lasagna Family Pack And Caesar Salad

$85.00Out of stock

lasagna for 3-4 - short rib, roasted mushroom, handmade pasta |side| caesar salad

Wild Mushroom Fettuccini Family Pack And Caesar Salad

$85.00

maitake, cremini & shiitake mushrooms with truffle oil & a creamy thyme sauce |side| caesar salad

24 Short Rib Taco Family Pack

$65.00

24 braised short rib tacos - crispy cheese tortilla, cotija, pickled onion aji verde

24 Shrimp Taco Family Pack

$59.00

24 shrimp tacos-Cubed avocado, lightly pickled cabbage, red onion

Testarossa Wine Bundle, Chardonnay & Pinot Noir

$65.00

CHARDONNAY-2018 Santa Lucia Highlands "Pale yellow hue. Enchanting scents of fig, kiwi, apple, honey, peach and apricot. With some time, notes of melon, lemon and orange-zest freshen the nose. All of these elements segue into the palate and are met with notes of custard and crème brulee. As this Chardonnay rests in the mouth, the dense, lush, and pleasing character shines brightly." PINOT NOIR 2018 Santa Lucia Highlands "Deep red color. Complex aromas of cherry, ripe cranberry, pomegranate, lemon-zest, papaya, and strawberry leap out of the glass. Secondary notes of jasmine, sage, and lemon thyme dress this Pinot Noir blend nicely. The flavor profile remains true to the aromas and exhibits juicy tannins and balanced acidity. The finish continues its pleasure streak with a complex and long adventure."

Starters

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$24.00

sashimi grade ahi, truffled ponzu sauce, crispy potatoes, herb salad

Crab Cakes (3 per order)

$24.00

served with lemon curry aioli

Dozen Oysters

$32.00Out of stock
Guacamole

$16.00

Served with homemade chips & salsa.

Oysters HALF Dozen

$18.00Out of stock
Tacos - Short Rib (two per order)

$15.00

cotija cheese, pickled onion, radish, cilantro, aji verde salsa

Tacos - Shrimp (two per order)

$15.00

curry dusted shrimp, guacamole, crispy leeks

Tacos- MUSHROOM (Two per order)

$12.00

spicy mushroom quesadillas V GF wild mushrooms, roasted tomato salsa, jalapeño, cilantro

Tempura Fried Green Beans

$14.00

haricot vert green beans, sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, sambal aioli

Truffle Fries

$11.00

garlic, black perigord truffle salt, parmesan cheese

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

lemon vinaigrette, bacon, pistachios, parmesan

Charred Brocollini

$16.00Out of stock

Served With spicy salsa Macha

Cinco De Mayo Veggie Taco

$2.00

Cinco De Mayo Short Rib

$4.00

Halibut Tacos

$14.00

Salad | Soup | Sandwich

Prosciutto & Rocket

arugula, warmed asparagus, toasted pistachio, parmesan, citrus vinaigrette

Brussel Sprout and Kale Salad

$13.00

Baby brussels sprouts, julienne kale, roasted almonds, pecorino, citrus vinaigrette

Grandma's Butter Lettuce Salad

$13.00

Avocado, red onion, celery, carrots, radish, Grandma's secret vinaigrette

San Miguel Caesar Salad

$13.00

avocado, cotija cheese, radish, corn tortilla strips, cilantro caesar dressing

Citrus & Burrata Salad

$19.00

heirloom tomato, basil pesto, pickled red onion, herbs, sourdough croutons

Cheeseburger & Truffle Fries

$22.00

cheddar, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms

Butternut Squash Soup

$13.00

pumpkin and sunflower seeds, granny smith apples

Entrees

one pound prime angus beef, pan seared scallops, lemon garlic butter, potato puree, roasted root vegetables with romesco sauce
Berkshire Pork Chop

$37.00

Brown sugar glaze, smashed fingerling potatoes, fried brussels sprouts, braised cabbage & bacon

Braised Lamb Shank

$42.00

red wine braised lamb shank, crispy brussels sprouts, creamy risotto

Duck Confit

$35.00Out of stock

Creamy parmesan polenta, pan sauce, zucchini, dried cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives

Four Mushroom Risotto

$29.00

Truffle seasoning. Note, image is with our short rib addition.

Herb Chicken

$27.00

peruvian roasted half chicken, aji verde, papa plastada

Pesto Pappardelle with Gulf Prawns

$32.00

hand rolled pasta, creamy basil pesto, crunchy prosciutto, gulf prawns

New York 8 Oz

$36.00

8 oz prime new york steak, truffle fries, demi-glace sauce

Seafood Risoto

$42.00

Saffron infused Risotto served with Butter Basted Scallops, Shrimp, Leeks, Cherry tomatoes and Love

New York (16 OZ)

$55.00

16 oz prime new york steak, truffle fries, demi-glace sauce

Steelhead Trout

$39.00Out of stock

Tuscan style, with creamy spinach and artichoke sauce, cherry tomatos

8 Oz Ribeye

$42.00

16 Oz Ribeye

$61.00

Paperdelle Bolognese

$32.00

Halibut

$45.00

Herb Crusted Lamb Chop

$39.00Out of stock

Kids

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Kids' Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids' Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.00

Chicken tenders and fries. Option to add additional fries and add ons.

Kids' Plain Cheeseburger & Fries

$12.00

Plain cheeseburger with cheddar cheese and french fries. Option to add additional fries and add ons.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sourdough bread and cheddar cheese.

Dessert

Pecan Bread Pudding

$13.00

caramel sauce, vanilla gelato

Chocolate Boudin for two

$10.00

candies walnuts

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$9.00

Scoop Gelato

$6.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cinnamon Pound

$10.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$12.00

100% agave tequila, fresh lime juice, agave syrup

Basin Old Fashioned

$14.00

elijah craig, house cinnamon syrup, trinity bitters

'42' Margarita

$22.00

don julio 1942, grand marnier, agave, lime

Basin Basics Boxes

salmon, sea bass, halibut, scallops, bay scallop |aprox. 7 - 8 lbs.|
Vegetable Box (click for size options)

$40.00+

approximately 17 - 20 items. large has more quantity.

Mixed Fruit and Vegetable Box (click for sizes)

$40.00+

approximately 17 - 20 vegetable items. approximately 9 - 12 fruit items. large has more quantity.

The Basin Restaurant T-Shirts

$25.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
For two decades, The Basin has been the neighborhood restaurant where friends and family can come together to celebrate the best things in life: good food, good health and good wine!

Website

Location

14572 Big Basin Way, Saratoga, CA 95070

Directions

