The BBQ Rescue Traveling Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

11448 Freemans Ford Road

Remington, VA 22734

Order Again

Stacked Meals

Smoke Showing (Potato)

$13.00

Fully Involved (Mac & Cheese)

$13.00

Rescue 18 (Green Beans)

$13.00

Kids HD w/ M&C

$6.00Out of stock

Sandwiches (with Sides)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.98

The Battalion Chief Sandwich

$8.98

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Pulled Chicken Dark Meat Sandwich

$8.98Out of stock

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog Only

$4.00Out of stock

Meats (with Sides)

Small Pulled Pork

$9.00

Small Chicken Breast

$9.00

Meat Muffins

$5.00

Small Beef Brisket

$13.00Out of stock

Large Pulled Pork

$18.00

Large Chicken Breast

$18.00

Small Chicken Dark Meat

$9.00Out of stock

Large Chicken Dark Meat

$18.00Out of stock

Large Beef Brisket

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Leg Quarter

$8.00Out of stock

Large Pork Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Small Pork Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

Sides ONLY

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Smoked Potato

$4.00

Small Green Beans

$4.00

Small Cole Slaw

$4.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Large Green Beans

$8.00

Large Cole Slaw

$8.00

Small Black Cup Cole Slaw

$1.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Root Beer

$1.79

Water

$1.79

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Extra Fixins

Side of Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sweet Sauce

$1.00

Side of Carolina Sauce

$1.00

Side of 2nd Alarm Sauce

$1.00

Side of 5 Alarm Sauce

$1.00

Side of White Sauce

$1.00

Side of Butter

$1.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Black Cup Cole Slaw

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Stickers

TBR Sticker

$3.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00+Out of stock

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00+Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$30.00+Out of stock

Nokesville VFD

Member Catering 10/9/2022

$1,901.54
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A retired Rescue Squad from Fairfax County. Converted to run as a Food Truck. Serving BBQ meats on top of some mouth-watering "bases" like smoked/baked potatoes, sweet green beans, and the creamiest mac and cheese.

