Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bayside Skillet

1,954 Reviews

$$

7701 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Orange Juice
Side of Potatoes
Side of Bacon

Freshly Squeezed Citrus

SM Orange Juice

$5.00

SM Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

SM Tangerine Juice

$6.00Out of stock

LG Tangerine Juice

$7.00Out of stock

LG Orange Juice

$6.00

LG Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

KIDS LARGE OJ

$6.00

KIDS SMALL OJ

$5.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$5.00

Kids Small Grapefruit

$5.00

Omelettes

Blintz Omelette

$15.25

Triple Meats & Cheese

$16.95

Cheese Omelette

$12.95

Basic Omelette

$11.95

Crab & Cheese OM

$23.95

Bauern Omelette

$17.95

Bacon and Cheese OM

$14.95

Sausage and Cheese OM

$14.95

Ham and Cheese OM

$14.95

Spanish Omelette

$15.75

Bonne Femme OM

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken OM

$18.75

Chicken Fiesta OM

$18.75

Greek Omelette

$17.50

If You Love Me Omelette

$14.95

Loco Leprechaun OM

$18.50

Mushrooms, Scallions, & Swiss Om

$14.95

Seafood Omelette

$23.75

Spinach and Bacon OM

$16.75

Yo Adrian Omelette

$16.95

Benedict Frittata

$19.50

Summer Benedict FRITT

$20.50

El Crabador's Frittata

$26.50

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Potatoes

$5.95

Spicy Seafood Frittata

$25.50

Spicy California Om

$24.95Out of stock

O.B.J. OMELETTE

$15.95Out of stock

Side of Sausage

$5.00

X SET

Crepes

Crepes Kathryn

$17.95

Strawberry Crepes

$14.95

Choc Cov Straw Crepe

$16.50

Banana Royale Crepes

$12.95

Dirty Banana Crepe

$15.95

Dutch Apple Crepes

$14.95

Blackberry Crepes

$15.95

Blueberry Crepes

$15.95

Raspberry Crepes

$15.95

Peach Crepes

$16.50Out of stock

Peach Melba Crepe

$16.95

Chocolate Sundae Crepe

$16.95

X SET

Candy Apple Crepe

$14.95Out of stock

Hot Crepes

$8.95

Cinnamon & Sugar Crepes

$9.25

Adam's Crepes

$14.75

Bacon & Spinach Crepes

$15.95

Ham & Cheese Crepes

$12.95

Nutella & Banana Crepes

$12.95

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.75

Hotlanta Chicken & Crepes

$16.95

Seafood Crepes

$27.95

Crepes Wilbur

$12.95

Nutella & Strawberry Crepes

$12.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly Crepes

$10.75

Kahleesi Crepes

$17.75

X SET

Cream Cheese & Jelly Crepes

$10.75

Chocolate Raz Crepes

$12.95Out of stock

Chocolate Mint Crepes

$11.50Out of stock

Potato Place

Side of Potatoes

$5.95

Potatoes Tara

$15.95

Potatoes Ariel

$23.95

Hot Potatoes

$16.95

Western Potatoes

$15.95

Side of Pot w/Cheese

$6.95

Side of Pot w/Onions

$6.95

Side Pot w/Chz & Onions

$7.95

X SET

Party Meal

$18.18

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$6.00

Side of Potatoes

$5.95

Side of Ham

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Side of Chantilly

$3.00

Side of Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side of Yogurt

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side of Hollandaise

$2.00

Side of Srirachandaise

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.00

Side of Nutella

$3.00

Side of Chocolate

$2.50

Side of Seafood Sauce

$2.00

Side of Banana Butter

$2.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$5.75

Side of Peanut Butter

$3.00

Side CANDIED Bacon

$6.95Out of stock

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side of Guac

$2.95Out of stock

Side of Jelly

$1.00

ToGo Straw Jalapeno

$10.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Soda

$3.00

Takeout Coffee

$1.88

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Takeout Soda

$1.88

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Fresh Fruit Bowls

Strawberry Bowl

$9.75

Mixed Berry Bowl

$11.50

Blueberry Bowl

$10.50

Blackberry Bowl

$10.50

Raspberry Bowl

$10.50

Peach Bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Fruit Cup

$5.25Out of stock

2 CHOC STRAWBERRIES

$6.00

4 CHOC STRAWBERRIES

$12.00

12 CHOC STRAWBERRIES

$25.00

Merchandise

Mug

$10.33

T-Shirt

$15.96

XXL T-Shirt

$16.91

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$19.71

Sweatshirt

$32.87

Sticker

$1.88

Tankard Mug

$21.59

Ceramic Bowl

$25.35

Tank Top, Good Morning Beautiful

$21.59

Tank Top, BBB

$21.59

Hat

$11.26

Magnet

$2.82

Snapback Hat

$23.47

Socks 2 Pair

$7.51

KIDS T Shirt

$11.26

Mask

$5.63

Endless Summer Tank

$16.91

Tank, Endless Summer

$16.91

20 Ounce Glass

$10.33

Bud Vase

$17.84
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good Morning Beautiful, how about Breakfast?

Website

Location

7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
The Bayside Skillet image
The Bayside Skillet image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bad Monkey East - East Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
5801 Coastal Highway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Happy Jack Pancake House
orange starNo Reviews
2504 N Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Frog Bar and Grill - 221 Wicomico Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 Wicomico Street Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Taste Of The South Bistro - 36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13
orange starNo Reviews
36908 Silicato Drive, Suite 13 Long Neck, DE 19966
View restaurantnext
Aqua Bar & Grill - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
57 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Nectar - Lewes
orange starNo Reviews
111 Neils Alley Lewes, DE 19958
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Barn 34 - Barn 34
orange star4.5 • 640
3400 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston