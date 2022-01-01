Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Battery 2821 Central Ave STE 101

2821 Central Ave STE 101

Birmingham, AL 35209

Specialty Cocktails

B.O.C. Martini

$12.00

Battery Mojito

$12.00

Dirty Girl Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Smoked Bacon Maple Old Fasioned

$12.00

Speedball

$12.00

Texas Ranch Water

$12.00

The Mule

$12.00

Blood Orange Marg

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boulavardier

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$10.00

Gibson

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Frozen

Cosmo

$10.00

John Daly

$10.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$10.00

Whites

Decoy Chard

$12.00

Barone Fini PG

$10.00

Stoneleigh SB

$12.00

Hess Select SB

$14.00

Louis Latour Bourgogne Blanc White Burgundy

$16.00

Black Stallion Chard

$14.00

Sau

$10.00

Decoy Chard

$32.00

Barone Fini PG

$32.00

Stoneleigh SB

$38.00

Hess Select SB

$45.00

Louis Latour Bourgogne Blanc White Burgundy

$52.00

Black Stallion

$45.00

Reds

Meiomi PN

$12.00

Aruma Malbec

$13.00

Four Graces PN

$16.00

Educated Guess Red Blend

$14.00

B-Side Cab

$12.00

Katherine Cab

$16.00

Benton Lane PN

$14.00

Meiomi PN

$38.00

Aruma Malbec

$42.00

Four Graces PN

$52.00

Educated Guess Red Blend

$45.00

B-Side Cab

$38.00

Katherine Cab

$52.00

Benton Lane

$45.00

Bubbles/ Rose

Prosecco

$10.00

Domaine De Fontsainte Rose

$13.00

Duc De Valmer

$8.00

Gratien & Meyer Rose

$12.00

Maschio

$32.00

Rotari Bubbly Rose

$38.00

Domaine De Fontsainte Rose

$42.00

Gratien & Meyer

$38.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Bookers

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00Out of stock

Four Roses

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

Out of stock

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Tin Cup

$9.00

Tullemore Dew

$9.00

Woodford

$10.00Out of stock

House whiskey

$8.00

Colonal Taylor

$17.00Out of stock

Pinhook

$17.00

Chattanooga 91

$10.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Rebel 100

$10.00

Old Soul

$14.00

Whistlepig

$10.00

Chattanooga 111

$12.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Scotch

Balvenie Double Wood

$16.00

Dewards

$9.00

Glenfiddich

$13.00

Glenlevit

$15.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Oban

$16.00

House Scotch

$8.00

Johnnie Black

$10.00

Tequila

Camarena Silver

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Silver

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$7.00Out of stock

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

Herradura Silver

Out of stock

Jose Gold

Out of stock

Jose Traditional

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

Out of stock

House Tequila

$8.00

Vodka

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Wheatley

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Elit 18

$14.00

Dread River

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

House Gin

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

Baileys

$9.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Disoronno

$10.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelica

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy

Jager

$7.00

Kahula

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Skrewball

$8.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Campesino

$8.00

Campesino anejo

$12.00

Captain Morgan

Out of stock

Gosling

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

House Rum

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1\2 & 1\2 Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

TopoChico Mineral N/A

$6.00

Virign Mary

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Reserve List

Cakebread Chardonnay

$95.00

Justin Girardin Meursault

$135.00

Rombauer

$85.00

Santa Margherita

$65.00

Stephane Marchand

$75.00

Duckhorn Savignon Blanc

$70.00

Cakebread Savignon Blanc

$75.00

Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"

$70.00

En Route Far Niente

$85.00

Cakebread Pinot Noir

$98.00

8 Years in the Desert

$98.00

Prisoner

$98.00

Austin Hope

$70.00

Cakebread Cabernet

$140.00

Caymus

$150.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$130.00

Veuve Clicquot

$140.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Sunday Funday

Sunday Funday Jagerbomb

$6.00

Sunday Funday Jager

$5.00

Sunday Funday Skrewball

$5.00

Sunday Funday Fireball

$5.00

Happy Hour

HH Guiness

$5.00

HH Battery Lager

$5.00

HH Low Pitch

$5.00

HH Peachmaker

$5.00

HH Common Bond

$5.00

HH Blue Moon

$5.00

HH Bud Lite (D)

$3.00

HH Cahaba Seasonal

$5.00

HH Voodoo Ranger

$5.00

HH GP IPA

$5.00

HH Mich Ultra

$4.00

HH Machio Prosecco

$8.00

HH Gratien & Meyer Rose

$10.00

HH Domaine de Fontsainte Rose

$11.00

HH Barone Fini PG

$8.00

HH Stoneleigh SB

$10.00

HH Hess Select SB

$12.00

HH Decoy Chard

$10.00

HH Black Stallion Chard

$12.00

HH Louis Latour

$14.00

HH Meiomi PN

$10.00

HH Benton Lane PN

$12.00

HH Four Graces PN

$14.00

HH Educated Guess Blend

$12.00

HH Aruma Malbec

$11.00

HH B-Side Cab

$10.00

HH Katherine Cab

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are an upscale casual chef driven restaurant.

2821 Central Ave STE 101, Birmingham, AL 35209

