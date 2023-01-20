Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Beanhive Coffee Co.

review star

No reviews yet

25 Hawthorne Dr

West Milton, OH 45383

Order Again

Latte/Frappe

Latte No Flavor

$5.00

Mocha

$5.75

White Mocha

$5.75

Caramel

$5.75

Salted Caramel

$5.75

Milky Way

$5.75

Carmellow

$5.75

White Chocolate Raspberry

$5.75

Vanilla

$5.75

Buckeye

$5.75

Honey Lavender

$5.75

Maple Brown Sugar

$5.75

Campfire Latte

$5.75

Dirty Chai

$5.75

Build Your Own Latte

$5.75

Lotus

Carmel Apple

$6.75

Orange Cream Dreamsicle

$6.75

Blue Lagoon

$6.75

Tropic Thunder

$6.75

Cherry Berry

$6.75

Blackberry Cream

$6.75

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Drip Coffee

Flavored

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Beanhive Blend

$3.25

Steamers

Steamers

$5.25

Tea

Chai

$5.25

Matcha

$5.25

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.75

Pastries

Muffin

$3.00

Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Americano

$3.75

Honeybee Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mobile Coffee Trailer

Location

25 Hawthorne Dr, West Milton, OH 45383

Directions

Consumer pic
Main pic

