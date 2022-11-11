Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bean Counter

41 Reviews

$

4956 5th St

Rapid City, SD 57701

Order Again

Brewed Coffee

Fresh Daily Brew

Fresh Daily Brew

$1.75+
96oz Transporter

96oz Transporter

$12.75

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Red Eye

$3.00+

Classics

Americano

Americano

$2.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$3.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+
Steamer

Steamer

$3.00+

Your choice of milk steamed to a wonderful warmth, flavor added and encouraged!

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$3.40+

Breve

$4.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Specialty Latte

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.00+
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00+
Lavendar Vanilla

Lavendar Vanilla

$4.00+
Rasp Cheesecake

Rasp Cheesecake

$4.00+
S'more

S'more

$4.00+
Turtle Mocha

Turtle Mocha

$4.00+
Seasonal

Seasonal

$4.25+

Aztec Mocha

$4.25+

Cafe Miel

$4.00+

Tea & Chai

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Seasonal Chai Latte

$4.30+
Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.90
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.60+
London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+

Fruit Ball Tea

$3.50+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+
Cold Brew Bliss

Cold Brew Bliss

$4.10+
Brew Addiction

Brew Addiction

$4.25+

Frappe / Smoothies

Frappe

Frappe

$4.50+

Caramel Frappe

$5.00+

Mocha Frappe

$5.00+

Fruit Smoothies

$4.50+

Specialty Smoothies

$4.75+

Tiki Breeze Energy

Tiki Breeze Energy

Tiki Breeze Energy

$3.75+

Iced Drinks

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.75+

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75+

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Bottled Drinks

Coke & Pepsi Bottles

Coke & Pepsi Bottles

$1.75
Arrowhead Spring Water

Arrowhead Spring Water

$1.00

Gold Peak Green Tea

$3.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.25

Milk

Skim

Skim

$1.35+
2%

2%

$1.35+
Whole

Whole

$1.35+

Bakery

Bagel

Bagel

$2.00
Breakfast Bread

Breakfast Bread

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$2.75

Muffin

$2.75
Yogurt-Granola Parfait

Yogurt-Granola Parfait

$4.25
Clif Bars

Clif Bars

$2.25
Kind Bars

Kind Bars

$2.50
Marshmallow Crispy Bar

Marshmallow Crispy Bar

$3.75
Peanut Butter Crispy Bar

Peanut Butter Crispy Bar

$3.50
Gluten Free Marshmallow Crispy Bar

Gluten Free Marshmallow Crispy Bar

$4.00
Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Sweet Street Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.25
Sweet Street Toffee Blondie Bar

Sweet Street Toffee Blondie Bar

$4.25
Mini Donuts

Mini Donuts

$3.75+

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$6.95

Croissant Sandwich

$5.75

Crepes

Nutty Chocolate Crepe

Nutty Chocolate Crepe

$5.50
Fruit & Cream Crepe

Fruit & Cream Crepe

$5.75
Raspberry Danish Crepe

Raspberry Danish Crepe

$6.25
Maple Breakfast Crepe

Maple Breakfast Crepe

$6.50

Scrambled eggs, white cheddar, sausage and maple syrup drizzle

Strawberry - Nutella Crepe

$5.60

Bavarian Chocolate Donut Crepe

$5.50

Banana-Nutella Grepe

$5.60

Burrito

Sausage. Egg & Cheese Burrito

Sausage. Egg & Cheese Burrito

$6.50
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Burrito

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$6.50
Steak, Egg & Cheese Burrito

Steak, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Soup

Monday - Tomato w/ Red Pepper Tuesday - Chicken Wild Rice Wednesday - Baked Potato Thursday - Chicken Gumbo Friday - Chicken Tortilla

Cup

$4.25

Bowl

$4.75

Cups

Cappucino Cups

Cappucino Cups

$6.95
Campfire Cups

Campfire Cups

$6.95
Chalkboard Cups

Chalkboard Cups

$6.95

20oz Red Thermal Cup

$15.95

Clear Glass Cup

$8.95

Mama Bear

$6.95

Boss lady

$8.95

Eyelash Mug

$12.95

Home School Teacher

$6.95

One Fun Thing

$6.95

Wine Later

$6.95

Dog Mom

$12.95

Not Today KAren

$8.95

Cup with Saucer & Spoon

$10.00

Cup in Gift Box

$20.00

Tall Cup with Lid

$15.00

1/2# Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Flavored Coffee

$6.95
Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$6.95

Limited Edition Templeton Rye

$11.95

Limited Edition - Honey Processed

$9.00

1# Coffee

Flavored Coffee

Flavored Coffee

$12.95
Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$12.95

Limited Edition - Honey Processed

$17.50

Coffee Collars

Leopard Print

$5.95

Sunflower

$5.95

Tie Dye

$5.95

Signs

Inspirational Quote

$10.95

Day without Coffee

$8.95

Seriously

$8.95

No Coffee No Workee

$5.95

Coffee Accessories

Keurig K Cup Filter

$5.95

Caffeine Cruise

$35.00

Hat

Coffee & Dogs

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Your Coffee Shop that always gives back....

4956 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701

The Bean Counter image
Banner pic
BG pic
The Bean Counter image

