The BD Bar & Grill 4515 North Lake Road
4515 North Lake Road
Columbiaville, MI 48421
Beer
Angry Orchard
$3.25
Bud Light
$2.75
Bud Light Lime
$3.25
Bud Light Next
$3.00
Budweiser
$2.75
Busch
$2.75
Busch Light
$2.75
Busch Na
$2.25
Coors
$2.75
Coors Light
$2.75
Corona
$3.75
Guinness
$3.75
Heinekin
$3.75
Labatts
$2.75
Labatts Light
$2.75
Michelob Light
$3.25
Michelob Ultra
$3.25
MIKES
$3.25
Miller
$2.75
Miller High Life
$2.75
Miller Light
$2.75
Modelo
$3.50
NATURAL LIGHT
$2.25
PBR
$2.25
Rolling Rock
$2.25
Smirnoff
$3.25
Strohs
$3.25
Truly
$3.25
Twisted Tea
$3.25
White Claw
$3.25
Ciderboys Strawberry Hard Cider
$3.25
Ciderboys Peach Hard Cider
$3.25
Labatts NA
$2.50
Blake's caramel apple beer
$3.50
Truly Vodka Seltzer
$4.00
Long Drink (Gin & Cranberry)
$4.00
Killians
$3.75
Draft Beers
Tall Boy Cans
$1.50 domestics
Tall Boy Tuesday
Shots
Autumn Russian
$5.25
Breakfast shot
$8.00
Bruised Pussy
$5.50
Butter Crown
$7.00
Caramel apple
$4.00
Circle Jerk
$4.00
Dirty Girl Scout
$4.50
Green Tea
$5.50
Honey Badger
$5.00
Jager bomb
$6.25
Johhny Vegas (patron)
$8.75
Johnny Vegas (Jose)
$6.25
Johnny vegas(well)
$5.50
Lemon drop
$4.50
LIQUID MARIJUANA
$5.25
Mini Beer
$4.00
Oatmeal cookie
$4.50
PB & Jelly
$4.25
Red Rocket
$4.75
Red Tea
$5.50
SCOOBY SNACK
$4.50
Snickers Shot
$5.50
Sweet Tart
$4.25
Tennessee Apple
$4.50
WASHINGTON APPLE
$6.50
Jello Shots
$1.00
White Tea
$6.50
BD Shot
$9.00
Shooters
$1.00
Superman
$5.50
Pineapple Upside down cake
$5.00