A map showing the location of The BD Bar & Grill 4515 North Lake RoadView gallery

The BD Bar & Grill 4515 North Lake Road

review star

No reviews yet

4515 North Lake Road

Columbiaville, MI 48421

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.25

Bud Light

$2.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.25

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch

$2.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Busch Na

$2.25

Coors

$2.75

Coors Light

$2.75

Corona

$3.75

Guinness

$3.75

Heinekin

$3.75

Labatts

$2.75

Labatts Light

$2.75

Michelob Light

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

MIKES

$3.25

Miller

$2.75

Miller High Life

$2.75

Miller Light

$2.75

Modelo

$3.50

NATURAL LIGHT

$2.25

PBR

$2.25

Rolling Rock

$2.25

Smirnoff

$3.25

Strohs

$3.25

Truly

$3.25

Twisted Tea

$3.25

White Claw

$3.25

Ciderboys Strawberry Hard Cider

$3.25

Ciderboys Peach Hard Cider

$3.25

Labatts NA

$2.50

Blake's caramel apple beer

$3.50

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$4.00

Long Drink (Gin & Cranberry)

$4.00

Killians

$3.75

Draft Beers

12 oz Bud/Bud light

$2.25

12 oz PBR

$2.00

12 oz winterfest, blue moon, summer shandy

$4.25

23 oz Bud/Bud light

$4.75

23 oz PBR

$3.75

23 oz winterfest, bluemoon, summer shandy

$6.50

36 Oz Bud, Bud Light

$6.00

36 Oz PBR

$5.50

36oz Blue moon, winterfest, summer shandy

$8.00

Pitcher Domestic Beer

$8.00

Tall Boy Cans

Bud 16oz

$3.25

Bud Light 16oz

$3.25

Bud Light Clamato

$3.50

Busch 16oz

$3.25

Busch Light 16oz

$3.25

Coors Light 16oz

$3.25

Miller High Life 16oz

$3.25

Miller Light 16oz

$3.25

PBR 16oz

$3.25

$1.50 domestics

Bud Light (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Budweiser (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Busch (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Busch Light (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Coors (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Coors Light (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Labatts (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Labatts Light (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Miller (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Miller High Life (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Miller Light (Deep Copy)

$1.50

PBR (Deep Copy)

$1.50

Tall Boy Tuesday

Bud 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Bud Light 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Busch 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Busch Light 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Coors Light 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Miller High Life 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Miller Light 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

PBR 16oz (Deep Copy)

$2.25

Coors

$2.25

Shots

Autumn Russian

$5.25

Breakfast shot

$8.00

Bruised Pussy

$5.50

Butter Crown

$7.00

Caramel apple

$4.00

Circle Jerk

$4.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$4.50

Green Tea

$5.50

Honey Badger

$5.00

Jager bomb

$6.25

Johhny Vegas (patron)

$8.75

Johnny Vegas (Jose)

$6.25

Johnny vegas(well)

$5.50

Lemon drop

$4.50

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$5.25

Mini Beer

$4.00

Oatmeal cookie

$4.50

PB & Jelly

$4.25

Red Rocket

$4.75

Red Tea

$5.50

SCOOBY SNACK

$4.50

Snickers Shot

$5.50

Sweet Tart

$4.25

Tennessee Apple

$4.50

WASHINGTON APPLE

$6.50

Jello Shots

$1.00

White Tea

$6.50

BD Shot

$9.00

Shooters

$1.00

Superman

$5.50

Pineapple Upside down cake

$5.00

Mixed Drinks

7 & 7

$4.25

ALABAMA SLAMMER