The Beacon 453 River Styx Road

453 River Styx Road

New Jersey, NJ 07843

Food

Entrees

Seared Salmon

$26.00

Chicken Kebab

$22.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$22.00

New York Strip

$36.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Shepherds Pie

$18.00

Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp

$18.00

Cobb

$17.00

Baby Arugala

$15.00

Roasted Asparagus

$14.00

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Chef's Veg

$7.00

Cremini Mushrooms

$7.00

House Salad

$8.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Dessert

Limoncello Cake

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Misc

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Buttered Pasta

$10.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Allagash

$8.00

Angry Erik

$6.00

Bud Light Draft

$6.00

Down East Cider

$7.00

Guinness

$9.00

Kane

$8.00

Kona

$7.00

Maine Lunch

$9.00

Ramstein

$9.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Six Point

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Industry Beer

$5.00

Bottles and Cans

Angry Erik Topaz Tsunam

$8.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$7.00Out of stock

Heinken

$7.00

High Noon Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Lags Day Time

$7.00

Magners

$8.00

Maine Peeper

$10.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Industry Beer

$5.00

Wine

Red by the Glass

GL Cab Franc

$13.00

GL Cab Sauv

$14.00

GL Malbec

$11.00

GL Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Sangiovese

$14.00

Industry Wine

$9.00

White by the Glass

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Chenin Blanc

$15.00Out of stock

GL Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL Prosecco

$12.00

GL Reisling

$13.00

GL Rose

$11.00

GL Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Industry

$9.00

Red by the Bottle

Bodegas Muga

$80.00

Turley

$70.00

Jax

$80.00

Elvio Cogno

$85.00

Michel Sarrazin Et Fil

$90.00

Elk Cove

$85.00

Clos Castelot

$85.00

Caymus

$195.00

White by the Bottle

Louis De Sacy Brut

$120.00

Paul Laurent Rose

$120.00

Peyrassol

$60.00

Von Winning

$65.00

Chalk Hill Estate

$65.00

Domaine de la Jobeline

$85.00

Muga Blanco

$60.00

Frank Family

$120.00

Whiskey

Bourbon

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$16.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$16.00

Four Roses Single

$18.00

Four Roses Yellow

$11.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

House Whiskey

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michters

$15.00

Pappy 12yr

$50.00

Pappy 15yr

$130.00

Screwball

$8.00

Weller Special Reserve

$17.00

Willet 8yr

$50.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Bourbon Shot

$10.00

Industry Liq

$9.00

George T Stagg

$90.00

Scotch

Aberlour 12

$20.00

Balvenie 14

$24.00

Bruichladdich Classic

$17.00

Glenfiddich 14

$19.00

Glenmorangie 10

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$65.00

Lagavulin 16

$20.00

Laphraoig 10

$22.00

Maccallan 12

$24.00

Maccallan 18

$90.00

Mars Shinshu Iwai

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

Oban 14

$27.00

Springbank 10

$22.00

Toki

$13.00

Ardbeg 10

$22.00

Irish Whiskey

Bluespot

$23.00

Goldspot

$24.00

Greenspot

$16.00

Jameson

$11.00

Red Breast 12

$18.00

Red Breast 21

$70.00

Redspot

$40.00

Teeling Small Batch

$13.00

Tullamore DEW

$12.00

Yellowspot

$28.00

Irish Whiskey Shot

$10.00

Industry Liq

$9.00

Lost irish

$11.00

Rye

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Highwest Double Rye

$14.00

EH Taylor Rye

$22.00

Michters Rye

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Willet 4 year

$18.00

Tequila, Mezcal & Rum

Tequila

ArteNOM Anejo

$26.00

ArteNOM Blanco

$18.00

ArteNOM Repo

$20.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

House Tequila

$9.00

Patron

$13.00

Siete Leguas

$14.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Tequila Shot

$10.00

Industry Liq

$9.00

Mezcal

Del Maguey

$12.00

Bozal Coyote

$18.00

Bozal Jamon Iberico

$22.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Black

$11.00

Bacardi Coconut

$11.00

Bacardi Lime

$11.00

Bacardi Mango

$11.00

El Dorado 15

$14.00

Goslings

$12.00

House Rum

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$11.00

Vodka & Gin

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose Essence

$13.00

House Vodka

$9.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli O

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Vodka Shot

$10.00

Industry Liq

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Gunpowder

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

House Gin

$9.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Industry Liq

$9.00

Other Spirits

Other Spirits

Hennessy

$13.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Dolin Dry

$11.00

Fernet

$12.00

Fireball

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Italicus

$12.00

Jager

$12.00

Lucano Caffe

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Nonino

$13.00

Punt e Mes

$11.00

Sambuca

$11.00

St Germain

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Great Place To Get Stranded

