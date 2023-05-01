Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bayou 165 Wekiva Springs Rd. Suite 119

review star

No reviews yet

165 Wekiva Springs Rd. Suite 119

Longdwood, FL 32779

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Food

GUMBO CUP

$8.00

CUP OF CHEF K'S GRANDMA MARION CHICKEN, SHRIMP, AND SAUSAGE GUMBO WITH SEAFOOD GOODIES AND HINT OF FILE

GUMBO BOWL

$15.00

CAJUN RICE

$19.00

RED BEANS & RICE

$15.00

JAMBALAYA

$18.00

CHICKEN & WAFFELS

$15.00

CHICKEN YOUR WAY JUST DRIPPING WITH FLAVOR, SERVED WITH SWEET BELGIAN WAFFLES A BAYOU FAVORITE

CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$20.00

SHRIMP POBOY

$12.00

A NEW ORLEANS FAVORITE FULLY DRESSED FEATURING FRESH SHRIMP AND SERVED WITH BAYOU REMOULADE AND CHIPS

CRAWFISH POBOY

$12.00

A New Orleans favorite Fully Dressed featuring fresh Crawfish and served with Bayou Remoulade and Chips

CATFISH POBOY

$12.00

A NEW ORLEANS FAVORITE FULLY DRESSED FEATURING FRESH CATFISH AND SERVED WITH BAYOU REMOULADE AND CHIPS

SHRIMP & GRITS

$15.00

FRIES

$2.50

BIG EASY CHICKEN

$15.00

BLACKEND CHICKEN, WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, MUSHROOMS, AND SPINACH CREAM SAUCE WITH FRSH HERBS SERVED OVER CAVATAPPI PASTA

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

165 Wekiva Springs Rd. Suite 119, Longdwood, FL 32779

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rethink Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
1150 Douglas Ave. Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Fat Lamb - 851 S. Sr 434 suit1120
orange starNo Reviews
851 S. Sr 434 suit1120 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Antica Pizzeria & Market
orange starNo Reviews
249 FL-436 #1105 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
SomethingFishy Seafood Restaurant Altamonte Springs
orange star4.4 • 46
249 West State Road 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Altamonte
orange starNo Reviews
468 W. HIGHWAY 436 ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
Chicago Dog & Co
orange starNo Reviews
1113 W State Rd 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Longdwood

The Melting Pot - Longwood FL
orange star4.6 • 1,443
1200 Commerce Park Dr. Longwood, FL 32779
View restaurantnext
F&D WOODFIRED ITALIAN KITCHEN
orange star4.5 • 473
1000 W SR 434 Longwood, FL 32750
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Longdwood
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Apopka
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Orlando
review star
Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston