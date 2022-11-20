- Home
The Bearded Barista
28 Reviews
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224
San Angelo, TX 76904
Specials
Coffee
Coffee of the Day
This is our brewed coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans! (served black unless a syrup/milk is selected) Recommended for syrups: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Whiskey Coffee of the Day
Oh boy! This cup of Joe is amazingly unique. The green coffee beans are aged in whiskey barrels and absorb all that yummy goodness in the process. But the alcohol is cooked out in the roasting process, leaving you with a strong whiskey flavored coffee. (only available as pour over) (served black unless a syrup/milk is selected) Recommended for syrups: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Espresso
Americano
Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Cafe au lait
This coffee drink is our house-roasted brewed coffee and steamed milk. It is much like a latte only with brewed coffee instead of espresso. A good choice for people who don’t like strong espresso based drinks. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Cappuccino
A coffee drink similar to a latte only with less steamed milk and more of the foam. It’s made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and a thicker milk foam than a latte. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Caramel Macchiato
Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and light foam. Includes flavoring: 3 pumps for 12 oz 4 pumps for 16 oz 5 pumps for 20 oz
Cortado
A cortado is equal parts our house-roasted Brazilian espresso and steamed milk. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for a Double 3 pumps for a Triple 4 pumps for a Quad
Dirty Chai
This is a sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices with a shot of our house-roasted Brazilian espresso and steamed milk dusted with cinnamon. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 shots for 20 oz Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Drunken Irishman
This is just straight up espresso shots for our espresso lovers. Espresso is a coffee-brewing method where a small amount of extremely hot water is forced through our finely-ground Brazilian coffee beans. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for a Double 3 pumps for a Triple 4 pumps for a Quad
Fireball Latte
This is our unique whiskey infused espresso with a sweet cinnamon syrup and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Latte
A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and steamed milk. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Mocha
A delicious drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Nutty Irishman
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A seasonal drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso, Pumpkin Spice, and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Red Eye
This is our brewed coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans with a shot of our house- roasted Brazilian espresso. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 shots for 20 oz (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for a 20 oz
Traditional Macchiato
This is a our version of a traditional italian drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and the smallest amount of steamed milk. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so a macchiato is just espresso “stained” with milk. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for a Double 3 pumps for a Triple 4 pumps for a Quad
White Chocolate Mocha
A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Xtra Dirty Chai (Whiskey Espresso)
Tea
Chai Latte
This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Hot Tea
Hot cup of tea with a variety of teas to choose from. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
London Fog
This is a sweet tea drink made with earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
MATCHA Latte
This is a green tea drink made with finely ground green tea leaf powder, our house-made simple syrup and steamed milk. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Other Hot Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Our hot chocolate is made with real chocolate sauce, steamed milk and whipped cream. Includes sauce: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Hot White Chocolate
Our hot white chocolate is made with real white chocolate sauce, steamed milk and whipped cream. Includes sauce: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Steamer
A steamer is simply a drink made with steamed milk with your choice of flavor. Recommended syrup pumps: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Specials
Coffee
Iced Coffee
This is our brewed coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans that has been chilled and served over ice. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Cold Brew - Regular
This is our diluted cold brew concentrate that we make with our house roased coffee beans. It is brewed cold and never touches the heat and it's made with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Cold Brew - Turbo
This is our full strength undiluted concentrate cold brew that we make with our house-roased coffee beans. It is brewed cold and never touches the heat and it's made with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Nitro Cold Brew Regular
This is our diluted cold brew concentrate that we infused with nitrogen to create a somewhat sweet flavor and create beautiful cascading velvety textured crema. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese iced coffee)
This is a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee made by brewing Vietnamese coffee with a phin (Vietnamese small metal drip coffee filter) over sweetened condensed milk, then stirred while still hot and poured over ice.
Espresso
Iced Americano
This is an espresso drink where the shots of espresso are diluted with water and served over ice. This gives it a similar strength to iced coffee only with a different flavor profile. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla syrup served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 4 pumps for 16 oz 6 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Defibrillator
Our specialty coffee drink made with 6 shots of espresso, hazelnut syrup, Irish cream syrup and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 8 pumps
Iced Dirty Chai
This is a sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices with a shot of our house-roasted Brazilian espresso and milk served over ice and dusted with cinnamon. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 shots for 20 oz Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Drunken Irishman
Iced Fireball Latte
This is our unique whiskey infused espresso with a sweet cinnamon syrup and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Latte
A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and milk served over ice. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Mocha
A delicious drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Nutty Irishman
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
A seasonal drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso, Pumpkin Spice, and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Red Eye
This is our iced coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans and a shot of our house- roasted Brazilian espresso. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 shots for 20 oz (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Xtra Dirty Chai (Whiskey Espresso)
Tea
Iced Chai Latte
This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices mixed with milk and served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced London Fog
This is a sweet tea drink made with earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced MATCHA Latte
This is a green tea drink made with finely ground green tea leaf powder and our house-made simple syrup mixed with milk and served over ice. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed black tea. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Blended Drinks
Coffee Frappé
Our coffee frappes are made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, house-made simple syrup and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Caramel Frappe
This coffee frappe is made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, caramel sauce and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
White Chocolate Frappé
This coffee frappe is made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, white chocolate sauce and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Mocha Frappé
This coffee frappe is made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, chocolate sauce and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Cold Brew Milkshake
This delicious beverage a milkshake made with our cold brew turbo and vanilla blue bell icecream.
Milkshake
MATCHA Frappé
This is a green tea drink made with finely ground green tea leaf powder, our house-made simple syrup and milk all blended with ice into a smooth creamy texture. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Smoothies
Mango
This is made with real frozen mangos, simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Mixed Berry
This is made with real frozen blueberries, raspberries and blackberries , simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Strawberry
This is made with real frozen strawberries, simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Tropical
This is made with real frozen pineapples, mangos, papayas, bananas, and strawberries with simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Other
Lemonade
Our house-made lemonade is made with real lemon juice and simple syrup. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
Bottled Water
Choc. Milk
Our chocolate milk is made with real chocolate sauce and your choice of milk. Includes sauce: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz
La Croix
Bai
Propel
Topo Chico
Vita Coco
Canned Soda (12 oz)
Body Armor
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Juice Box
Bottled Water
Energy Drinks
Jumex
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Artisan coffee and gourmet sandwiches in a relaxing atmosphere.
2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo, TX 76904