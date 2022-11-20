The Bearded Barista

Whiskey Coffee of the Day

$3.50 +

Oh boy! This cup of Joe is amazingly unique. The green coffee beans are aged in whiskey barrels and absorb all that yummy goodness in the process. But the alcohol is cooked out in the roasting process, leaving you with a strong whiskey flavored coffee. (only available as pour over) (served black unless a syrup/milk is selected) Recommended for syrups: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz