The Beach House Food & Drinks

review star

No reviews yet

805 Hope Street

Bristol, RI 02809

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Gnocchi & Steak
Tuna Poke Bowl
Bacon Gouda Burger

Soups & Appetizers

Baou Bun Sliders

$15.00

Honey Gochujang fried chicken, pickled red onion and radishes

Calamari

Calamari

$17.00

Bean sprouts, carrots, scallions, cherry peppers, sweet Thai chili sauce

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Chowder

$10.00

Local hand shucked clams, bacon, potatoes, creamy broth

Craft Nachos

$16.00

Slow braised pulled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, pico de Gallo, lime creme fraiche, pickled jalapeños, guacamole

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Linguica, onion, roasted tomatoes, white wine broth, crostini

NY Strip Crostini

$17.00

Sliced steak, shallot brandy cream

Roasted Brussels

$13.00

Brown sugar, candied bacon, Vermont maple syrup

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

sautéed shrimp, onion, red bell pepper, lime creme fraiche, spicy aioli

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Ask for today's selection

Wings

$15.00

Jumbo wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, Maple Bourbon

Salads & Bowls

Baby Greens

$10.00

baby seasonal mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Romaine, red onion, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, Gorgonzola, egg, cilantro lime vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, herb croutons, Caesar dressing

Pear & Arugula

$13.00

Goat cheese, dried cranberries, arugula, candied walnuts, apple cider vinaigrette

Quinoa Bowl

$15.00

Carrot, cabbage, kale, radicchio, cucumber, grape tomatoes, edamame, sesame ginger dressing

Roasted Beet

$13.00

Roasted ruby beets, baby seasonal mixed greens, candied pecans, burrata cheese, blood orange vinaigrette

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

Jasmine rice, edamame, carrots, radishes, cucumber, spicy mayo

Udon Noodle Bowl

$15.00

Red bell pepper, scallion, carrots, bean sprouts, soy glaze, wakame salad

Rustic Flat Breads

Tomato Herb Ricotta

$15.00

Herb whipped ricotta, roasted toybox tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, basil pesto drizzle

Fig & Proscuitto

$16.00

Black Infusions Fig vodka glaze, prosciutto, goat cheese, mozzarella, baby arugula

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Pulled chicken, red onion, bacon, scallion, mozzarella and cheddar jack, BBQ drizzle

Hand Helds

Bacon Gouda Burger

Bacon Gouda Burger

$16.00

Maple burbon BBQ sauce, candied bacon, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato

Cheese Burger

$16.00

½ lb Angus beef, lettuce, tomato choice of cheddar or smoked gouda

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing

CPS Fried Chicken

$17.00

Fried chicken breast, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese, basil pesto aioli, arugula, balsamic glaze

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

House made crab cake, arugula, mango salsa, spicy aioli

Short Rib Grill Cheese

$17.00

Slow braised short rib, Swiss and cheddar, chipotle aioli

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house made caesar dressing

Steak Bomb Wrap

$20.00

Grilled steak, sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, cheddar jack

Turkey BLT

$17.00

House smoked turkey breast, candied bacon, cranberry garlic aioli

Beach House Classics

Beach House Risotto

$33.00

Mussels, shrimp, calamari, salmon, saffron risotto, English peas

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$25.00

Buffalo fried chicken, 3 cheese cream sauce

Fish & Chips

$25.00

Hand battered local cod, hand cut fries, house made slaw

Gnocchi & Steak

$28.00

Potato gnocchi, sliced steak, aged balsamic rosemary cream sauce

Grilled Swordfish

$32.00

Lightly blackened, mango salsa, sweet potato wedges, seasonal mixed baby greens

NY Sirloin

$34.00

Gorgonzola herb butter, mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Pan Seared Scallops

$37.00

Vegetable Parmesan risotto, truffle oil

Salmon

$28.00

Brown sugar glaze, Parmesan risotto, vegetable of the day

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$32.00

Tomato cilantro broth, cod, shrimp, mussels, calamari, salmon, red bliss mashed potatoes

Short Rib Pappardelle

Short Rib Pappardelle

$32.00

Slow braised short ribs, fresh pappardelle pasta, herb ricotta

Smoked Maple Sage Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day

Vegetable & Parmesan Risotto

$20.00

Locally sourced produce, Parmesan risotto

Desserts

Caramel Apple Blossom

$8.00

Peanut Butter Explosion

$9.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$11.00

Kids F & C

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.00
Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$11.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$11.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$11.00
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$11.00

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Veg

$7.00

Side Risotto

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

805 Hope Street, Bristol, RI 02809

The Beach House Food & Drinks image
The Beach House Food & Drinks image
The Beach House Food & Drinks image

