THE BAYOU RESTAURANT

review star

No reviews yet

580 Gramatan Ave

Mount Vernon, NY 10552

Popular Items

Signature Voodoo Wings
Mac and Cheese
Skirt Steak PO BOY

APPETIZERS

Alligator Sausage

$15.00

Slices of Alligator Sausage with Melted Fresh Mozzarella on top contains pork

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

fried cauliflower w buff sauce, comes with creamy garlic

Cajun Fried Calamari

$15.00Out of stock

comes with spicy maranara

Cajun Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.00

comes with remoulade

Wantons

$10.00

stuffed w sausage, comes with soy sauce

Creole Gumbo

$9.00

stew with pork, chicken and shrimp, topped with rice

Deep Fried Pickles

$8.00

comes with remoulade

Falafel Balls

$9.00

comes with remoulade

Frog Legs Meuniere

$15.00

Hushpuppies

$8.00

comes with remoulade

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Mudbugs

$15.00

Natchitoches Crawfish Pies

$14.00

Oysters on the 1/2 shell

$12.00

6 oysters served raw on ice

Soup o' day

$8.00

ask kitchen

Stuffed Jalapenos

$13.00

mozzarella or sausage or 1/2 and 1/2

Swamp and Turf

$18.00

BBQ Gator and BBQ Ribs

Chef Rico Nachos

$16.00

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$14.00

WINGS

Signature Voodoo Wings

Bayou Buffalo Wings

Pineapple Wings

BBQ Wings

Southern Fried Chicken Wings

allow time for cooking.25min

Naked Wings

SALADS

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Finely chopped crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, black beans, corn, kernels, red & green peppers, avocado, and cilantro. With our Bayou Basil Dressing

Bayou Chef Salad

$23.00

Skirt Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Red Bell Peppers, and Carrots Over Mixed Greens. With Bayou Basil Dressing

Buffalo Popcorn Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad

$16.00

Skirt Steak Salad

$23.00

Zydeco Salad

$20.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$16.00

SIDES

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

House Salad

$5.00

Red Beans and Rice

$6.00

Side Garlic Bread

$4.50

Side O Bread

$3.00

Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Steamed Greens

$6.00

CHIPS

$5.00

Sweet Fries

$8.00

Slab Of Cornbread

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$9.50

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Yellow Rice

$6.00

PO BOYS

Traditional sandwich from Louisiana, Served on French Bread Comes with Sweet Potato Chips and Remoulade

Blackened Chicken PO BOY

$16.00

Shrimp PO BOY

$17.00

Catfish PO BOY

$17.00

Bayou Burger

$13.00

Falafel PO BOY

$15.00

Grilled Veggie PO BOY

$15.00

Skirt Steak PO BOY

$20.00

Porkwich PO BOY

$15.00

Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Summer Heatwave

$13.00

Muffuletta

$16.00

ENTREE

FRIED CHICKEN

$23.00

Please allow half hour cooking time, Half a whole chicken.

GRILLED CATFISH

$28.00

PORK TCHOUPITOULAS

$28.00

BBQ RIBS

$29.00

MEATLOAF

$22.00

RIBEYE STEAK

$34.00

DEEP SOUTH CHICKEN

$25.00

GATOR SAUSAGE CASSEROLE

$24.00

JAMBALAYA

$20.00

BEANS RICE AND SAUSAGE

$24.00

SHRIMP ETOUFEE

$27.00

GARDENER'S PIE

$17.00

FAJITAS

$23.00

PASTA O' DAY

$28.00Out of stock

CHOP O' DAY

$28.00Out of stock

CATCH O' DAY

$28.00Out of stock

Chef Special

$30.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

SAUCE/DRESSING

Large Creamy Garlic Bottle

$8.00

Large Basil Dressing Bottle

$8.00

Add Creamy Garlic

$0.50

Add Bayou Basil

$0.50

Add Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Add Honey Mustard

$0.50

Add BBQ sauce

$0.50

Add Mayo

$0.50

Extra Basil

$0.50

Add Remoulade

$0.50

Add Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Pineapple Sauce

$2.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Graavvyy

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Beer

Modelo

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Purple Haze

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Capt Lawrence

$8.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Coney Island

$8.00

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Draft Special

$8.00

Mast Landing

$9.00

Mermaid Pilsner

$8.00

Montauk Juicy IPA

$8.00

Punking Southern Tier

$8.00

Amstel

$7.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Delerium

$12.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 00%

$7.00

Heineken Lite

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$7.00

Turbo Dog

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$7.00

Xingu

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Purple Haze

$7.00

Warlock

$9.00

Montauk

$7.00

KC-BC

$8.00

Sip of Sunshine

$8.00

Guinness Stout

$8.00

Juice Bomb

$7.00

White Claw small

$5.00

White Claw large

$7.00

White Claw Surge

$7.00

Drinks

Long Island

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$12.50

Don and Fays Pimms Lemonade

$12.50

Lavender Blue Lemonade

$12.50

Blue Mojito

$12.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Lemon

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00Out of stock

Well Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Hendricks Lunar

$7.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Gold

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Calico Jack

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Milagro

$8.00

Espolon

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Herradura

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Gran Coramino

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Fire Ball

$7.00

Well Brandy

$5.00

B n B

$8.00

Tullamore Dew Neat

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Hennesey

$10.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Slane

$7.00

B And B

$8.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

NA Drinks

COKE/PEPSI

$3.50

DIET COKE/PEPSI

$3.50

SPRITE/7-UP

$3.50

CLUB SODA

$3.50

GINGERALE

$3.50

DR.PEPPER

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.50

LEMONADE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Virgin Colada

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$7.00

Tonic

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50

Special Drinks

Skylars Kickin Lemonade

$11.00

Summer

$12.50

Zoe's Pomegranate Margarita

$11.00

Key Lime Margarita

$11.00

Belle Blue Margarita

$11.00

The Bomb

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Lime in da Coconut

$11.00

Banana Foster

$15.00

Swamp Thangg

$11.00

Hurricane

$11.00

TOGO Bomb

$12.00

TOGO Hurricane

$9.00

Coffee With Kick

$11.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Merlot

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

White Zinfandel

$9.00

Fall Drink Specials

Bonfire Mule

$15.00

Gramatan Apple

$15.00

Caramel Appletini

$15.00

Porch Paloma

$15.00

Voodoo

Voodoo Ranger

$6.00

Voodoo Wings

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

The only place to get darn good eats!! Cajun/Creole/American style

Location

580 Gramatan Ave, Mount Vernon, NY 10552

Directions

