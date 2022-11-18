Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bayou - Kerrville

review star

No reviews yet

208 cully dr suit 218

Kerrville, TX 78028

Order Again

Popular Items

Boudin Balls
Shrimp Po Boy
Bowl Chicken And Sausage Gumbo

Appetizer

Calamari Strips

$12.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Boudin Balls

$8.00+

Onion Rings

$6.00

Oysters on the half shell 6

$12.00

Oysters half shell 12

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Jalapeno Popper

$10.95

Ceviche

$9.95Out of stock

Gator Bites

$17.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$8.00

House salad Grilled Chicken

$15.00

House Salad Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

House salad Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Caesar with Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Caesar w/ Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Caesar w/ Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Caesar w/ Fried Chicken

$16.00

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$5.00

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$11.00

Cup Chicken And Sausage Gumbo

$4.00

Bowl Chicken And Sausage Gumbo

$10.00

Soup of Day (Cup)

$5.00

Soup of Day (Bowl)

$10.95

wedge salad

$9.00

Crab salad

$12.95

Po Boys and Sandwiches

Bayou Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Oyster Po Boy

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab Po Boy

$14.00

Catfish Po Boy

$10.00

Chicken Tender Po Boy

$7.00

Gator Po Boy

$15.95

Boils

1 Pound Shrimp Boil

$15.00

1 Pound Snow Crab Boil

$40.00

1 Pound King Crab Boil

$90.00

1 Pound Lobster Boil

$90.00

1 Pound Crawfish Boil

$10.00

1 Pound Dungeness Crab Boil

$30.00

1 Pound Mussels Boil

$13.00

Half Pound Shrimp Boil

$8.00

Half Pound Snow Crab Boil

$22.00

Half Pound King Crab Boil

$45.00

Half Pound Lobster Boil

$45.00

Half Pound Crawfish Boil

$5.00

Half Pound Dungeness Crab Boil

$15.00

Half Pound Mussel Boil

$7.00

Sides

Corn Cobb

$1.00

Potato 3pc

$1.00

Sausage

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Hushpuppies-4

$2.00

Red Beans/Rice

$6.00

Boiled Egg

$1.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Veggie of Day

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

No Choice

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Catfish Basket

$14.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Soft Shell Crab Basket

$18.00

Oyster Basket

$16.00

Gator basket

$20.00

Dinner

Etouffee

$18.00+

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00

Pasta Alf add Chicken

$20.00

Pasta Alf add Shrimp

$23.00

Pasta Ponchartrain

$17.00

Seafood Platter

$28.00

Grilled FOD

$21.00+

Ribeye

$39.00

Blue Plate Special

$15.95

3 Stuffed Japs, Fries, Cole slaw, and drink

Blackened Catfish Etouffee

$15.95

Fried Catfish Etouffee

$15.95

Kids

Kid Chicken Tender

$7.00

Kid Corn Dog

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid Shrimp

$7.00

Kid Fish

$7.00

Kid Alfredo

$7.00+

Kid Half Off Any

$3.50

Dessert

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Banana Pudding (Copy)

$8.00

Specials

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Fish Etouffee

$15.95

Oysters Bayou

Beer

Coors Light

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budwiser

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

O'douls

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Abita

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Special

$4.00

Draft Beer

P&P Porter

$8.00

P&P IPA

$8.00

P&P Seasonal

$8.00

Michelob Ultra (Draft)

$5.00

Bud Light (Draft)

$5.00

Modelo (Draft)

$5.00

P&P Kertober

$8.00

Wine

Kj Chardonnay Glass

$6.00

KJ Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

Prophecy Glass

$6.00

Prophecy Bottle

$25.00

Rickshaw Glass

$6.00

Rickshaw Bottle

$25.00

Sunset Blush

$6.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir Glass

$4.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road Cab Glass

$4.00

Canyon Road Cab Bottle

$22.00

La Crema Glass

$4.00

La Crema Bottle

$22.00

KJ Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

KJ Sauvignon Bottle

$25.00

Sm Sangria

$9.00

Lg Sangria

$15.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Red Flash

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Tea

Unsweet

$2.00

Peach

$3.00

Blackberry

$3.00

Rasberry

$3.00

Sweet

$2.00

Water

Water

Coffee

Regular

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

208 cully dr suit 218, Kerrville, TX 78028

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

