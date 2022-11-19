Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beacon Waterfront

review star

No reviews yet

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Drive East

Annapolis, MD 21401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Beacon Salad
Doughnut

Canned Beer

Allagash White

$6.00+

Amstel

$6.00

Bold Rock

$6.00+

Coors Light

$5.00+

Corona Light

$6.00+

Dog Fish Head SeaQuench

$7.00+

Firestone Walker Mind Haze

$7.00+

Idiom Darkest Hour

$9.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.00+

Miller Lite

$5.00+

Stella Artois

$6.00+

White Claw

$6.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Allagash Black

$7.00+

Troegs Pumpkin

$7.00+

Pherm Mallow

$7.00+

N/A Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Open Water Still

$3.00

Open Water Sparkling

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Starters

Cauliflower Nuggets

$12.00

Hand breaded with parmesan, pickled fresno chili, passion fruit glaze

Cheese and Crackers

$10.00

Hot pimento cheese, crumbled bacon, green onion, served with crostini

Wings

$12.00

Choice of BBQ Jerk, Nashville Hot, or Ranch Rub

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Locally smoked salmon with cucumber, masago, tamari, radish, avocado mousse, and chili oil

Ceviche

$14.00

Soup/Salad

Add protein to salad; Salmon $8, Chicken $6, Shrimp $8

Shrimp and Corn Chowder

$9.00

Yellow corn, onion, celery, brandy, applewood smoked bacon

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Beacon Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, red onion, radish, greek olive, crispy quinoa, lemon vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Romaine hearts, kale, sourdough crouton, baby heirloom tomato, parmesan crisp, chili flake

Frisee Salad

$12.00

Side Beacon Salad

$6.50

Side Kale Caesar

$6.00

Side Frisee Salad

$6.00

Steamers

Baltimore style with steamed onion, potatoes, Old Bay, savory seafood beer broth

Steamed Clams

$18.00

One Pound

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

One Pound

Steamed Shrimp

$16.00

Half Pound

Handhelds

Served with choice of house made french fries or cole slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Seared chicken breast, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, sriracha mayo on ciabatta

Smash Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, Beacon sauce, potato roll

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Maryland style lump crab, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, brioche

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Choice of BBQ Jerk, Nashville Hot, Honey Mustard. Served with ranch

Chicken And Waffles

$14.00

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

Butcher Cut

$26.00

8oz Chef selection, herb butter, red wine jus, house cut fries

Crab Cake Entree

$50.00

Maryland style with remoulade, roasted corn, baby heirloom tomato, pickled red onion, haricot verts

Clam Linguini

$22.00

Middleneck clams, Applewood smoked bacon, nut free pesto, parmesan

Pan Roasted Salmon

$24.00

Skin on filet, braised kale, Yukon gold potato puree, lemon butter sauce

Fresh Catch

$26.00

Chef's Selection

Lamb Bolognese

$23.00

Pappardelle with savory lamb sauce, sweet peas and goat cheese

Butternut Risotto

$18.00

Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Side House Made Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Baguette, Oil & Herbs

$3.00

Side Potato Puree

$6.00

Extra Crackers

Dessert

Make it a la mode for $3

Doughnut

$8.00

Spiced cinnamon sugar, honey, chocolate sauce

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

House made cake with vanilla cream, caramel, and toasted coconut

Always Ice Cream

$6.00

Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate or Flavor of the Week served with traditional sundae toppings

Dessert Special

$10.00

Apple Waffle

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual waterfront dining featuring coastal cuisine located in Chesapeake Harbour Marina

Website

Location

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Drive East, Annapolis, MD 21401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sams on the Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East ANNAPOLIS, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Wayfinder's Wharf - Port Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
7082 Bembe Beach Rd Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Forward Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
418 4th St Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Bread and Butter Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
303 Second St, Suite A Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Soul - Southern Comfort
orange star4.3 • 421
2654 dash A queen anne circle Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Eastport Kitchen - 923 Chesapeake Ave
orange star4.7 • 562
923 Chesapeake Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Annapolis

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.7 • 3,132
2207 Forest Drive Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Neo Pizza & Taphouse - Annapolis, MD
orange star4.7 • 3,130
220 Harker Place Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Naval Bagels - Annapolis
orange star4.7 • 2,226
609 A. Taylor Ave Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Vin 909 Winecafé
orange star4.6 • 2,157
909 Bay Ridge Ave Annapolis, MD 21403
View restaurantnext
Federal House Bar & Grille - Annapols, MD
orange star4.0 • 1,854
22 Market Space Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Annapolis
orange star4.4 • 1,289
188 Main Street Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Annapolis
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston