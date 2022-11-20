Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Bearded Barista

28 Reviews

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224

San Angelo, TX 76904

Order Again

Popular Items

Coffee of the Day
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Caramel Macchiato

Specials

The Defibrillator

The Defibrillator

$8.00

Our specialty coffee drink made with 6 shots of espresso, hazelnut syrup, Irish cream syrup and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 8 pumps

The Apple Butter Cider

$5.00+

The Butter Rum Latte (hot)

$5.00+

Coffee

Coffee of the Day

Coffee of the Day

$3.00+

This is our brewed coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans! (served black unless a syrup/milk is selected) Recommended for syrups: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Whiskey Coffee of the Day

Whiskey Coffee of the Day

$3.50+

Oh boy! This cup of Joe is amazingly unique. The green coffee beans are aged in whiskey barrels and absorb all that yummy goodness in the process. But the alcohol is cooked out in the roasting process, leaving you with a strong whiskey flavored coffee. (only available as pour over) (served black unless a syrup/milk is selected) Recommended for syrups: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

Americanos are made with shots of espresso diluted with water. This gives it a similar strength to brewed coffee only with a different flavor profile. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Cafe au lait

Cafe au lait

$3.00+

This coffee drink is our house-roasted brewed coffee and steamed milk. It is much like a latte only with brewed coffee instead of espresso. A good choice for people who don’t like strong espresso based drinks. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

A coffee drink similar to a latte only with less steamed milk and more of the foam. It’s made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and a thicker milk foam than a latte. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup and light foam. Includes flavoring: 3 pumps for 12 oz 4 pumps for 16 oz 5 pumps for 20 oz

Cortado

Cortado

$3.00+

A cortado is equal parts our house-roasted Brazilian espresso and steamed milk. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for a Double 3 pumps for a Triple 4 pumps for a Quad

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

This is a sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices with a shot of our house-roasted Brazilian espresso and steamed milk dusted with cinnamon. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 ​shots for 20 oz Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Drunken Irishman

$5.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+

This is just straight up espresso shots for our espresso lovers. Espresso is a coffee-brewing method where a small amount of extremely hot water is forced through our finely-ground Brazilian coffee beans. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for a Double 3 pumps for a Triple 4 pumps for a Quad

Fireball Latte

Fireball Latte

$5.00+

This is our unique whiskey infused espresso with a sweet cinnamon syrup and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and steamed milk. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

A delicious drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Nutty Irishman

$4.50+
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

A seasonal drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso, Pumpkin Spice, and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Red Eye

Red Eye

$4.00+

This is our brewed coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans with a shot of our house- roasted Brazilian espresso. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 ​shots for 20 oz (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for a 20 oz

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$2.50+

This is a our version of a traditional italian drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and the smallest amount of steamed milk. In Italian, macchiato means "stained" or "spotted" so a macchiato is just espresso “stained” with milk. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for a Double 3 pumps for a Triple 4 pumps for a Quad

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Xtra Dirty Chai (Whiskey Espresso)

$4.50+

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot cup of tea with a variety of teas to choose from. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+

This is a sweet tea drink made with earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

MATCHA Latte

MATCHA Latte

$4.00+

This is a green tea drink made with finely ground green tea leaf powder, our house-made simple syrup and steamed milk. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Our hot chocolate is made with real chocolate sauce, steamed milk and whipped cream. Includes sauce: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Hot White Chocolate

Hot White Chocolate

$3.50+

Our hot white chocolate is made with real white chocolate sauce, steamed milk and whipped cream. Includes sauce: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Steamer

Steamer

$3.50+

A steamer is simply a drink made with steamed milk with your choice of flavor. Recommended syrup pumps: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Specials

The Affogato

The Affogato

$4.50

This is a traditional Italian dessert of vanilla gelato (or in our case blue bell ice cream) topped or "drowned" with a double shot of hot espresso.

The Butter Beer

$6.00

The Butter Rum Latte (Iced)

$5.00+

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

This is our brewed coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans that has been chilled and served over ice. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Cold Brew - Regular

Cold Brew - Regular

$4.00+

This is our diluted cold brew concentrate that we make with our house roased coffee beans. It is brewed cold and never touches the heat and it's made with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Cold Brew - Turbo

Cold Brew - Turbo

$5.00+

This is our full strength undiluted concentrate cold brew that we make with our house-roased coffee beans. It is brewed cold and never touches the heat and it's made with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Nitro Cold Brew Regular

Nitro Cold Brew Regular

$4.50+

This is our diluted cold brew concentrate that we infused with nitrogen to create a somewhat sweet flavor and create beautiful cascading velvety textured crema. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese iced coffee)

Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese iced coffee)

$5.00

This is a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee made by brewing Vietnamese coffee with a phin (Vietnamese small metal drip coffee filter) over sweetened condensed milk, then stirred while still hot and poured over ice.

Espresso

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.00+

This is an espresso drink where the shots of espresso are diluted with water and served over ice. This gives it a similar strength to iced coffee only with a different flavor profile. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Unlike a traditional macchiato, this leans itself more towards the drink from a certain famous coffee shop *wink wink* with a generous amount of milk, caramel sauce, and vanilla syrup served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 4 pumps for 16 oz 6 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Defibrillator

Iced Defibrillator

$8.00

Our specialty coffee drink made with 6 shots of espresso, hazelnut syrup, Irish cream syrup and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 8 pumps

Iced Dirty Chai

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.50+

This is a sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices with a shot of our house-roasted Brazilian espresso and milk served over ice and dusted with cinnamon. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 ​shots for 20 oz Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Drunken Irishman

$5.00+
Iced Fireball Latte

Iced Fireball Latte

$5.00+

This is our unique whiskey infused espresso with a sweet cinnamon syrup and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.00+

A popular coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans and milk served over ice. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

A delicious drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Nutty Irishman

$4.50+
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

A seasonal drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso, Pumpkin Spice, and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

$4.00+

This is our iced coffee made with our house-roasted coffee beans and a shot of our house- roasted Brazilian espresso. Number of espresso shots per size: 1 shot for 12 oz 2 shots for 16 oz 3 ​shots for 20 oz (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

A coffee drink made with our house roasted Brazilian espresso beans, chocolate, and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Xtra Dirty Chai (Whiskey Espresso)

$4.50+

Tea

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$3.00+

This is a tea drink made with sweetened black tea concentrate infused with cinnamon, clove and other warm aromatic spices mixed with milk and served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced London Fog

Iced London Fog

$3.00+

This is a sweet tea drink made with earl grey tea, vanilla syrup and milk served over ice. Includes flavoring: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced MATCHA Latte

Iced MATCHA Latte

$3.00+

This is a green tea drink made with finely ground green tea leaf powder and our house-made simple syrup mixed with milk and served over ice. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Freshly brewed black tea. (Unsweetened unless a syrup is selected) Recommended: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Blended Drinks

Coffee Frappé

Coffee Frappé

$4.50

Our coffee frappes are made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, house-made simple syrup and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.50

This coffee frappe is made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, caramel sauce and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

White Chocolate Frappé

White Chocolate Frappé

$5.50

This coffee frappe is made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, white chocolate sauce and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Mocha Frappé

Mocha Frappé

$5.50

This coffee frappe is made with our coffee ice cubes, iced coffee, chocolate sauce and milk all blended to a smoothy creamy texture. Includes syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Cold Brew Milkshake

Cold Brew Milkshake

$7.00

This delicious beverage a milkshake made with our cold brew turbo and vanilla blue bell icecream.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.00
MATCHA Frappé

MATCHA Frappé

$5.50

This is a green tea drink made with finely ground green tea leaf powder, our house-made simple syrup and milk all blended with ice into a smooth creamy texture. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Smoothies

Mango

Mango

$5.50

This is made with real frozen mangos, simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Mixed Berry

Mixed Berry

$5.50

This is made with real frozen blueberries, raspberries and blackberries , simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.50

This is made with real frozen strawberries, simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Tropical

Tropical

$5.50

This is made with real frozen pineapples, mangos, papayas, bananas, and strawberries with simple syrup and milk all blended together. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Other

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50+

Our house-made lemonade is made with real lemon juice and simple syrup. Includes simple syrup: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

Bottled Water

$1.00
Choc. Milk

Choc. Milk

$3.50+

Our chocolate milk is made with real chocolate sauce and your choice of milk. Includes sauce: 2 pumps for 12 oz 3 pumps for 16 oz 4 pumps for 20 oz

La Croix

La Croix

$1.25

Bai

Bai

$2.50

Propel

Propel

$1.50

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$2.00

Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$2.50

Canned Soda (12 oz)

Canned Soda

$1.25

Body Armor

Body Armor

$2.50

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50

Juice Box

Juice Box

$1.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Energy Drinks

Energy Drinks

$3.00

Jumex

Jumex

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisan coffee and gourmet sandwiches in a relaxing atmosphere.

Website

Location

2412 College Hills Blvd Suite 224, San Angelo, TX 76904

Directions

Gallery
The Bearded Barista image
The Bearded Barista image
The Bearded Barista image
The Bearded Barista image

