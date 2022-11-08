The BBQin Cuban imageView gallery

The BBQin Cuban

review star

No reviews yet

15825 sw 304 Terrace

Homestead, FL 33033

Meats

Brisket

$12.00+

Pulled Pork

$8.00+

Pork Spare Ribs

$9.00+Out of stock

Baby back ribs

$15.00+

Chicken

$12.00+Out of stock

Smoked Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Dino Beef Ribs

$40.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

The BBQin Cubano

$12.50

Smoked Pulled pork tossed in our house made Mango BBQ sauce, with butter pickles, mustard, and smoked Gyure cheese with a side of malanga chips.

El Brisket

$14.00

Smoked Prime Brisket Topped with house made Coleslaw, Mango BBQ sauce, on a toasted Brioche Bun Served with a side of Malanga chips.

Smoked Maple Burger

$13.50

House Blend patty topped with caramelized onions, Bacon and American cheese.

Pulled pork sandwich

$12.00

Taco

2 Brisket taco

$12.50

Topped with picked red onions, mango BBQ sauce crema and cilantro

2 Chicken taco

$10.00Out of stock

2 Barbacoa tacos

$12.50Out of stock

Sides

Mac-Cheese

$4.00

Small 4 oz/ large 8 oz 3.99

Mango Bake Beans

$4.00

Small 4 oz/ large 8 oz 3.99

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Small 4 oz/ large 8 oz 3.99

Honey Cornbread

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Yuca fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Small 4 oz/ large 8 oz 3.99

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Jupina

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Coca-Cola zero

$2.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Arizona Iced Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Colada

$2.00Out of stock

Cuban coffee shot

$0.75Out of stock

Iron beer

$3.00

Special

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Beef empanadas

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Brisket croquettes

$4.00

Chicken croquettes

$2.50Out of stock

Buffalo chicken empanadas

$3.00Out of stock

Smoked Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Croquette

$4.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Mac & cheese balls

$6.00

Smoked brisket empanadas

$4.00Out of stock

Kids

Mini corn nuggets

$11.50Out of stock

Chicken tenders

$12.00Out of stock

Mini burger

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Low and slow quality craft BBQ

15825 sw 304 Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033

The BBQin Cuban image

