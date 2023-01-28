The Bearded Pig - San Marco 1808 Kings Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Brisket
Banana Pudding
Brisket Sandwich

Starters

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Cream cheese sausage wrapped in bacon

Pimento Cheese

$5.00

w/ Saltine Crackers

Bearded Poutine

$9.00

Jax's Original Fries, Brisket & Pork, Curds, Pimento Cheese

Veggie Poutine

$7.00

Fries, Beans, Curds, Pimento Cheese

Rib Tenders

$8.00Out of stock

Limited availability .

Burnt Ends

$9.00Out of stock

Limited availability .

Smoked Wings

$13.00

Flash Fried, Salt & Pepper

Chicharron Pork Nachos

$12.00

Pico de gallo jalapeños cheese sauce

Meat a-la-carte

Brisket

$6.75+

Dry Rub

Pulled Pork

$5.50+

Dry Rub

Turkey

$5.50+

Salt & Pepper

Sausage

$5.00+

Made by Azar's then House Smoked

Spare Ribs

$10.00+

Pork FULL Spare Rib

Beef Rib

$30.00Out of stock

Brontosaurus Bone!

Just One Rib

$3.50

How much for just 1....?

1/4 Chicken

$5.00

Bone-In

1/2 Chicken

$9.00

Bone-In

Salads + Such

Garden Salad

$12.00

Choice of one meat & dressing - tomato, cucumber, radish, carrot, red onion

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Turkey & bleu cheese dressing, avocado, egg, crumbled bacon, bleu cheese crumble

BBQ Potato

$10.00Out of stock

Choice of one meat & one side with sour cream, cheese sauce

Frito Pie

$10.00

You already know!

Brunswick Stew 12 oz

$10.00

Brunswick Stew 8 oz

$6.00

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$11.50

choice of 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.50

choice of 1 side

Turkey Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

choice of 1 side

Sausage Sandwich

$9.50

choice of 1 side

The Dace Sandwich

$8.50

Mac-N-Cheese, Beans & Slaw - Veggie Sandwich, choice of side

The Kings Sandwich

$13.50

Brisket, pork, Sausage, Jalapeño Poppers, Slaw, Cheese Sauce, choice of side

Adult Nuggets

$11.00

Gluten Free. choice of 1 side

Platters

The San Marco

$32.00

1/4 Rack Ribs + 1/4 Chicken + 1/4 Lb Each Of 2 Meats + 2 Sides - Roll Upon Request

The Whole South Bank

$59.00

1/2 Rack Ribs + 12 Chicken - 1/2 Lb Each Of 2 Meats + 4 Sides - 2 rolls upon request

Veggie Platter

$11.00

Choice of 4 Sides - Roll upon request

Sides

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.00

3 Cheese Blend, Penne Pasta

Potato Salad

$3.00

Red Skin w/ Green Beans, Red Onion, vinaigrette, NO Mayo

Slaw

$3.00

Vinegar based dressing, with Celery seeds NO Mayo

Baked Beans

$3.00

4 Bean mix, sautéed onions

Collard Greens

$3.00

NO Meat. vinegar based with seasoning

Seasonal Side

$3.00

Ask for current selection

Side Salad

$3.50

Tomato, cucumber, carrot & choice of dressing

Regular Fries

$3.00

Gluten Free

Regular Chicharrones

$3.00

Large Fries

$6.00

Gluten Free

Large Chicharrones

$6.00

Pint Side

$6.00

Quart Side

$11.00

Kids' Menu

Kids Sandwich

$7.00

Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork, or Turkey, w/ one side + Kiddo drink.

Hot Dog

$7.00

With one side + Kiddo drink.

Kids Nuggets

$7.00

Gluten Free, w/ one side + Kiddo drink.

Extras

**GLUTEN ALLERGY**

Add Sliced Jalapeños

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Add Slaw

$0.50

Add Egg

$0.50

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Pickles

$0.50

Add Onion

$0.50

Add Roll

$0.50

LG Blue Cheese

$0.50

LG A1 Ranch

$0.50

LG Vinaigrette

$0.50

Aioli

$0.50

Butter

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Cup Sauce

$3.00

Pint Sauce

$6.00

Quart Sauce

$11.00

**BELOW TO-GO**

Plasticware

Drizz

OG

Sweet Spot

XXX

Pepper Vinegar

Sauce Upcharge

$0.50

**WHOLE TICKET TO GO**

*HOLD FOR FIRE*

NO SAUCE

Don't forget dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00

House made. wafers on top

Nutella Brownie Sundae

$5.00

House made, soft w/ Chocolate sauce

Rosa Lee's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00

Wafer thin lace cookies

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

w/ Chocolate sauce

Beverages

Reg Drink

$2.50

Kiddo Drink

$1.25
