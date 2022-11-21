Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Beak

review star

No reviews yet

418 1st St

Glasgow, MO 65254

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizer

Chips

$3.75

Cheese Bites

$5.75

Chicken Tenders (3)

$7.75

Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.75

Sweet Chips

$3.75

Tater Tots

$3.75

Specials

Burger of the Month

$12.75

Daily Special

$10.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Beak Burger

$12.75

Carolina Burger

$12.75

Cheeseburger

$10.75

Chili Burger

$11.75

Chipotle Burger

$11.75

Firehose Burger

$12.75

Hamburger

$10.75

Stuffed Burger

$11.75

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$11.75

Chicken

Beak Chicken

$13.75

Carolina Chicken

$13.75

Chicken Bacon Cheese

$12.75

Chicken Cheese

$11.75

Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Chili Chicken

$12.75

Chipotle Chicken

$12.75

Firehose Chicken

$13.75

Swiss Mushroom Chicken

$12.75

Slider (1)

Bacon Cheeseburger Slider

$8.25

Beak Burger Slider

$8.25

Carolina Burger Slider

$8.25

Cheeseburger Slider

$8.25

Chili Burger Slider

$8.25

Chipotle Burger Slider

$8.25

Firehose Burger Slider

$8.25

Hamburger Slider

$8.25

Stuffed Burger Slider

$8.25

Swiss Mushroom Burger Slider

$8.25

Chicken Cheese Slider

$9.25

Bacon Chicken Cheese Slider

$9.25

Swiss Mushroom Chicken Slider

$9.25

Firehose Chicken Slider

$9.25

The Beak Chicken Slider

$9.25

Carolina Style Chicken Slider

$9.25

Chili Chicken Slider

$9.25

Chipotle Chicken Slider

$9.25

Slider (2)

2 Beef Sliders

$10.00

2 Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Slider (3)

3 Beef Sliders

$11.75

3 Chicken Sliders

$12.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
#drinkatthebeak

Location

418 1st St, Glasgow, MO 65254

Directions

